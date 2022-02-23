Best G Spot Vibrators & Massager Toys in 2022

Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

Finding the perfect sex toy for your g-spot stimulation can be quite a hassle. Why? Because not everyone experiences g-spot pleasure in quite the same way

That’s why we took the liberty to find you (people with vaginas) the best g spot vibrators on the market in 2022, with many different G spot toy styles to suit your needs.

So, get ready to glide through these top 10 vibe toys built for a g-spot orgasm.

Enjoy the trip!

Top 10 G Spot Sex Toys – First Look

First things first, what is the G spot?

Well, there’s no single definition that sums up what a g-spot is. And to make things more complicated, the g-spot isn’t an officially recognized part of the human anatomy.

The name, Gräfenberg spot, was coined referencing a German-Jewish gynecologist called Ernst Gräfenberg. He was among the earliest doctors who focused on sexual health in the 1920s.

Sexy, I know.

So, where is the G spot found?

Many people agree that it’s normally located just 2-3 inches into the upper walls of the vagina. It’s mainly “awakened” when you/someone rubs or puts varied pressure on it during intercourse.

This region gives off tons of pleasure as its tissue covers the two Skene glands found on either side of the vaginal urethra. While searching for it when you or your partner’s aroused, you’ll feel that it’s a spongy patch that swells the more you receive/give pleasure.

You’ll know it when you feel it!

In most cases, finding the g-spot involves using a “come-hither” motion with your forefinger to stimulate it. Just curl them upwards (towards your belly button) and experiment with a range of pressure until you find what gets you off.

This sort of g-play can lead to excitement around your clitoral region even when you’re not targeting your clit. When done right, g-spot stimulation can give you some of the most intense orgasms you’ll ever dream of.

Sound good? Then keep reading.

The 10 Best G Spot Sex Toy Vibrators

1. Fifty Shades of Grey Greedy Girl – Best G Spot Vibrator Overall

Pros:

Waterproof in most wet environments

USB rechargeable battery

Powerful vibrations from dual motors

Discreet & great for traveling

Cons:

Large focus on clit play too

The ‘Greedy Girl’ G Spot Stimulator by Fifty Shades of Grey offers a combo of power, luxury, and results.

And all for just $99.99.

This flexible toy has a stunning body design with a cool finish that will make a nice trophy addition to your clitoral vibrators collection. With up to 36 possible vibration patterns, you’ll never lack modes to ignite some pretty intense sensations.

The ultra-soft silicone body on this toy is soft to the touch and delivers crisp vibrations through the surface. Silicone also makes cleaning a breeze as you can wipe or disinfect using a lint-free cloth and an antibacterial toy cleaner.

Other than that, it also has:

A curved shaft and flexible bunny ears – Offers the perfect stimulation to your g-spot and clit

15 speeds – Compliments the dual vibration motors to give you a wide range of pleasure patterns

Low-noise vibration modes – Makes it ideal for discreet use in your bedroom

Satin bag – Comes in handy when storing or wrapping the toy when gifting it to someone

Fifty Shades of Grey Greedy Girl is a work of art that’s purely focused on giving you the best ride of your sexual life. Its separate vibration settings for the external ears and whisper-quiet function make it, undeniably, our ultimate winner.

If you’re after combined clitoral and G spot stimulation, it’s hard to beat.

2. Lovense Osci 2 – Oscillating G Spot Massager

Pros:

Powerful oscillating function

Whisper-quiet during use

App with extra features

Ergonomic body

Cons:

Pricey

The Osci 2 is another great G spot massager from the lavish Lovense company.

Unlike other G spot sex toys, the Lovense Osci 2 pulsates instead of vibrating. This is a first in the world of g-spot pleasure.

These pulses come as a result of the oscillating technology fitted at the tip of the bulbous, oval head.

It also comes with 3 different levels of pulsations to give you a varied level of intensity. These are Low, Medium, and High. They’re keeping it simple.

The icing on the cake is the simple S-Curve body that makes holding it and locating your sweet spot easy during play.

Other features include:

“Lovense Remote” App Control – Compatible with iPhone, Mac, Android, and PC

Music sync – Synchronizes the device’s vibrations with music on your phone to vibrate

Give your partner control remotely with the app – great for public fun and long-distance relationships

The only downside, as you’d expect with many high-performing g spot vibes on the market, is the high price tag at around $99.00.

Aside from that, you can expect up to 5 hours of playtime and powerful rumblings from 10 different patterns, so it might be worth the cheeky price!

3. LoveHoney G-Tickler – Intense Clitoral Stimulation Too

Pros:

Easy to hold and handle

Unique shape & design

Offers decent vibrations for the price

Affordable

Cons:

Short insertable length

Allergy warning (contains Latex)

Lovehoney’s G-Tickler is another cute g spot play accessory that you may want to add to your collection.

It’s built to stimulate both your clit and g-spot at the same time – all at a pocket-friendly cost. ($24.99 at a Lovehoney).

Its snug size makes this massager a great companion for your travels and easy to put away when not in use. The external pad has a rugged texture that helps to deliver direct clitoral stimulation.

Other features that come with it include:

Waterproof – You can use it while in the shower or bathtub



3 intensity speeds

Compact body design – For discreet use

The short insertable length is just 3 inches long and may not work with the anatomy of some vaginas. It may also upset the size queens out there!

The Lovehoney G-Tickler also has up to 4 patterns that you can tweak to help you have shuddering orgasms on a low budget, so it might be worth a try if the size isn’t a dealbreaker for you.

4. Fun Factory G5 Big Boss – Best G-Spot Dildo for Size Junkies

Pros:

Comes with a rechargeable battery

More realistic “penis” style

Body-safe silicone construction

Reputable German sex toy manufacturer

Cons:

Quite expensive

Fun Factory’s G5 series hasn’t disappointed one bit since they were first launched into the adult market. They have given us pleasure seekers variety when it comes to texture, size, and overall orgasmic experience.

The “Big Boss” comes to your rescue if you like big toys caressing your deepest pleasure spots.

At 7 inches long, it’s made to resemble a real dong to give you a simulation of the real thing. Its shaft comes with the added details of contours and veins to add more texture for your pleasure.

Its girth also stands at a whopping 5.75 inches at the widest circumference, so you can definitely feel it working!

On top of that, it also has:

5 speeds – Helps you tweak the intensity of the vibrations from mild to very rumbly

4 patterns – Varies the type of vibrations you get from the toy once turned on

Waterproof – Take it in the shower to spice things up

Finger loop at the base – Easy to hold and keep in place once you find that pleasure zone

Sure…

At $140.00, the price may cause a dent in your pockets, but the benefits are definitely worth it from experience with this large-and-in-charge G spot vibe.

Slap on any water-based lube of your choice and let this Godzilla grab your pleasure center.

5. NJoy Pure Wand – G Spot Stimulator Without Vibrations

Pros:

Sleek curve works great for precision

Heavy, cold steel feels great on G spot

Smooth steel surface for easy insertion

Unique non-electric G spot massager

Cons:

Not for those who prefer vibrations

Pricey

The NJoy Pure Wand is all about creating wonders inside your tenders with the most basic body design and build. No circuits, no motors, and definitely no vibrations.

The NJoy Pure Wand relies solely on the power of precision to give you wild orgasms.

And believe us, they are wild.

This sexy wand performs its magic on your g-spot using either of the two uneven bulbous ends. They have varying sizes to accommodate the varying pressure needs of different people, so you can start small and work your way up.

The NJoy Pure Wand also has a sleek curve on its shaft to help ease insertion and locating your g-spot. It goes in without a fuss and feels good once you secure it in place.

The Wand also has:

100% stainless steel body – Makes cleaning, warming, or cooling a breeze. (Also, gives this simple toy a pretty sturdy build that lasts for years on end!)

Multipurpose – Also works well for prostate & anal stimulation

The only fear factor is that it may not be the right fit for most beginners due to its hefty weight, hardness, and size. You definitely need some experience before you crack out this beast of a sex toy.

Other than that, the gods of pleasure have nothing on the NJoy Pure Wand when placed in the hands of an advanced player!

6. LoveHoney G-Slim G Spot Vibrator – Top G Spot Vibe For Newbies

Pros:

Slim & easy to use

Waterproof

Great length for deep exploration

Cons:

Can be quite noisy

Needs constant battery replacement

The Lovehoney G-Slim G-Spot Vibrator is incredibly slim and smooth, making it easy to slide into your vagina if you’re new to this kind of play.

Its simplistic design includes only the bulbous head at the top, a thin shaft, and a screwed-on base at the bottom. It makes it easy to use when thrusting, twisting, or resting it on the candy.

Other features include:

Twistable Base – Increases or decreases the vibrations to your desired levels

8-inch shaft – Gives you enough length to help with precision and additional thrusting distance (if needed)

The only thing we found troubling was the batteries that needed constant changing. You might want to save yourself some trouble and get some rechargeable packs instead!

Still, the LoveHoney G-Slim G-Spot Vibrator will bring you to your knees once you find out which patterns work for you!

And at $19.99, it’s not exactly costing you a fortune!

7. LoveHoney Happy Rabbit Curve – “Come Hither” G Spot Rabbit Vibrator

Pros:

Intense G spot stimulation

Comes with clitoral stimulator

“Come hither” motion mechanism

Top-rated rabbit vibrator

Cons:

Expensive

LoveHoney’s Happy Rabbit has been often mistaken for the Fifty Shades of Grey Greedy Girl g-spot vibrating toy. They share the same aesthetics and general outward design.

What sets it apart from Fifty Shades of Grey’s Greedy Girl is that it pulsates a ‘come-hither’ motion and does not thrust.

However, it’s the same price at $99.99.

This G spot rabbit vibrator also comes with 12 vibration modes and 3 speeds for the best g-spot stimulation experience.

These 15 functions are then powered by a USB-rechargeable battery that ensures you get long play hours per charge.

Again, its price is pretty expensive at over $150 bucks, but offers real value in the end and is ultimately one of the best rabbit vibrators out there!

So, if you want a companion to help you achieve the best dual stimulation, then you should stop your search here!

8. We-Vibe Rave – Made with Medical Grade Silicone

Pros:

Smartphone app for extra control

Partner play via app

Great performance with or without the app

Rumbly & powerful vibe modes

Cons:

Not waterproof

Connectivity issues with We-Connect app

The We-Vibe franchise has maintained its standards when it comes to producing top-of-the-class sex toys.

G Spot sex toys are no exception!

The We-Vibe Rave comes with rumbly motors that deliver powerful vibrations to ensure your roof blows over.

Its body design includes a stiff shaft that aims to fill you up just enough so you get to feel the whole vibration experience.

The dual-motor feature helps to deliver waves after waves of pleasure on your g-spot and clitoris.

Pretty sweet!

Other perks include:

10 in-built vibration patterns

Velvet-smooth silicone body for sturdy grip

You just need to take great care that you don’t expose it to water, as the We-Vibe Rave is not waterproof. That can make cleaning this toy tricky.

However, if you’re a newbie, then the Rave’s rumbly vibrations and patterns will do justice popping your g-spot virginity!

Open one of the best hookup apps, light some candles, and enjoy the rave.

9. Mantric Rechargeable G-Spot Vibrator – Most Immersive Stimulation

Pros:

Trave lock feature for when you’re on the go

Waterproof

7 vibration modes

Great value for money

Cons:

Not the best option if you’re after size

Mantric Rechargeable G-Spot Vibrator brings a party to your g-spot!

This short, stubby tickler brings you 7 powerful vibration settings that will bring you to orgasm multiple times… all for the price of $64.99.

That’s quite the steal!

It also comes with a mesmerizing LED display that lights up a unique color for each vibration setting. This means you’ll know which setting you’re on in the dark or even in the bathtub since it’s also waterproof.

Couple that with a USB recharge feature and you’ll get an extended playtime in between hydration breaks.

The Mantric G-spot vibrator’s insertable length is only 5 inches, so it won’t do you good if your g-spot needs something heftier.

Even so, the disco lights feeling when masturbating is a nice touch and you’ll seal the deal if you add a little background music.

10. OhMiBod Esca 2 – Best for Long-Distance Relationships

Pros:

Connectivity for long-distance couples

Very versatile app

Easy to insert and secure in place

Several patterns available

Cons:

Pricey

Often used by camgirls on the best cam sites, the OhMiBod Esca series is widely hailed as one of the most effective long-distance g-spot toys.

The OhMiBod Esca 2 model also offers you exciting app features that give you the freedom to explore your body in ways you never thought possible!

It allows you or your partner to control the device from anywhere in the world, leaving you to feel as if they’re right there beside you.

And as mentioned above, this OhMiBod is often used by webcam models, allowing viewers on websites like Chaturbate to control the vibrations in real-time via tipping.

Amazing.

More features you’ll find include:

Music synching – Only in the app

Pattern sharing – Create and share custom patterns that get you off

Silicone shaft – Bodysafe sex toy materials

It should come as no shocker that the OhMiBod Esca 2 is also expensive at $109.00, given the features it brings to the table.

It’s a definite must-have if you want to keep things between you and your partner spicy when you are worlds apart.

Along with the Lovense Lush 3, this toy is also a no-brainer for camgirls.

Conclusion – What is the Top G Spot Vibe?

When looking for the best g-spot vibrator, all that matters is knowing what turns you on and narrowing your options down from there.

The most important features to look out for are battery life, material build, vibrating power, and size (when it matters).

If you want a g-spot toy that gives you power, ease of use, satisfying orgasms, and value for your money, then the Fifty Shades of Grey Greedy Girl is the best option.

In case you’re a beginner, the We-Vibe Rave is a safe place to start your g-play journey if you want something a little tamer for your erogenous zones.

Have you tried any of the g-spot toys we’ve mentioned above? Let us know how your experience was below.

Cheerio!