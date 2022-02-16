The Most Luxurious Hair Perfumes That Smell Absolutely Amazing

If you’re already a perfume lover, then spritzing on your favorite scent is surely a part of your everyday routine. If you’ve ever been tempted to add a touch to your hair, or perhaps you’ve already made the choice to spray a little of your go-to fragrance onto your tresses (especially if it’s been a day or two since your last wash), then it’s time to consider investing in a hair perfume.

A hair perfume or hair mist isn’t the same as just spritzing your mane with your favorite fragrance; instead, it’s a product that’s specially formulated for your hair. While your usual perfume might still smell nice in your hair, it could also actually be damaging and drying, and result in breakage.

Aside from giving your hair a perhaps much-needed fragrance boost, many hair perfumes have the added bonus of contributing to hair health thanks to moisturizing, strengthening and nourishing ingredients that will give you shinier and more hydrated tresses. And, of course, it’s great for those that prefer to go a bit longer in between shampooing and conditioning, especially because dry shampoo isn’t always the most enjoyable fragrance. Hair mist is also ideal if you don’t want to put on actual perfume, or perhaps if your skin is sensitive to fragrance.

No matter how you prefer to use it, hair perfume is the most luxurious way to add a touch of fragrance to your tresses. Below, see the best hair perfumes and mists to add into your beauty routine ASAP.