The Best Flared Leggings That Will Convince You to Try Out the Trend

Fashion is cyclical, so it wasn’t entirely surprising when wide-leg pants made their return to the mainstream style world. Once flared pants were back, it was only a matter of time before a certain workout legging silhouette made its way back into the fashion sphere—we’re referring, of course, to yoga pants, though it seems that the #youths have decided to rename these bottoms flared leggings, which we’re perfectly fine with since the new moniker does seem to make these bottoms acceptable in situations beyond workouts.

While there are plenty of wide-legged pants to choose from for every type of occasion right now, there’s no denying that a comfy flared legging is up there with our favorite sartorial options at the moment. Yes, they’re cozy and comfortable enough to wear to a workout or for lounging around at home, but you can also dress them up a touch if you want to head out to run errands or grab lunch with friends, because after all, athleisure is versatile!

After so many years of sticking with the usual skinny workout leggings, we’re really feeling the whole flared leggings vibe. Below, see our favorite flared leggings (or yoga pants, whatever you’re into) to spice up your loungewear wardrobe.