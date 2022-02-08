  The Best Face Moisturizers for Men in 2022

Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

We’ve all been there: You’re hanging out with friends and family, and your skin starts to feel dry, tight and just plain uncomfortable. So, what’s a guy supposed to do? Put on some lotion with SPF in it? Slap on some extra moisturizer when you get home after a long day out in the sun? We’ve got news for you: The best face moisturizers for men will keep your skin hydrated all day long.

To help you out, we’ve curated a list of the most effective moisturizers for men’s faces. We will explore the best options and go over some common questions men have when choosing a moisturizer.

Blu Atlas is the finest choice for men’s face moisturizer on the market today. Made with premium ingredients like mango butter, seaweed extract and vitamin C, this is a product that will leave your skin refreshed and healthy. The moisturizer has a subtle woodsy scent that will evoke the outdoors while not overpowering the room.

Blu Atlas uses no artificial ingredients, and their products are vegan, with no sulfates or parabens. They also offer a 100% money-back guarantee so you can feel confident with your purchase.

2. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Face Gel Moisturizer

To instantly hydrate dry skin, use Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Water Gel Moisturizer. This oil-free face lotion moisturizes dry skin while keeping it smooth and supple all day long. The water-gel formulation absorbs quickly but has the long-lasting, powerful moisturizing ability of a cream.

The hydrating qualities of this daily gel moisturizer are enhanced with hyaluronic acid. This is a moisture attractant found naturally in the skin, which binds moisture to your face.

This non-comedogenic gel facial moisturizer may be worn under makeup and makes your skin more supple and smooth. Use this hyaluronic acid moisturizer as part of your at-home self-care regimen for hydration.

3. Neova SmartSkincare Silc Sheer 2.0 Tinted Sunscreen SPF 40

This product by Neova offers the cosmetic advantage of a skin-perfecting sheer tint, DNA repair technology and micronized physical sunscreen with plankton extract to help repair sun damage. It promotes skin cell regeneration and reduces the appearance of age spots, wrinkles and an uneven skin tone.

4. Skinbetter Trio Rebalancing Moisture Treatment

Skinbetter makes a lightweight and non-greasy moisturizer with a high-performance, triple-action formula that helps restore moisture and hydration balance to the skin. It promotes better-looking skin with improved radiance, suppleness and smoothness. Fine lines, wrinkles and skin dryness will all be reduced after using this product. All Skinbetter products are dye-free, paraben-free and cruelty-free.

5. La Roche-Posay Toleriane Ultra Intense Soothing Care

Toleriane Ultra Soothing Repair Moisturizer is a daily face moisturizer that has been tested on allergy-prone skin. The thick cream texture helps repair the protective moisture barrier of dry, irritated skin and provides immediate and long-lasting comfort. No preservatives, parabens, fragrance or drying alcohol are used. The face, neck and ultra-sensitive skin can benefit from key ingredients such as prebiotic thermal water, neurosensine and shea butter.

6. Ghost Democracy Clean Lightweight Daily Face Moisturizer

This straightforward moisturizer is ideal for most guys, especially those unfamiliar with skincare routines. The product is fragrance-free, silicone-free and suitable for all skin types. It also contains probiotics to aid in the repair of the damaged skin barriers and white oat seeds to protect and hydrate your skin.

7. Cetaphil Gentle Clear Mattifying Acne Moisturizer

Even if you have oily, acne-prone skin, moisturizing is crucial. If your skin is too dry, it may produce more oil to compensate for the lack of moisture. This lightweight moisturizer is specially formulated for acne-prone skin and includes salicylic acid to alleviate and prevent breakouts.

8. Perricone MD Cold Plasma+ Face

Consider this product a Swiss Army knife for your face. This potent moisturizer addresses all of your skin concerns, from signs of aging to redness to dry patches. It’s full of antioxidants (your daytime must-haves), omega fatty acids that help boost skin barrier function and retain moisture, and amino acids that promote healing from the inside out.

9. Skinpower Airy Milky Lotion

SK-II, a Japanese firm, sells skincare products containing a unique component called pitera. It claims it is like a mixed drink of all the finest micronutrients your skin could want, including minerals, vitamins and amino acids. This new lightweight moisturizer, which is perfect for combination or oily skin, sinks in quickly and instantly plumps and smooths skin with hydrating power while the pitera works away below.

10. Age Defender Moisturizer

The best defense is a strong offense. You don’t have to be aware of any signs of aging like fine lines and wrinkles to prevent them. This moisturizer is made specifically for men who wish to prevent those sorts of symptoms from occurring. Key ingredients are salicylic acid, which is an exfoliant, and caffeine, which aids with energy levels.

11. Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream Face Moisturizer

This technologically advanced lotion is similar to Tesla in that it makes life simpler in ways you didn’t realize were possible. After studying burn patients, Dr. Bader developed his skincare technology and applied the same regenerative powers to something you can store in your medicine cabinet. This cream will dramatically improve the appearance of your skin after just a few applications.

12. Phytoactive Anti-Aging Cream

The plant extracts and antioxidant vitamins C and E in this moisturizer help keep skin healthy all day long, which is excellent news for your complexion. Most significantly, this products starts moisturizing and soothing skin immediately, and keeps it feeling smooth and supple for hours.

13. Bephies Beauty Supply Ceylon Facial Moisturizer

This lightweight daily moisturizer is designed for men of color, but can be used by anyone, especially those with oily skin. Alpha hydroxy acids in the product assist in sweeping away debris within pores and keep skin looking fresh, and niacinamide helps minimize irritation and oil production.

14. Cetaphil DermaControl Oil Control Moisturizer SPF 30

Sun protection and moisturization are inextricably linked: They are both essential aspects of any effective skincare regimen. The issue with many sunscreen−moisturizer combinations is that the sunscreen component is insufficient. This one has SPF 30 as well as a lightweight texture that isn’t greasy and helps to control oil, so you don’t appear shiny all day long.

15. Face Moisturizer for Men by Bevel

The original Bevel shave products were conceived to help men who struggle with ingrown hairs and razor bumps. The skincare products, like this moisturizer, have the same goal. This clear gel is lightweight and non-greasy, and contains tea tree oil to help keep pores clear and blemishes at bay. It also has a healthy dose of vitamin C for daytime antioxidant protection.

16. Relax and Repair Anti-Aging Moisturizer

This moisturizer features hyaluronic acid and squalene, which give it enough moisturizing capability to make the cut. However, what elevates it above the competition is nicotinamide, a vitamin B3 derivative that helps decrease irritation and combat signs of aging. Also included are ceramides, which aid in the construction of your skin’s protective barrier. The non-greasy light texture of this moisturizer makes it one of the finest on this list.

17. Ursa Major Natural Face Moisturizer

This lightweight moisturizer, created with naturally derived ingredients, is appropriate for all skin types. Ingredients including aloe and birch sap are used to soothe and calm inflamed skin, while carrot-seed oil and aspalathus extract keep your skin hydrated throughout the day.

18. Youth to the People Superfood Air-Whip Moisture Cream

This is a lightweight, air-whipped gel moisture cream that immediately revitalizes, balances and moisturizes your skin. Hyaluronic acid and a unique superfood combination of kale, spinach, green tea, alfalfa, and vitamins C, E and K are included. The product is intended for combination or oily skin.

This moisturizer utilizes clean ingredients with no animal testing or animal byproducts. Proprietary cold-pressed plant extracts combine potent antioxidants and phytonutrients from only the highest-quality components. Furthermore, the formula contains no parabens, phthalates, sulfates, dimethicone or mineral oil.

19. BULLDOG Original Moisturiser

The nourishing recipe of the low-cost Bulldog moisturizer includes soothing aloe and refreshing green tea extract, as well as vitamin E−rich camelina oil. It’s a fantastic aftershave balm because it contains no synthetic odors, which are gentler on delicate or sensitive skin.

20. ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Oxygenating Night Cream

The ELEMIS range is enhanced with algae, and its overnight cream is a key component in that line. It protects the skin from UVA and UVB rays by combining brown and red algae to minimize their impact and damage. Use it to improve your morning alertness, plumpness, tightness, firmness and moisture levels by applying it nightly before bedtime. This product can also help prevent fine lines, wrinkles, discoloration, roughness and other effects of aging.

Moisturizers FAQs

What Ingredients Should I Avoid in a Face Moisturizer?

You should avoid any ingredients that might cause irritation or allergic reactions, such as fragrances, parabens and alcohol.

Who Needs to Use a Face Moisturizer?

Whether you have dry or oily skin, you should use some type of face lotion daily.

What Is the Best Time to Apply Face Moisturizer?

The best time to apply face moisturizer is after showering, while the skin is still damp. This will help seal in moisture, which is especially important for those living in extremely cold or dry climates.

How Often Should I Apply My Facial Cream If I’m Experiencing Extreme Conditions (Hot/Cold)?

If you’re in an exceptionally hot or cold climate, wash your face in the morning and evening, and then apply moisturizer three to four times throughout the day.

What Is the Difference Between Daytime and Nighttime Moisturizer?

Daytime moisturizers are typically lighter in weight and texture, while nighttime moisturizers are more nourishing and hydrating. Daytime moisturizers will also often contain SPF to protect skin from UV rays, while nighttime moisturizers do not.

Is It Necessary to Apply Moisturizer If I’m Using an Acne Treatment?

If you are using an acne treatment, it is still important to use a moisturizer on your face. Acne treatments can often be drying, so using a moisturizer will help to counteract that effect.

How Can I Prevent My Moisturizer From Oxidizing?

If your moisturizer has begun to oxidize, the best way to fix it is by mixing in a small amount of fresh product.

Is It Okay to Mix Moisturizers Together If They’re Both for Dry Skin?

Yes! In fact, some moisturizers even recommend that you do just that. If you notice that one of your moisturizers isn’t as effective after using it for three or four days, try using another moisturizer along with it and see if that makes a difference.

How Long Can I Leave My Face Lotion Out Before It Goes Bad?

There really is no limit on how long a bottle of face lotion will last as long as it is stored in a cool, dark place and the seal remains intact. Generally speaking, most face moisturizers should be good for up to two years after being manufactured.

What Should I Look For in a Face Moisturizer?

You should look for a moisturizer that will suit your skin type and needs. For example, if you have sensitive skin, look for a fragrance-free moisturizer that doesn’t contain dyes, parabens or preservatives. On the other hand, if your skin is on the oily side, you should avoid moisturizers designed for dry skin types.

How Often Should I Use a Face Moisturizer?

A good rule of thumb is twice a day − once in the morning after washing your face and once at night before bed.

Can I Use a Face Moisturizer If I Have Acne-Prone Skin?

It is always important to check the ingredients on any product you are using, but generally speaking, most people with acne-prone skin can safely use a moisturizer.

What Is the Difference Between an Oil-Free and Non-Oil Face Moisturizer?

Oil-free face lotions are beneficial for people who have oily or acne-prone skin because they don’t contain oils of any kind. Non-oil-based products are suitable for all skin types because they absorb into the skin more quickly than oilier products do.

What Is a Moisturizing Face Mask?

A moisturizing face mask is specially formulated to hydrate the skin. You can leave it on for at least 10 minutes, but overnight is ideal.

What If My Face Cream Isn’t Working for Me?

If you’ve been using your face cream for three days and it doesn’t seem to be doing anything, try adding another moisturizer into the mix. Mixing two or more of these can give new life to your old product.

Is There Any Way to Make My Lotion Last Longer Once It’s Opened?

Yes! For best results, store any opened bottle of facial lotion in an airtight container in the refrigerator. This will lengthen the amount of time that it’s usable and effective.

How Do I Get Rid of Dry Skin on My Face?

If you have flaky or scaly patches on your face, exfoliating with a face scrub once or twice a week will help bring the dead cells to the surface so that they can be removed more easily.

What Should I Look For in a Moisturizer If I Have Oily Skin?

Look for products that are non-comedogenic, which means that they will not clog pores. You should also avoid any moisturizers with added oil, which will make the problem worse over time. Products rich in antioxidants are also beneficial because they can help reduce inflammation and prevent blemishes from forming.

What Type of Facial Moisturizer Should I Use for My Skin?

This depends on your skin type. If you have oily or acne-prone skin, look for a non-comedogenic face cream formulated to balance the oil in your skin. Those with dry skin should choose a rich cream packed with anti-aging agents and antioxidants. Those with sensitive skin should opt for a fragrance-free product specifically designed for sensitive skin. Check out our list of the best face moisturizers for men to find the perfect product for your skin.

How Do I Know What Ingredients Should Be in a Face Wash?

You want to look for products that contain essential oils, such as jojoba or grapeseed oil, which work together to remove excess sebum from the face without stripping it of its natural oils. You should also avoid harsh detergents such as sodium laureth sulfate, which can be very drying.

How Do I Choose a Moisturizer?

There are several factors to consider when choosing a moisturizer. Determine your skin type first − is it dry, oily, combination or sensitive? Then think about your skin’s specific needs − does it need extra moisture because of sun damage or environmental factors? Or perhaps you have acne-prone skin that needs the added anti-inflammatory benefits that some face lotions can provide.

Don’t forget to include ingredients in your search. For example, essential oils are always beneficial for nourishing and healing the skin. Other valuable ingredients are antioxidants, ceramides and alpha-hydroxy acids.

Why Should I Exfoliate My Face?

Exfoliation removes dead cells from the surface of the epidermis, which allows new cells to grow. It also helps to unclog pores and reduce blemishes.

Is It Okay to Use Two Different Moisturizers?

Combining your facial moisturizer with a face mask is an excellent idea, as this will give you the benefits of both. You can also use two different moisturizers − oil-based and water-based − for maximum nourishment.

Can I Use a Moisturizer Around My Eyes?

Yes, moisturizing the eye area is not only recommended; it is essential. This area contains very few oil glands, so it needs extra help staying hydrated and nourished. In addition, look for products that contain ceramides and antioxidants such as vitamins C and E to reduce signs of aging and protect against environmental damage.

What Are the Benefits of Moisturizer?

Moisturizers prevent and repair damage caused by environmental factors such as the sun, wind and pollution. They hydrate the skin, allowing it to become softer and smoother while reducing redness and fine lines. The topical application of face cream can help keep your skin looking younger for longer.

What Happens If I Stop Using a Moisturizer?

If you stop using a moisturizer, your skin will become dry and irritated. The lack of hydration will also cause the skin to produce more oil to compensate, leading to more breakouts. Therefore, it is essential to find a moisturizer that works well with your skin type and use it regularly.

How Do You Know If a Moisturizer Is Working?

If your skin feels hydrated and smooth, then the moisturizer is working. You may also notice a reduction in redness and blemishes, as well as an improvement in the overall texture of your skin.

Is Aloe Vera Gel a Moisturizer?

Aloe vera gel is not technically a moisturizer, but it does have hydrating properties that make it ideal for use on the skin. It is also known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits, which can be helpful for those with acne-prone or sensitive skin.

Why Does My Face Look Shiny After I Apply Moisturizer?

Dry skin can often look shiny after applying a moisturizer because the oil glands work overtime to compensate for the lack of hydration. Try using a light, water-based moisturizer instead of a heavier one if this occurs. You may also want to apply it in smaller amounts and wait a few minutes before applying makeup.

Do Moisturizers Make the Skin Dark?

No, moisturizers will not make the skin any darker. If you experience this, it is most likely due to an allergic reaction or an oil-based product clogging your pores.

Can Moisturizers Cure Acne?

No, moisturizers cannot cure acne. However, some products may be beneficial for those with acne-prone skin. They contain ingredients such as alpha-hydroxy, clogging acids and antioxidants that help reduce inflammation and protect against damage.

What Are the Disadvantages of Using Moisturizer?

Frequent use of moisturizers can be expensive, time-consuming and irritating for sensitive skin. Moisturizers may also make your skin oilier in some cases, leading to more breakouts and clogged pores.

Can Moisturizer Cause Pimples?

Some people may experience pimples or breakouts after using a moisturizer, especially those that are oil-based. This is usually because the moisturizer is clogging the pores and causing an acne flare-up. If this happens, try switching to a water-based moisturizer or one specifically designed for acne-prone skin.

Can Moisturizers Cause Blackheads?

Some people may experience blackheads after using a moisturizer, especially those that are oil-based. This is usually because the moisturizer is clogging the pores.

Why Does My Face Itch After Using a Moisturizer?

Moisturizers that contain alcohol can cause the skin to dry and become irritated, leading to itchiness. If this happens, try applying moisturizer at night or avoiding those containing alcohol.

Can Moisturizer Remove Dark Spots?

Some moisturizers may help to reduce the appearance of dark spots over time. Look for a product that contains ingredients such as vitamin C, hydroquinone or kojic acid.

Can I Use Moisturizer If I Have Oily Skin?

Yes, you can use a light moisturizer if you have oily skin. Look for a formula that is oil-free and non-comedogenic.

What Type of Moisturizer Should I Use If I Have Dry Skin?

If you have dry skin, you should use a hydrating moisturizer containing ingredients such as glycerin or hyaluronic acid. Look for a formula that is oil-free and non-comedogenic.

Can I Use Moisturizer If I Have Eczema?

Yes, you can use a moisturizer if you have eczema. Look for a formula that is fragrance-free and non-greasy.

Can I Use My Regular Face Cleanser as a Moisturizer?

Using your regular face cleanser as a moisturizer will not provide the amount of hydration needed for an optimal skin routine. Look for an oil-free moisturizer that will provide the right level of moisture.

What Is the Best Moisturizer With Sunscreen to Use in Winter?

The best moisturizer with sunscreen to use in winter contains ingredients such as zinc oxide or titanium dioxide, which are physical sunscreens. It is essential to protect the skin from sun damage during the winter, when the climate can be dry and harsh.

Can I Use Face Lotion on My Body?

Yes, you can use face lotion on your body. However, it is essential to look for a formula specifically designed for the body. Such formulas often contain ingredients that are beneficial for dry skin.

Does Moisturizer Close Pores?

Moisturizing the skin does not close pores. However, pores will become less visible over time with consistent use of a pore-minimizing product, which often contains salicylic acid or glycolic acid.

Should I Wash Off Moisturizer in the Morning?

No, you should not wash off moisturizer in the morning. Using a moisturizer each morning is an essential part of a skincare routine. A light moisturizer that is oil-free and non-comedogenic is ideal for oily or acne-prone skin. You should use a hydrating moisturizer if you have dry skin.

Why Do Pores Get Bigger?

Pores may become enlarged due to several factors, such as excess oil production, dead skin cells and bacteria. Using a pore-minimizing product containing salicylic acid or glycolic acid can help reduce pores’ appearance over time.

What Is the Difference Between a Face Moisturizer and a Body Lotion?

The main difference between a face moisturizer and a body lotion is the amount of hydration each product provides. A face moisturizer is designed to provide intense hydration to the skin, while a body lotion provides general hydration to the entire body.

In addition, face moisturizers often contain beneficial ingredients for the face, such as botanicals. However, body lotions typically do not contain these types of ingredients.