The Ultra-Hydrating Face Moisturizers to Combat Dry Winter Skin

Moisturizer is a non-negotiable in any skincare routine, no matter the time of year, but it takes on a truly paramount role during the harsh, frigid and incredibly drying colder months. Even those who typically have healthy, hydrated and soft skin tend to develop tighter, drier and rougher complexions during the winter, which is why it’s so important to switch up your skincare routine depending on the weather and climate. Right now, it’s crucial for many of us to use an ultra-hydrating, rich and nourishing face cream that won’t just act as a quick fix, but will also lock in that moisture.
Just because a face cream is seriously moisturizing doesn’t mean it has to be heavy or greasy; there are plenty of options out there that will deeply hydrate without leaving you feeling desperate for an oil wipe. Instead of slapping on the first moisturizer you can lay your hands on (which I am fully guilty of, too!), make sure you’re using a face cream that’s right for your skin, as there are tons of moisturizers that will not only sooth and hydrate, but also help with sensitivity, redness, dryness, oiliness or other conditions.
Since no one wants to have parched, ashy and uncomfortable skin at any time of the year, we’ve found the best moisturizers to use right now that will keep you hydrated, plump and glowy, no matter the season.
SkinCeuticals Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2
This face cream has a seriously dedicated fan base, including skincare enthusiasts who eagerly await the *very* rare occasions it goes on sale. The ultra-creamy formula almost instantly soothes skin; it’s thick and hydrating, but non-greasy and absorbs quickly. The name comes from the ratio of ceramides, natural cholesterol and fatty acids, which work together to nourish and help repair the natural skin barrier. A major plus is that this is also a potent anti-aging cream, too.
Fresh Rose & Hyaluronic Acid Deep Hydration Moisturizer
Fresh’s rose face cream proves that a moisturizer can be lightweight while still seriously hydrating. It contains multiple types of hyaluronic acid, and promises 72 hours of much-needed hydration, thanks to a time-release technology. The Damask rose extract works to lock in the moisture, and leaves you with a coveted dewy finish.
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Moisturizer
While I prefer Charlotte Tilbury’s Light Magic Cream during the summer months, the cold, drying winter weather calls for the famous original. It’s a true overachiever, and helps with hydration, plumping, smoothing and firming, not to mention it provides a radiant glow.
Tata Harper Water-Lock Moisturizer
While Tata Harper has a plethora of wonderful moisturizers to choose from (I especially love the Superkind line), I turn to this particular face cream when I want major hydration in a lightweight formula. It’s a moisturizer-primer hybrid, which is great for a pre-makeup look, and contains orange peptides, hyaluronic acid and pomegranate spheres. It does contain lightly exfoliating AHAs, so be careful about using this with a retinol or other actives.
Eminence Organic Skincare Coconut Age Corrective Moisturizer
If you want a hydrating moisturizer with impressive anti-aging properties, consider Eminence Organics, especially if you have sensitive skin. This formula is packed with coconut, shea butter and grape seed oil, which tighten and moisturize.
Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream
It turns out that the ultra-pricey Augustinus Bader Rich Cream does, in fact, live up to the hype. It’s filled with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, argan oil, vitamin e, avocado oil and evening primrose oil, which work together to intensely hydrate, refresh and smooth skin, including reducing the appearance of wrinkles and hyperpigmentation. What really makes it stand out, though, is the brand’s exclusive TFC8 technology, with a blend of botanicals that support cellular renewal. It’s moisturizing yet non-greasy, and is a great option for when you want serious hydration while slimming down your skincare routine, since it’s a true all-in-one.
Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream
I use this purple cream whenever I want a boost of hydration along with a serious highlighter-esque glow. It’s infused with Japanese purple rice, hyaluronic acid and an Okinawa algae blend, which plump, hydrate and leave you looking truly luminescent.
Synergie Skin HyDrolock
A gentle yet ultra-rich cream with organic olive squalene and peptides to help plump, smooth and soften.
Dr. Jart Ceramidin Cream
This super hydrating cream is packed with five different types of ceramides, plus hyaluronic acid and glycerin, to help strengthen your skin’s moisture barrier, lock in moisture and prevent water loss.
Noble Panacea Active Replenishing Moisturizer
This creamy moisturizer comes in 30 individual packets so you’ll know the precise amount to use for your daily dose of hydration. It’s filled with actives that contour, plump and smooth while also hydrating and protecting your skin.
Naturium Plant Ceramide Rich Moisture Cream
Naturium’s face cream is packed with plant-derived ceramides that hydrate, restore and support your skin’s natural moisture barrier.
Guerlain Orchidée Impériale The Cream
It’s hard to find a more luxurious cream out there than Guerlain’s indulgent anti-aging moisturizer, which is deeply hydrating and also truly amazing at easing the look of lines and wrinkles.
Valmont Moisturizing With A Cream
Valmont’s velvety cream is *all* about hydration. It contains triple DNA that helps retain 10,000 times its weight in water, plus an anti-drying complex and a rehydrating complex. It’s a nourishing, hydrating and just straight-up luxurious moisturizer that soothes and plumps your skin.
Schwanen Garten Antioxidant Nourishing Cream
This K-Beauty brand face cream intensely nourishes, hydrates and smoothes, with ingredients like glycerin, niacinamide and lots of antioxidants to brighten and firm.
Herbivore Pink Cloud Soft Moisture Cream
Once you apply Herbivore’s moisturizer, you’ll understand why it was aptly named the Pink Cloud Soft Moisture Cream. It feels like a hug for your skin; it’s, well, soft, with hydrating (and vegan!) ingredients like tremella mushroom and squalane. It’s so hydrating and has a slight dewy finish.
Obagi Hydrate Facial Moisturizer
This non-comedogenic moisturizer helps lock in moisture for eight hours using naturally-derived ingredients like shea butter, glycerin, mango butter and avocado.
Surya Balancing Collagen Cream
This is a super thick, 100 percent natural face cream filled with botanicals including saffron, frankincense and rose petals, plus a blend of collagen and milk.
Alpha H Essential Hydration Cream
If you’re dealing with more redness and sensitivity than usual due to dryness, try this hydrating cream, which includes a blend of essential oils that are specifically designed to combat redness and irritation, in addition to sea minerals and fatty acids that brighten and hydrate.
Naturopathica Calendula Essential Hydrating Cream
Those that have sensitive or reactive skin will appreciate this gentle moisturizer, which contains anti-inflammatory calendula to help calm down dry and sensitive complexions, plus softening borage seed oil.