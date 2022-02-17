The Best Lip Balms to Soothe Chapped, Dry and Flaky Lips

Chapped lips can strike at any point in the year, but the winter combination of frigid temps, dry air and brisk winds makes the ailment so much worse. Not only are chapped, flaky and cracked lips rather unsightly, they’re also extremely uncomfortable, which is why a good lip balm is up there with the most important items in any skincare routine—after sunscreen, of course.

Lip balm is a beauty item I simply won’t leave home without; no makeup bag, purse or nightstand is complete without at least one lip treatment thrown in there. The best lips balms soothe, soften and nourish your pout, but certain formulas stand out a step above others. You want a lip balm that won’t just provide a temporary fix and end up leaving you with even drier, more chapped lips an hour later; instead, your lip balm should help heal and moisturize your chapped, peeling lips, and also prevent cracked or flaking lips.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

There are so many different lip balms out there, with plenty of variations when it comes to scent, shade, applicator and texture. There are the reliable, no-fuss tried-and-true classics (who can resist a good Aquaphor?), plus indulgent treatments and salves in various tints and fragrances. No matter your preference, there’s a lip balm (or five, if you’re like me and scatter them among every possible purse and nook of your home) for everyone. Below, see all the best lip balms to keep your pout moisturized, soft and smooth all year long.