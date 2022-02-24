The Best Flared Leggings That Will Convince You to Try Out the Trend

Fashion is cyclical, so it wasn’t entirely surprising when wide-leg pants made their return to the mainstream style world. Once flared pants were back, it was only a matter of time before a certain workout legging silhouette made its way back into the fashion sphere—we’re referring, of course, to yoga pants, though it seems that the #youths have decided to rename these bottoms flared leggings, which we’re perfectly fine with since the new moniker does seem to make these bottoms acceptable in situations beyond workouts.
While there are plenty of wide-legged pants to choose from for every type of occasion right now, there’s no denying that a comfy flared legging is up there with our favorite sartorial options at the moment. Yes, they’re cozy and comfortable enough to wear to a workout or for lounging around at home, but you can also dress them up a touch if you want to head out to run errands or grab lunch with friends, because after all, athleisure is versatile!
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
After so many years of sticking with the usual skinny workout leggings, we’re really feeling the whole flared leggings vibe. Below, see our favorite flared leggings (or yoga pants, whatever you’re into) to spice up your loungewear wardrobe.
-
Carbon38 Split Bootcut Legging
If you’re not totally sure how you feel about the trend just yet, test out the waters with this classic pair of black flared leggings. They have a high waist and an unexpected split at the ankle, and they’re made of a super soft, slight compression fabric that’s just as suitable for an exercise class as for a day of running errands. You could even add a chunky sweater or silky top and wear these out to dinner.
-
Lululemon Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu
You can’t go wrong with Lululemon; these high-rise, ultra-soft flare leggings come in a plethora of shades, including this on-trend olive that’s perfect for those warmer days that are *fingers crossed* just around the corner. These pants are nice and stretchy for any type of workout (though they’re probably best for a yoga or pilates class where you don’t need to worry about the bottom of your pants catching on anything), and also have a built-in pocket at the waist.
-
Aerie Offline Real Me High Waisted Crossover Flare Legging
These adorable Aerie leggings are what got me into the whole flared legging look again. I’m not exactly unique in that; they also caught the attention of pretty much the entirety of Gen Z, and had a truly viral TikTok moment. It’s not surprising, considering how flattering, durable and well-priced they are, especially the crossover waist.
-
Alo Yoga High-Waist Zip It Flare Legging
Celeb-favorite brand Alo spiced up their usual legging silhouette with this pair of flares, using their signature sculpting fabric. These have invisible zippers inside the leg, so you can unzip them as high or low as you want, for a personalized *flare* moment.
-
Beyond Yoga Space Dye High Waist All Day Flare Leggings
Beyond Yoga has a few flared options, but it’s hard to resist this pretty dusty rose pair in the brand’s buttery-soft Space Dye fabric. They even have nearly-invisible pockets.
-
Athleta Elation Flare Pant
Athleta’s yoga pants are supportive yet soft, with a three-layer waistband that won’t fall down. They have seamless sides for a streamlined workout aesthetic.