The Luxurious Body Washes to Elevate Your Bathing Routine

When it comes to taking care of your skin, face products tend to get the most attention. There’s nothing wrong with that; a quality skincare routine is a total game-changer, and also one of our favorite ways to practice self-care, whether it’s splurging on a fancy face cream, spritzing on a luxurious perfume or getting all dolled up with your favorite beauty look just because. Let’s not forget, though, that it’s also important to take care of the rest of your body, because skincare extends beyond just your neck—and yes, that is a reminder to pull down those face products to your chest.

We use body wash every single day, but for some reason, it doesn’t seem to generate quite the level of excitement or attention as, say, a face wash. Considering the importance we place on using a good face cleanser (as we should!), it’s time to give equal consideration to body cleansers, as a nourishing, luxurious and high-quality body wash elevates the entire bathing experience.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

One of the best ways to practice self-care is indulging in a relaxing bubble bath or just a really nice and refreshing long shower, because taking a moment just for yourself is of the utmost important right now—after all, time is the most precious commodity. A lush body wash is a key component of a revitalizing bath or shower; not only is a body cleanser important for obvious reasons, but there are different formulas for different needs, whether it’s exfoliating, moisturizing, calming or any of your other concerns.

You want to find a body wash that will cleanse, nourish and moisturize, without stripping your skin dry or causing irritation. Bathing should be an enjoyable experience, so it’s time to opt for a heavenly body wash that really ups the ambiance and general vibe, perhaps with a particularly lovely fragrance or texture. Below, see the most luxurious body washes to seriously upgrade your bathing experience—and don’t forget to follow up with a creamy body lotion to seal in that hydration.