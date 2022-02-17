  The Best Men’s Skincare Brands in 2022

Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

Come on, boys, it’s time to get yourself in the skincare game! Whether you’re a seasoned skincare connoisseur or a newbie trying to establish a routine, don’t skip this step of self-care. While everyone needs a great cleanser to use daily, there is an endless list of skincare products on the market to help hold in hydration, smooth wrinkles, combat aging, correct dark spots and fight oily skin.

Our list includes budget brands and high-end crowd-pleasers for any man who is looking for a skincare solution. Say goodbye to your imperfections and problem areas of the skin, and don’t feel bad about getting clean. Many of these companies use natural ingredients, are cruelty-free, and are backed by dermatologists and science. So, what are you waiting for? Let’s dive into the best men’s skincare brands of 2022.

As far as we’re concerned, there’s no better brand to introduce men to skincare than Blu Atlas. Not only do they make some of the best products in this space, but they also present and explain them in a way that’s easy to understand.

From skincare to shaving, and bathing to fragrances, you’ll find a lot to enjoy in their line-up. You can also be assured that each product is made with all-natural ingredients formulated for all skin types. Their face moisturizer, for instance, combines the power of mango seed butter and seaweed extract to create the ultimate cream for nourishing dry, dull skin.



Not sure where to start? Blu Atlas has you covered. They have a starter set bundle featuring their body wash, volcanic ash cleanser, moisturizing cream, and deodorant. It’s the perfect selection of products to establish that daily routine you’ve been meaning to get around to.

2. Jack Black

Jack Black is a brand trusted by customers. It consistently makes the top-selling lists for men’s skincare. This company hits it out of the park with almost all of the products in their skincare line.

Their All-Over Wash can be used for the face, hair and body, leaving you fresh, clean and stress-free. It is a gentle cleanser that fights against dirt, sweat and bacteria, allowing the skin to maintain its natural moisture. Jack Black also carries quality moisturizers, shaving cream, aftershave, cleansers, anti-aging formulas and hair-care products. Jack Black products are easy to use, packed with clean ingredients and will take your skin and body care to the next level.

3. Brickell

Brickell is an obvious choice for the modern man who wants to add some luxury to his daily routine. This high-end skincare company has a line of products for any of your individual needs. Some of our favorites include the acne-controlling spot treatment and the anti-aging cream.

The organic ingredients in these products help you target your problem areas without any synthetic fragrances or dyes. Furthermore, Brickell products are designed for men with all skin types, so you won’t need to stress about any irritation or redness. In fact, the aloe, jojoba oil and vitamin E included in most of their products will deeply moisturize and soothe your skin during and after use.

With such a large variety of products in their line, Brickell Men’s Products can tackle the daily cleansing and moisturizing that your skin needs with the addition of specialized products to keep you feeling and looking great.

4. Cetaphil

For anyone with sensitive skin or for those concerned about harsh products or added fragrance, Cetaphil gets the job done. As it’s the No. 1 doctor-recommended skincare brand for sensitive skin, we get why everyone from doctors to dermatologists to your friends are reaching for Cetaphil.

Cetaphil can tackle all of your skincare needs, from gentle cleansers to sunscreens, eye creams, body lotions and more. Ingredients including hyaluronic acid boost hydration without added irritation or greasiness. Although the products are designed for sensitive skin, these gentle cleansers and creams pack a mighty punch against dirt, oils and flaky skin.

Cetaphil’s website allows you to shop by product or by skincare concern to make planning your routine easier than ever. This is another company planning to reduce its environmental impact, and all products are vegan and free of sulfates or parabens.

5. Baxter of California

Baxter of California brings the surf state to the forefront of men’s skincare. If you’re a man who cares about skincare as well as grooming and style products, this is for you. Baxter of California is sure to elevate your shaving game with its tonics, creams and balms to give you that close, comfortable and luxurious shave every time.

These shave products double as skincare with soothing, cooling and moisturizing qualities. You’ll find that you can curb the irritation, itchiness and dryness after a close shave with their alcohol-free products packed with aloe and glycerin. Add some LA lifestyle to your shave game, and you won’t need to worry about keeping too many products on hand after switching to Baxter. Customers love the lightweight and soothing feel of the Baxter formula, and they keep coming back for more.

6. Bulldog Skincare

Bulldog Natural Skincare is an easy choice for anyone searching for a fully organic and natural take on men’s skincare. While this brand is budget- and eco-friendly, it also leaves out any nasty synthetics and fragrances.

Their line of products is pretty straightforward and should be able to take care of all of your skincare needs. For example, their moisturizer will keep your skin hydrated throughout the day, and their face scrub can safely remove dirt and oils. They also have products for shaving and grooming, body care and beard care.

The Bulldog website offers a skin analyzer tool to assist you in building your perfect routine. This is a brand that you can be proud to support, and one that will keep your skin happy and healthy.

7. Lumin

Lumin products are always near the top of any skincare list. After a long day, you need a brand that is easy to use and that you can trust. The charcoal cleanser and the exfoliating rub from Lumin are dependable products suitable for most skin types.

These deep cleansers work to buff away dead skin and cleanse deep into the pores. You will certainly be able to wash away the day after using one of these. Their trio set also includes a moisturizing balm to lock in hydration and keep your skin free of dryness and itching.

Lumin’s Dark Circle Defense is another product that we recommend for eyes that are looking a little tired. The secret to this formula is caffeine, which wakes up your skin and eyes to combat the dark circles, inflammation and wrinkles.

8. Jaxon Lane

Jaxon Lane takes skincare and self-care to the next level with its wide variety of products. Men, it’s totally cool to take care of yourself, and Jaxon Lane makes it simple. With awards from GQ, Esquire, Men’s Health and more, Jaxon Lane is a trustworthy and consistent brand.

The Bro Mask is a hydrogel face mask designed just for men. With scents like green tea, licorice, and ginger, it will give you all the skincare benefits you need while ensuring you smell fantastic. Additionally, you’ll notice your skin will be free of redness and fine lines after using one of these products, or one of the hydrogel under-eye patches.

This brand doesn’t use added synthetic fragrances or dyes, and is recommended by dermatologists. Celebrities, doctors and your friends can probably be found sporting the Jaxon Lane Bro Mask, so pop one on before your next big day.

9. Native Atlas

Don’t shy away from Native Atlas just because your girlfriend has some in her cabinet. This brand is loved by men and women alike, and all products are considered gender-neutral. Native Atlas has a fantastic makeup remover, but you’ll also find masks, balms, tonics and oils for every occasion.

The circulation soak is a blend that you need to try in your next deep soak. It eases away sore muscles, detoxes the skin and increases circulation to battle chronic aches and pains. Your skin will love you for trying it, but the benefits to your body run even deeper. This esthetician-founded beauty brand is also a top contender in the world of clean, natural beauty.

All products are free of parabens and harsh chemicals. All oils are cold-pressed or unrefined, and are harvested from certified organic plants. Each formula comes in a size small enough to travel with, and you’ll want to make sure you never leave home without them.

10. Tom Ford

Are you searching for that product to wake up your skin first thing in the morning? Tom Ford’s skincare line will give your skin that energizing and refreshing feel that you need to get going. The serum concentrate was tested against 75 different combinations of caffeine-based blends to yield the finest result. When applied to a damp face, the hyaluronic acid penetrates deep into the skin to promote hydration and softness.

The beard oil by Tom Ford is another fan favorite, and it doubles as a beard conditioner and a skincare tool. Pair the serum and beard oil with your favorite Tom Ford body spray, and you will be ready to take on the day with confidence that your skin is hydrated, clean, energized and smelling great. Don’t forget to try out the high-end moisturizer and lip balm as well.

11. Aesop

Aesop is another high-end brand for those serious about skincare. This aesthetically pleasing brand will be helpful for all different skin types. Whether your goal is to moisturize, tone, lift, shave or protect your skin from the sun, Aesop has you covered.

If you’ve ever walked into an Aesop store, you probably remember how meticulous the design of the space is. Their products are just as detailed, with ingredients tailored to your desires. While some of the ingredients are engineered in labs, Aesop products have a luxurious and high-end feel.

Explore their skincare bundles, which aim to target specific problems or skin types. For example, there’s a different cream for oily skin than for dry skin, and the serums included in their bundles only emphasize the effect on your skin. Don’t overlook Aesop in your search if you require a quality product that will suit your needs.

12. Geologie

Geologie men’s products make the cut due to their adoring fan base. This is another highly decorated men’s skincare line, with awards from Esquire, Men’s Health and GQ. Geologie bases its recipe on clinically researched ingredients. Their results-driven philosophy is backed by proven science, and it works!

Their customers use their face wash and night cream to combat acne and establish a nightly routine to ease oily skin. They have other formulas for treating fine lines, wrinkles and dark circles. The main ingredients in each of their products are tried-and-true fixes for various skincare issues.

Geologie is a great place to start for men looking to establish a skincare regimen. Their products will leave you feeling refreshed and looking your best.

13. Kiehl’s

Kiehl’s is a catch-all skincare brand. The man striving to protect and perfect the skin all over his body should look no further. Kiehl’s offers skincare for the face, neck, body and hands. Their creams will leave you feeling smooth, not oily, and nourished. Their serums take it a step further with skin-correction technology.

Kiss your dark circles and dark spots goodbye after using just a tiny amount of their correcting serums. If you trust this brand with your skin, be sure to try out their hair and grooming products as well. Their shaving creams double as a skincare agent, and the fun doesn’t stop there! Many of their products have multiple uses.

Feel invigorated after using the energizing serum, and easily wipe away dirt and grime from your pores with cleansers and exfoliators. Kiehl’s carries a variety of products that you should always keep on hand.

14. Paula’s Choice

Paula’s Choice Skincare is one of our top choices when it comes to preventing breakouts, smoothing fine lines and preventing inflammation and aging. While they carry the typical sunscreens, creams, serums and oils, Paula’s Choice has a unique line of products designed to work with your body to boost the production of natural hormones to protect and heal the skin.

The hyaluronic acid is guaranteed to hold more moisture in your face, leaving you hydrated and glowing, without unwanted shine. This brand is an excellent choice for men who want firmer, moisturized and sun-protected faces. Paula’s Choice is proudly made in America. It contains no added fragrances, and doesn’t perform animal testing. This is a brand you can trust to keep its promises and to keep your skin clean and fresh on a daily basis.

15. Supergoop

Supergoop is a no-nonsense brand guaranteed to protect you from harmful UV rays. Supergoop is famous for its moisturizer, which includes the dermatologist-recommended level of SPF to keep your skin in the shade.

The formula easily glides onto the face, and it doesn’t leave a white film or discolor the skin. Nobody will even know that you are wearing SPF with Supergoop. They also sell a product to give you your daily dose of vitamin C, keeping your skin youthful while blocking out the sun.

Another great feature is Supergoop’s color-matching technology. No matter what your complexion, you will be able to find a product packed full of hydration and SPF that won’t be obvious to everyone else. Supergoop is a great option for daily use to ensure you are always wearing your sunscreen before leaving the house.

16. Bevel

Bevel believes that skincare and shaving go hand in hand. The complete shaving system offered by Bevel will treat your face and skin. This brand was created specifically for black men by black men, and it is designed to give you a shaving experience that other generic products can’t match.

The shave kit includes shaving cream, priming oil, a restoring balm and a one-of-a-kind razor. The priming oil and shave cream ensure that your skin feels smooth without any irritation during the shaving process. The restoring balm will soothe your face and prevent any bumps or redness that would otherwise occur.

For men, shaving is a process that can cause skin irritation. Bevel offers an exfoliating toner for in-between shaves that will keep you clean and evenly textured. Furthermore, Bevel has carefully crafted their product to alleviate any potential concerns and keep men’s skin looking clean and smooth.

Buying Guide

If you’ve looked through our list of the best men’s skincare brands and still aren’t sure where to start, check out this buying guide. It is important to recognize the importance of proper skin care, and because it’s such a sensitive and visible area, clean ingredients are a must.

Always read the labels on your product to ensure it doesn’t include any harsh chemicals, irritants or known allergens. Also, some products are friendlier than others when it comes to saving the planet. This is something to keep in mind about while browsing your options.

Skincare products come in a range of prices, so make sure you select a brand that makes sense for you. Don’t opt for a brand simply because the label looks familiar. Instead, opt for a choice that fits your price range and whose customers keep coming back for more.

You will find that some products are formulated to resolve existing skincare problems, but others are for maintenance or serve a specific purpose, like targeting dark circles. Also, search for a company that will address your concerns. Finally, take care in building your skincare regimen. You might need a variety of products to meet your skincare goals.

Get Clean

When searching for products to add to your skincare regimen, you’ll want to keep it clean. Yes, you will want your face to get clean, but you’ll also want to search for brands that include pure ingredients.

Stay away from any harsh chemicals. In particular, watch out for drying agents, fragrances, synthetic materials, parabens and sulfates. If you have dry or sensitive skin, you’ll want to be extra careful when applying these products to your face. Look for brands that are clinically researched or dermatologist recommended.

If you want a product that leaves you looking and smelling clean, make sure that the ingredients are all-natural and don’t contain irritating agents. Many brands will offer a satisfaction guarantee, and you should always read the instructions and stop using a product if it is causing issues.

Remember, you are searching for a skincare solution. Don’t spend money on a product that will cause a reaction, irritation, redness or more problems with your complexion.

Eco-Friendly

More and more brands are joining the fight to be more environmentally responsible. Read about the company’s mission to determine what steps they are taking to minimize their global footprint. While most products are created in a lab and are backed by science-based results, they can still be safe for you and the environment.

Many companies are pledging to reduce their water usage, integrate ethical practices and reduce their carbon footprint, making them a great choice for your skin and for the planet. Furthermore, many brands are no longer supporting animal testing, are cruelty-free and have plenty of vegan options available. So take your preferences into consideration, and find a brand that meets your expectations as an earth-friendly addition to your skincare routine.

Budget or High-End

On the market, skincare runs anywhere between a few dollars and a few hundred dollars. So how do you choose? Budget doesn’t always mean bad, and many brands strive to keep their products affordable for everyone in the general population. However, be wary of products that contain lots of synthetic dyes and fragrances, as these may be irritating to your skin.

On the other hand, don’t fall for every skincare product with a high price tag. Depending on what’s included in the formula, you might just end up paying for the name on the bottle. However, some products have high prices because they do in fact use high-quality ingredients, fragrances and formulas. These added ingredients might serve to target a particular skincare concern, and could be a game-changer for your complexion.

Don’t be afraid to try a product that targets a particular concern, like acne or oily skin. Specialized products can also simplify your shaving or grooming experience. A great way to save some cash is to pick a product with multiple functions. For example, many moisturizers will also contain SPF or sunscreen.

By buying a two-in-one product, you can save trips to the store, and maybe some money. When browsing the brands, pick one that aligns with your values, provides a quality product at a quality price and has stellar reviews.

Skin Types

When shopping for skincare products, it can be easy to get overwhelmed by the vast array of options. Figuring out your skin type is one of the best ways to narrow down which products will yield the best results. Luckily, many of the most popular brands offer a quiz or resources to guide you toward the optimal products for your skin type.

Additionally, some brands might offer a kit or a bundle of products that are directly formulated to solve your specific skincare concerns. For example, if you have oily skin but want to stay hydrated, you might want to opt for an oil-free moisturizer. If you have dry skin, you’ll want to look for a dark-spot corrector that doesn’t dry out your skin.

If your skin is sensitive or reacts unfavorably to certain ingredients, then you will want to carefully read through the formulas to ensure that you don’t end up having a reaction or more trouble down the line. Many products are marketed to people with all skin types, but you won’t have trouble finding other products that are formulated to target your concerns.

What You Need

Do you need serum or night cream? Moisturizer or hyaluronic acid? This comes down to your individual skin type and concerns. Many products work well when used side by side with other products. For example, you might keep a daily moisturizer on hand, and then supplement it with a hydrating acid or serum.

Luckily, many companies sell skincare bundles, and these can be a great starting point for someone who hasn’t dabbled much in the skincare world. One purchase can get you on the path to skincare greatness by allowing you to implement a daily routine. Additionally, many product lines are specialized for certain skin types or problem areas.

If your main goal is simply to achieve an even skin tone, a serum or a face mask might do the trick. In sum, there are endless combinations of products to try, so start with a few that fit with your goals, and you’ll be well on your way to mastering skin care.