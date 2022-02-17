The Best Lip Balms to Soothe Chapped, Dry and Flaky Lips

Chapped lips can strike at any point in the year, but the winter combination of frigid temps, dry air and brisk winds makes the ailment so much worse. Not only are chapped, flaky and cracked lips rather unsightly, they’re also extremely uncomfortable, which is why a good lip balm is up there with the most important items in any skincare routine—after sunscreen, of course.
Lip balm is a beauty item I simply won’t leave home without; no makeup bag, purse or nightstand is complete without at least one lip treatment thrown in there. The best lips balms soothe, soften and nourish your pout, but certain formulas stand out a step above others. You want a lip balm that won’t just provide a temporary fix and end up leaving you with even drier, more chapped lips an hour later; instead, your lip balm should help heal and moisturize your chapped, peeling lips, and also prevent cracked or flaking lips.
There are so many different lip balms out there, with plenty of variations when it comes to scent, shade, applicator and texture. There are the reliable, no-fuss tried-and-true classics (who can resist a good Aquaphor?), plus indulgent treatments and salves in various tints and fragrances. No matter your preference, there’s a lip balm (or five, if you’re like me and scatter them among every possible purse and nook of your home) for everyone. Below, see all the best lip balms to keep your pout moisturized, soft and smooth all year long.
-
Clark's Botanicals Ultra Rich Lip Balm
This is one of my current favorite treatments, and not just because it soothes my chapped lips. It has a light, inoffensive scent, and contains ingredients that help soften and moisturize as well as protect from the sun and harsh weather. It even has amino acids, peptides and moringa butter, which work together to ease the look of fine lines as well as stimulate collagen, for a perfectly plump pout.
-
Fresh Sugar Advanced Therapy Treatment Lip Balm
Fresh makes so many good lip treatments, but their classic Sugar formula will always have a special place in my heart. I prefer the original sheer formula, but there are also tinted options . It goes on smooth and immediately absorbs into lips without any stickiness, while subtly adding a little volume.
-
Biossance Squalane + Rose Vegan Lip Balm
This ultra-hydrating rose lip balm is vegan, nontoxic and fragrance free, and packed with squalane, hyaluronic acid and soothing ceramides that work together to bring in and lock in moisture.
-
Goop GoopGenes Clean Nourishing Lip Balm
Everything about this Goop lip balm feels very #luxe, especially the shiny lipstick-like tube and subtle scent. It goes on smooth and sheer, and also comes in two very chic tinted shades.
-
Lanolips The Original 101 Ointment Multipurpose Superbalm
Lanolips makes tons of different lip balm formulas, but their Original Multipurpose Superbalm is phenomenal. It’s thick but not sticky or greasy, and provides a major dose of serious hydration for dry and cracked lips. It’s an amazing multi-use product, as you can use the balm anywhere you have dry patches, like on your elbows or hands.
-
Ilia Lip Wrap Reviving Balm
Ilia’s lip balm doesn’t just provide a quick fix, as it also works to continuously hydrate and repair lips after each use. It’s packed with hydrating powerhouse ingredient hyaluronic acid, to help smooth and plump, too.
-
Province Apothecary Repairing + Conditioning Lip Balm
If you prefer a classic stick applicator, look no further than this calming lip balm, which is filled with plant-based oils.
-
Chanel HydraBeauty Nourishing Lip Care
Yes, this is pricey, but you deserve the best, so why not treat yourself to a hydrating Chanel lip treatment? It contains camellia oil and gives a slight sheen, and is perfect for pre-lipstick prep.
-
Alpha H Absolute Lip Perfector
This plumping serum-balm hybrid hydrates, conditions and plumps with peppermint oil, mint and beeswax.
-
Naturopathica Sweet Cherry Conditioning Lip Butter
For a more heavy-duty option, consider Naturopathica’s cherry-scented lip butter, which is filled with antioxidants and plumping ingredients that will soften and plump your pout. Plus, it smells like a fancy version of cherry chapstick.
-
Kosas Lipfuel
Kosas’ hyaluronic acid-filled Lipfuel goes on light and sheer, with a distinctly minty aroma and a slight tingle on your lips upon application.
-
Kiehl's Lip Balm #1
You can’t go wrong with this total classic, which immediately hydrates and soothes chapped lips.
-
Saje Coco Lips
This calming, no-nonsense lip balm is perfect for those with sensitive skin, thanks to soothing ingredients like coconut and shea butter.
-
Eve Lom Kiss Mix Original
Eve Lom’s Kiss Mix pot contains plenty of actives as well as moisturizing and protecting ingredients; it’s ideal to use under your lip color, but you can also slick it on after applying your favorite lipstick for extra protection.
-
Make Beauty Serum Balm
This is definitely more of a serum than a traditional balm, but is still super hydrating and conditioning. It adds a lovely pop of color, plus softens and plumps, thanks to volumizing natural ingredients.
-
Bliss Fabulips Lip Balm
Bliss’ lip balm is packed with hyaluronic acid and a tri-peptide complex, for extra hydration and smoothing.
-
Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm
The Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm is a beauty insider-favorite for good reason; the nourishing product can be used as a regular soothing lip balm to calm and repair chapped lips on a regular daily basis, as well as a more potent lip mask treatment if you layer it on thickly at night, so you’ll wake up with the softest pout.
-
Rosebud Perfume Co. Rosebud Salve in a Tube
This has long been one of my favorite lip balms; I used to buy it in bulk whenever I found it in a pharmacy. While many prefer the cult-favorite tin version, I’ve always been partial to the tube, which I think offers a more seamless application process. It’s a quality product that does the job, and not only will it calm your irritated chapped lips, but you can also apply it to minor cuts or cuticles.
-
Aquaphor Lip Repair
Aquaphor’s classic Lip Repair needs no introduction. The balm is filled with shea butter and chamomile essence (which is ideal for soothing reactive skin), and it’s dependable, effective and well-priced. It’s a great, relatively inexpensive option for sensitive skin, too.
-
Sun Bum Original SPF 30 Sunscreen Lip Balm in Watermelon
Don’t forget that your lips need sun protection, too! Sun Bum’s watermelon-flavored SPF 30 nourishes and protects.