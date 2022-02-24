The Luxurious Body Washes to Elevate Your Bathing Routine

When it comes to taking care of your skin, face products tend to get the most attention. There’s nothing wrong with that; a quality skincare routine is a total game-changer, and also one of our favorite ways to practice self-care, whether it’s splurging on a fancy face cream, spritzing on a luxurious perfume or getting all dolled up with your favorite beauty look just because. Let’s not forget, though, that it’s also important to take care of the rest of your body, because skincare extends beyond just your neck—and yes, that is a reminder to pull down those face products to your chest.
We use body wash every single day, but for some reason, it doesn’t seem to generate quite the level of excitement or attention as, say, a face wash. Considering the importance we place on using a good face cleanser (as we should!), it’s time to give equal consideration to body cleansers, as a nourishing, luxurious and high-quality body wash elevates the entire bathing experience.
One of the best ways to practice self-care is indulging in a relaxing bubble bath or just a really nice and refreshing long shower, because taking a moment just for yourself is of the utmost important right now—after all, time is the most precious commodity. A lush body wash is a key component of a revitalizing bath or shower; not only is a body cleanser important for obvious reasons, but there are different formulas for different needs, whether it’s exfoliating, moisturizing, calming or any of your other concerns.
You want to find a body wash that will cleanse, nourish and moisturize, without stripping your skin dry or causing irritation. Bathing should be an enjoyable experience, so it’s time to opt for a heavenly body wash that really ups the ambiance and general vibe, perhaps with a particularly lovely fragrance or texture. Below, see the most luxurious body washes to seriously upgrade your bathing experience—and don’t forget to follow up with a creamy body lotion to seal in that hydration.
Kosas Good Body Skin AHA + Enzyme Exfoliating Wash
Kosas’ body wash gently exfoliates with AHAs and fruit enzymes to cleanse and unclog pores, as well as banish any unwanted blemishes, because body breakouts are an unfortunate fact of life. This body wash is also a great choice for after workouts.
Chanel Les Eaux des Chanel Paris - Biarritz Hair and Body Shower Gel
Is there anything chicer than a Chanel body wash? The answer is no, and this shower gel happens to be in a personal favorite scent, Biarritz. It delivers a nice lather and smells absolutely divine.
Necessaire The Body Wash in Bergamot
Necessaire really understands the importance of body care, whether it’s with their game-changing body serum or gentle exfoliator, so of course they completely nailed the body wash. Their version is packed with nourishing vitamins and healthy skin ingredients like niacinamide, and transforms into a foamy soap. It doesn’t irritate sensitive skin, and while there are fragrance-free options, I’m partial to the bergamot.
Sangre de Fruta Botanical Garden of Earthly Delights Body Wash
Not only is this botanical body wash entirely organic, it also goes on like silk and feels incredible, and manages to cleanse and intensely hydrate, thanks to a combination of herbs, essential oils and extracts. And yes, the cedarwood, sandalwood and bergamot aroma smells wonderful.
Naturium Multi-Vitamin Daily Nutrients Body Wash
Naturium just launched an array of new body washes, with tons of different options tailored to any specific concern. You can’t go wrong with the classic multivitamin daily wash, which is filled with plant-based surfactants that get rid of excess oil and dirt while supporting your skin’s natural moisture barrier. It also contains a blend of amino acids, vitamins and minerals that nourish and energize skin.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian À la Rose Scented Shower Cream
Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s luxurious shower cleanser really will have everything coming up roses. It’s an unapologetically floral and feminine scent of Damascena and Centifolia and roses, with hints of violet, bergamot, magnolia, cedarwood and musk.
Fresh Sugar Lemon Bath & Shower Gel
You’ll wake right up with this ultra-foamy lemony shower gel, which is packed with shea butter, vitamin c, vitamin e and citrus fruit extracts, to cleanse, nourish and hydrate. It’s nice any time of the day, but this particular fragrance is especially well-suited for a morning refresh.
Saltair Santal Bloom Body Wash
Saltair’s body washes are made using all biodegradable cleansing agents. There are several fragrance options, and make sure you choose one you enjoy (perhaps this santal bloom?) because they do leave behind a slight perfumed scent, but in a good way. Aside from hydrating and nourishing ingredients, there’s also ascorbyl glucoside and niacinamide, which ease the appearance of dark spots.
Acqua Di Parma Blu Mediterraneo Mirto di Panarea Shower Gel
Transport yourself to the Mediterranean with this dreamy shower gel, with its hints of lemon and bergamot to brighten up your daily ritual. It transforms into a rich lather, and contains vitamin e to help support your skin barrier.
Alo Mega-C Body Wash
Alo’s body wash is filled with amla, the brand’s go-to, vitamin c-packed antioxidant. It also features avocado and marula oils, to cleanse, soothe and protect skin, and has a subtle citrus and vanilla scent.
Uni Skin Shield Body Wash
This refillable body wash is made with eco-friendly, sustainably-sourced ingredients. It’s infused with Australian caviar lime and a marine complex, for balanced hydration along with cleansing, while also protecting your skin from daily environmental factors. It’s a classic spa scent of chamomile and geranium, with a more unexpected note of hazelnut.
Malin + Goetz Bergamot Hand + Body Wash
As you may have noticed, I’m all about bergamot right now, so of course I couldn’t resist Malin + Goetz’s classic cleansing body wash. It’s a soothing gel packed with bergamot and amino acids; it’s a potent fragrance, for those that prefer a stronger (yet not offensive) scent.
Clean Rebellion I Am Aligned Castile Soap
We’ve established that it’s important to embrace self-care, and these cleansing soaps are all about spirituality; this particular formula focuses on alignment, and is packed with essential oils including lemon, ginger, pink grapefruit bergamot, listea and ho wood.
By Rosie Jane Calm the F*ck Down Everyday Body Wash
This body wash is rather self-explanatory. It contains essential oils and antioxidants for a relaxing, soothing experience, all aided by a calming aroma of lavender, chamomile and neroli.
Jordan Samuel Skin The After Show Body Cleanser
This oil-based body cleanser is amazing for dry skin, as it cleanses and hydrates without stripping skin. It doesn’t lather up into a foam, but don’t let that trick you into thinking it’s not effective.