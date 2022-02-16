The Most Luxurious Hair Perfumes That Smell Absolutely Amazing

If you’re already a perfume lover, then spritzing on your favorite scent is surely a part of your everyday routine. If you’ve ever been tempted to add a touch to your hair, or perhaps you’ve already made the choice to spray a little of your go-to fragrance onto your tresses (especially if it’s been a day or two since your last wash), then it’s time to consider investing in a hair perfume.
A hair perfume or hair mist isn’t the same as just spritzing your mane with your favorite fragrance; instead, it’s a product that’s specially formulated for your hair. While your usual perfume might still smell nice in your hair, it could also actually be damaging and drying, and result in breakage.
Aside from giving your hair a perhaps much-needed fragrance boost, many hair perfumes have the added bonus of contributing to hair health thanks to moisturizing, strengthening and nourishing ingredients that will give you shinier and more hydrated tresses. And, of course, it’s great for those that prefer to go a bit longer in between shampooing and conditioning, especially because dry shampoo isn’t always the most enjoyable fragrance. Hair mist is also ideal if you don’t want to put on actual perfume, or perhaps if your skin is sensitive to fragrance.
No matter how you prefer to use it, hair perfume is the most luxurious way to add a touch of fragrance to your tresses. Below, see the best hair perfumes and mists to add into your beauty routine ASAP.
Gisou Honey Hair Perfume
This refreshing honey-infused hair mist has a feminine, delicate aroma, and it’s also great for your hair health, as the honey contains minerals, vitamins, amino acids and antioxidants. The honey will help maintain the natural moisture in your hair, which in turn results in more hydrated, shiny and smooth tresses.
Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Hair Mist
Fans of Chanel’s iconic Coco Mademoiselle fragrance will fall in love with the hair mist version of the classic perfume. It lightly scents hair with the familiar sweet and floral notes of orange, jasmine and May rose.
Moroccanoil Hair and Body Fragrance Mist
Unlike regular perfume, this Moroccanoil product is specifically formulated for both hair and body, with the brand’s signature amber and floral fragrance. It’s ultra lightweight, and contains argan oil and vitamin E, as well as UV absorber technology that helps to protect and preserve your hair in the sun. Plus, who doesn’t love a multi-use product?
Acqua di Parma Peonia Nobile Hair Mist
This lovely mist will scent your hair with a dreamy floral amber fragrance thanks to notes of peony, geranium and rose. It’s also good for your hair, as it contains a conditioning agent to help make your tresses soft and shiny.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Scented Hair Mist
Yes, the cult-favorite Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge fragrance does, in fact, come in a hair mist version, because you deserve an indulgent spritz of the iconic scent, which will leave your hair smelling like amber, jasmine, saffron and cedarwood
Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist
This is another body and hair mist, courtesy of Sol De Janeiro. Those that already love the brand’s Brazilian Bum Bum Cream will adore this hair and body perfume that will immediately transport you to your favorite summer days, thanks to the aroma of salted caramel, pistachio and vanilla.
Byredo Mojave Ghost Hair Perfume
Those loyal to Byredo’s beloved Mojave Ghost perfume must try the hair perfume version, which has the same notes of amber, violet, sandalwood, musk and cedarwood. It’s on the more potent side, but isn’t overwhelming, and the formula also contains hydrating ingredients for shiny, glossy locks.
Diptyque Do Son Hair Mist
This breezy tuberose hair mist is inspired by perfumer Yves Coueslant’s childhood summers in Vietnam. It also has camellia oil, which helps keep hair soft and smooth.
Balmain Homme Hair Perfume
This powerful hair perfume smells of bergamot and sandalwood, and is infused with silk protein and argan elixir for extra hydration and strengthening.
Kerastase L'Huile De Parfum Fragrance-In-Oil
This Kerastase hair fragrance is a little different from the other perfumes; it’s actually an oil that you smooth onto the ends of your hair that leaves behind an aroma of tea rose, woods and musk. Not only is it fragrant, but it’s also so good for your hair, and will help nourish, illuminate and smooth your tresses.