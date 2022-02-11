The Very Best Natural Deodorants That Are Nontoxic, Aluminum-Free and Actually Work

After years of contemplating making the switch to natural deodorant, I finally decided to take the plunge in 2020. It was a few weeks into the coronavirus pandemic, and with all the time spent at home, I figured that there was no better time to swap out my usual antiperspirant for a clean deodorant, since if you’re going to be sweaty and perhaps not smelling your finest, then it may as well be in the era of social distancing.

Like many others who’ve made the switch over to clean, natural deodorant, I experienced that transition period (for me, it was about three weeks) in which I was sweating far more than normal, but don’t be discouraged if you find yourself in the same situation—it’s just your body detoxing, so try and stay consistent with using your new deodorant. Personally, I found the switch to be so worth it in the end; I have extremely sensitive skin, and my former antiperspirant was causing major irritation and itching.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

Natural deodorants were once dismissed by many who preferred to use a chemical antiperspirant rather than be smelly, sweaty and covered in a chalky white residue. Luckily, natural, nontoxic deodorants have come a long way since they were first introduced to the market, and there are plenty of options that actually work, keeping you dry and odor-free.

The main difference between deodorant and antiperspirant comes down largely to aluminum. The ingredient is used in the majority of antiperspirants; it physically blocks sweat ducts, which keeps your underarms dry. Deodorants, on the other hand, target the natural bacteria under your arms that leads to odor, using natural ingredients. Aluminum is a rather controversial ingredient in the skincare world; studies over whether the ingredient could be linked to breast cancer have been inconclusive, but many prefer to avoid it anyway, especially because it can be quite irritating for those of us with sensitive skin.

Natural deodorants don’t use aluminum (some do use baking soda, but if you have sensitive skin, consider opting for one without that specific ingredient), and the truth is that for the most part, they don’t entirely stop you from sweating (sweating is normal!), but the good ones *will* prevent any noticeable underarm wetness and prevent body odor.

While there are plenty of great options out there, keep in mind that not every natural deodorant will work for every person; you body chemistry just might not work with certain formulas, but don’t despair, as with some trial and error, you’ll find the right natural deodorant. Over the past two years, I’ve tried a *lot* of different natural deodorants, with several hits and quite a few major fails. Below, see the top five options to try that will convince you it’s time to make the switch to natural deodorant.