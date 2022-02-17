The Best Lip Balms to Soothe Chapped, Dry and Flaky Lips

These treatments will save your lips right now.

Lip balm is a key component of any beauty routine. Annie Sheehan for Observer

Chapped lips can strike at any point in the year, but the winter combination of frigid temps, dry air and brisk winds makes the ailment so much worse. Not only are chapped, flaky and cracked lips rather unsightly, they’re also extremely uncomfortable, which is why a good lip balm is up there with the most important items in any skincare routine—after sunscreen, of course.

Lip balm is a beauty item I simply won’t leave home without; no makeup bag, purse or nightstand is complete without at least one lip treatment thrown in there. The best lips balms soothe, soften and nourish your pout, but certain formulas stand out a step above others. You want a lip balm that won’t just provide a temporary fix and end up leaving you with even drier, more chapped lips an hour later; instead, your lip balm should help heal and moisturize your chapped, peeling lips, and also prevent cracked or flaking lips.

There are so many different lip balms out there, with plenty of variations when it comes to scent, shade, applicator and texture. There are the reliable, no-fuss tried-and-true classics (who can resist a good Aquaphor?), plus indulgent treatments and salves in various tints and fragrances. No matter your preference, there’s a lip balm (or five, if you’re like me and scatter them among every possible purse and nook of your home) for everyone. Below, see all the best lip balms to keep your pout moisturized, soft and smooth all year long.

  • Clark's Botanicals.

    Clark's Botanicals Ultra Rich Lip Balm

    This is one of my current favorite treatments, and not just because it soothes my chapped lips. It has a light, inoffensive scent, and contains ingredients that help soften and moisturize as well as protect from the sun and harsh weather. It even has amino acids, peptides and moringa butter, which work together to ease the look of fine lines as well as stimulate collagen, for a perfectly plump pout.

    $25, Shop Now
  • Fresh.

    Fresh Sugar Advanced Therapy Treatment Lip Balm

    Fresh makes so many good lip treatments, but their classic Sugar formula will always have a special place in my heart. I prefer the original sheer formula, but there are also tinted options . It goes on smooth and immediately absorbs into lips without any stickiness, while subtly adding a little volume.

    $26, Shop Now
  • Biossance.

    Biossance Squalane + Rose Vegan Lip Balm

    This ultra-hydrating rose lip balm is vegan, nontoxic and fragrance free, and packed with squalane, hyaluronic acid and soothing ceramides that work together to bring in and lock in moisture.

    $14, Shop Now
  • Goop.

    Goop GoopGenes Clean Nourishing Lip Balm

    Everything about this Goop lip balm feels very #luxe, especially the shiny lipstick-like tube and subtle scent. It goes on smooth and sheer, and also comes in two very chic tinted shades.

    $20, Shop Now
  • Lanolips.

    Lanolips The Original 101 Ointment Multipurpose Superbalm

    Lanolips makes tons of different lip balm formulas, but their Original Multipurpose Superbalm is phenomenal. It’s thick but not sticky or greasy, and provides a major dose of serious hydration for dry and cracked lips. It’s an amazing multi-use product, as you can use the balm anywhere you have dry patches, like on your elbows or hands.

     

    $16.95, Shop Now
  • Ilia.

    Ilia Lip Wrap Reviving Balm

    Ilia’s lip balm doesn’t just provide a quick fix, as it also works to continuously hydrate and repair lips after each use. It’s packed with hydrating powerhouse ingredient hyaluronic acid, to help smooth and plump, too.

    $24, Shop Now
  • Province Apothecary.

    Province Apothecary Repairing + Conditioning Lip Balm

    If you prefer a classic stick applicator, look no further than this calming lip balm, which is filled with plant-based oils.

    $7, Shop Now
  • Chanel.

    Chanel HydraBeauty Nourishing Lip Care

    Yes, this is pricey, but you deserve the best, so why not treat yourself to a hydrating Chanel lip treatment? It contains camellia oil and gives a slight sheen, and is perfect for pre-lipstick prep.

    $50, Shop Now
  • Alpha H.

    Alpha H Absolute Lip Perfector

    This plumping serum-balm hybrid hydrates, conditions and plumps with peppermint oil, mint and beeswax.

    $28, Shop Now
  • Naturopathica.

    Naturopathica Sweet Cherry Conditioning Lip Butter

    For a more heavy-duty option, consider Naturopathica’s cherry-scented lip butter, which is filled with antioxidants and plumping ingredients that will soften and plump your pout. Plus, it smells like a fancy version of cherry chapstick.

    $22, Shop Now
  • Kosas.

    Kosas Lipfuel

    Kosas’ hyaluronic acid-filled Lipfuel goes on light and sheer, with a distinctly minty aroma and a slight tingle on your lips upon application.

    $18, Shop Now
  • Kiehl's.

    Kiehl's Lip Balm #1

    You can’t go wrong with this total classic, which immediately hydrates and soothes chapped lips.

    $10, Shop Now
  • Saje.

    Saje Coco Lips

    This calming, no-nonsense lip balm is perfect for those with sensitive skin, thanks to soothing ingredients like coconut and shea butter.

    $8, Shop Now
  • Eve Lom.

    Eve Lom Kiss Mix Original

    Eve Lom’s Kiss Mix pot contains plenty of actives as well as moisturizing and protecting ingredients; it’s ideal to use under your lip color, but you can also slick it on after applying your favorite lipstick for extra protection.

    $22, Shop Now
  • Make Beauty.

    Make Beauty Serum Balm

    This is definitely more of a serum than a traditional balm, but is still super hydrating and conditioning. It adds a lovely pop of color, plus softens and plumps, thanks to volumizing natural ingredients.

    $26, Shop Now
  • Bliss.

    Bliss Fabulips Lip Balm

    Bliss’ lip balm is packed with hyaluronic acid and a tri-peptide complex, for extra hydration and smoothing.

    $10, Shop Now
  • Summer Fridays.

    Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm

    The Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm is a beauty insider-favorite for good reason; the nourishing product can be used as a regular soothing lip balm to calm and repair chapped lips on a regular daily basis, as well as a more potent lip mask treatment if you layer it on thickly at night, so you’ll wake up with the softest pout.

    $23, Shop Now
  • Rosebud Perfume Co.

    Rosebud Perfume Co. Rosebud Salve in a Tube

    This has long been one of my favorite lip balms; I used to buy it in bulk whenever I found it in a pharmacy. While many prefer the cult-favorite tin version, I’ve always been partial to the tube, which I think offers a more seamless application process. It’s a quality product that does the job, and not only will it calm your irritated chapped lips, but you can also apply it to minor cuts or cuticles.

    $7, Shop Now
  • Aquaphor.

    Aquaphor Lip Repair

    Aquaphor’s classic Lip Repair needs no introduction. The balm is filled with shea butter and chamomile essence (which is ideal for soothing reactive skin), and it’s dependable, effective and well-priced. It’s a great, relatively inexpensive option for sensitive skin, too.

    $2.99, Shop Now
  • SunBum.

    Sun Bum Original SPF 30 Sunscreen Lip Balm in Watermelon

    Don’t forget that your lips need sun protection, too! Sun Bum’s watermelon-flavored SPF 30 nourishes and protects.

    $3.99, Shop Now
