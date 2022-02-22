The Ultra-Hydrating Face Moisturizers to Combat Dry Winter Skin

Moisturizer is a non-negotiable in any skincare routine, no matter the time of year, but it takes on a truly paramount role during the harsh, frigid and incredibly drying colder months. Even those who typically have healthy, hydrated and soft skin tend to develop tighter, drier and rougher complexions during the winter, which is why it’s so important to switch up your skincare routine depending on the weather and climate. Right now, it’s crucial for many of us to use an ultra-hydrating, rich and nourishing face cream that won’t just act as a quick fix, but will also lock in that moisture.

Just because a face cream is seriously moisturizing doesn’t mean it has to be heavy or greasy; there are plenty of options out there that will deeply hydrate without leaving you feeling desperate for an oil wipe. Instead of slapping on the first moisturizer you can lay your hands on (which I am fully guilty of, too!), make sure you’re using a face cream that’s right for your skin, as there are tons of moisturizers that will not only sooth and hydrate, but also help with sensitivity, redness, dryness, oiliness or other conditions.

Since no one wants to have parched, ashy and uncomfortable skin at any time of the year, we’ve found the best moisturizers to use right now that will keep you hydrated, plump and glowy, no matter the season.