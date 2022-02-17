10 Best New Zealand Online Casinos for Real Money (NZ Casino Sites 2022)

Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

The best online casinos in New Zealand are serving up some incredible gaming opportunities for our Kiwi players. With so many casino sites available, it is quite a challenge separating the good real money online casinos from the rest.

From exciting game varieties and fantastic welcome and deposit bonuses to secure banking options, there are many things to look for when looking to crown the best of the best.

Below, we’ll take an in-depth look at which casinos in New Zealand are worth your attention.

The Best Online Casinos in New Zealand

Let’s jump into the in-depth reviews and how each casino scored.

1. Jackpot City — Best Online Casino in New Zealand Overall

Pros:

Generous welcome bonus and loyalty program

Cool indicators that tell you when a jackpot is about to drop

3000+ online pokies

Strong brand reputation (online since 1998)

Cons:

Site loading speed could be better

Jackpot City is an old name in the online gambling world, and it is easy to see why they have stood the test of time. They offer amazing welcome bonuses and have a glorious array of games available for their players.

While they may be an old face around these parts, there is nothing stale about their offering.

Game Selection: 4.9/5

With over 500 games to choose from, players are certainly not going to get bored anytime soon. Apart from their extensive selection of interesting and fun pokies, Jackpot City offers a well-rounded variation of other games, too.

From roulette, poker, and blackjack to baccarat and their nice list of live casino games, Jackpot City has a lot to offer players all around.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.8/5

When it comes to bonuses and rewards, Jackpot City is the reigning champion among the casinos reviewed here in this post. They really roll out the red carpet for their new players by offering a match offer of NZ$1,600.

However, Jackpot City’s generosity doesn’t stop there. They offer amazing mid-week and weekend deposit bonuses as well as other promotions where you can win free spins and casino credits.

Additionally, they offer prize promotions where you can win 5-star holidays, ocean cruises, and awesome gadgets. There is a high wagering requirement, however, with so much on offer to win, we think it is a fair trade-off.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

Jackpot City offers a really fantastic mobile experience on their platform. There is a slight bit of lag (hardly noticeable) on some of the games, and not all of the games that are on their desktop version are available. Still, overall, it is nicely organised with excellent graphics.

We tested their mobile compatibility on both Android and iOS devices and were happy with the functionality on both.

Banking: 4.9/5

Jackpot City Casino caters to players from all over the world, and for that reason, you will find an exhaustive list of banking options available for both deposits and withdrawals.

You will find debit and credit card options, bank wire transfers, and prepaid card options as well as MuchBetter, Neosurf, and more.

Payout times are between 24-48 hours, which is pretty good for an online casino site.

Misc: 4.9/5

Jackpot City has been serving up some excellent gameplay since the early days of the internet gambling sites. They back up their amazing offering with some of the best customer support channels out there.

They offer 24/7 live chat support in different languages and are super-responsive in terms of resolving any issues. Overall, Jackpot City Casino time and again proves itself to be a top-tier site to play on.

2. Royal Panda — Best Pokies in NZ

Pros:

Lightning-fast payouts

Progressive jackpots up for grabs

Excellent customer service

6 top-tier software providers

1,100+ online pokies

Cons:

No cryptocurrency options available

One of the biggest names in online gambling, Royal Panda is simply an awesome site to play on. It is not hard to see why it has become a firm favourite with so many players all around the world.

With its first-rate online pokies selection and impressive lightning-fast transaction times, Royal Panda certainly knows what players look for in the New Zealand casino sites.

Game Selection: 5/5

If pokies are your passion, then Royal Panda is your go-to online casino. With over 1,100 different pokie options available, they can guarantee you will never get bored with the variety of games on offer.

However, pokies are not the only sphere Royal Panda excels at. With excellent quality casino games, poker rooms, and a number of live dealer games available, there is something for everyone of all skill levels to be found on Royal Panda.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.5/5

Royal Panda understands its customers and demonstrates their appreciation by offering great bonuses to its new and loyal players. The welcome bonus is a fantastic 100% up to NZ$1,000 with a fair 35x wagering requirement.

Although less straightforward than most other casino sites, Royal Panda provides consistent bonus payouts to their existing players as well as regular once-off promotions.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5

Royal Panda also provides you with excellent mobile functionality. Their website is fully adapted and super responsive.

If you want the best experience on mobile, you can download the Royal Panda app. The app has a clean, organised look and feel. It also has all of the same features as the desktop version, which is really impressive considering how large their game selection is.

Banking: 4.6/5

Committed to transparency, Royal Panda has a dedicated banking page with details of the full list of their extensive banking options. Best of all, all financial transactions are free of fees, which is a nice bonus.

Although Royal Panda has yet to climb onto the cryptocurrency bandwagon, they do go above and beyond in terms of their payouts time frames. E-wallets payouts (like Skrill and Neteller) are processed within 24 hours, which is tremendously fast.

Misc: 4.9/5

If you are looking for the best online casino in New Zealand to play pokies online, you have found it. Royal Panda is synonymous with amazing gameplay, and it is not hard to see why they are winning over fans right across the world.

They recently upped their game and added a 24/7 live chat feature to their customer service options, which has gone a long way to improve an already great customer service experience.

3. PlayOJO — Best Casino Bonus in New Zealand

Pros:

No wagering requirements

3,900 + real money casino games

24/7 live chat customer support

Compatible with mobile devices

Protected by SSL encryption technology

Cons:

Relatively high minimum withdrawal amount of NZ$20

PlayOJO has fast become one of the best online casinos in NZ, and we love everything they have to offer – especially when it comes to the vast and exciting game selection.

Part of the Malta Gaming Authority stable of online casino sites, PlayOJO is also one of the safest bets you can get in online gambling today.

Game Selection: 4.9/5

As far as game selection goes, PlayOJO knocks it out of the park with their impressive 3,900+ games on offer. They have a superb collection of progressive slots (or pokies, as us Kiwis would say), and have obliterated the competition with their terrific live gaming options.

From live roulette and blackjack to poker and baccarat, PlayOJO is also one of the best live casino sites for Kiwi players.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.7/5

This area had us stumped as far as PlayOJO is concerned, as they do not offer any welcome or casino bonuses to their new players in terms of a deposit match – only free spins.

However, upon further investigation, we discovered that it doesn’t mean that they are going to leave you empty-handed. And did we mention those free spins came with no wagering requirements attached?

They’ve taken the novel approach of doing away with traditional bonuses and instead offer their players cashback on all bets – that’s right. No questions asked. That’s a great new way of doing things and it worked as well as they promised it would.

There are also other unique offers, such as Play OJO’s Prize Twister.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

PlayOJO delivers nicely on the mobile compatibility front. All the games are available through their mobile casino, and you can choose to either play in your mobile browser or on their mobile app.

Words that come to mind when using their site are “playful” and “innovative”. With their cotton candy graphics and a unique colour palette, PlayOJO seems to be pulling out all the stops to offer something different to their players, which works very well.

Banking: 4.8/5

Banking with PlayOJO is as simple and easy as it comes. You’ll find the usual banking options available, as well as some of the lesser-known ones such as Neteller and Skrill.

This is another of the top online casinos that are yet to offer cryptocurrency options, but they make up for it by offering great withdrawal timeframes. They do have a tad steep minimum withdrawal limit of NZ$20, though.

Misc: 5/5

Overall, we found PlayOJO to be a fun online gambling site that is definitely doing things differently – but in the right way.

On the customer service front, they are quick to respond to any concerns or queries, and their live customer support is probably one of the best we have come across in a long time.

They take their site safety and security as seriously as they do their game variety, which is exactly what all online casino players need.

4. Spin Casino — Best NZ Casino for Sports Betting

Pros:

Great user interface with amazing graphics

45 + live dealer games

Incredible sportsbook on offer

No minimum withdrawal limit

Cons:

No bingo games

High wagering requirement

For those that love to play a variety of online casino games, Spin Casino is hard to beat with their vast casino offering and an amazing sportsbook. It truly is one of the best casinos out there and has built a fine reputation for its fair play rating.

Their gaming licence is issued through the Kahnawake Gaming Commission, so you know they are serious about what they do.

Game Selection: 4.5/5

Spin Casino has so much to offer its players, from their top-tier pokies to other traditional casino games. However, the truly exciting stuff happens in their live dealer games and sports betting sections.

Spin Casino’s live dealer games are of exceptional quality, and it isn’t hard to see why they have won prestigious awards.

From boxing, snooker, and pool to football, motor racing, and even netball, you will find Spin Casino’s sportsbook very exciting. And best of all – you can take a punt on your favourite team while spinning the reels on your preferred pokie.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.3/5

Spin Casino knows how to throw a welcome party, and offers a NZ$1,000 new player bonus as soon as you join. They have something special for first-time sports betters, too, with a free bet bonus on all deposits over NZ$10.

They also offer a great loyalty club program, which is a multi-tiered rewards program where you earn more rewards the higher your status is. They do have a high wagering requirement (70x) on the welcome bonus, but with so much on offer, we feel this isn’t a major issue.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5

While there is no dedicated downloadable app, their website is adapted and super responsive.

All of the games that are available on their desktop are available on their mobile platform, which is impressive when you consider how detailed their graphics are.

Overall, their mobile functionality is top-notch and very easy to navigate.

Banking: 4.6/5

As far as Spin Casino’s banking options go, they have a wonderful mix of different deposit and withdrawal methods available – and even better, most are free of any fees.

Fifteen different deposit and withdrawal options are available on both their casino and sports betting site and you can cash out as much as NZ$10,000.

Misc: 4.5/5

While Spin Casino is a cracker live dealer and sports betting site, it has a lot of variety for every player, regardless of your skill level.

We were unable to find their telephone support despite their website saying they have it, but on the whole, their customer support is excellent. They offer 24/7 live chat and email support. However, the email support runs through their parent company, which may affect their response time.

All in all, Spin Casino is one of the best New Zealand casinos with an all-around offering that is exciting to play.

5. Casino Tropez — Best Design & Graphics

Pros:

First-class user interface and amazing graphics

Beginner-friendly guides for new New Zealand casino players

Monthly welcome bonuses for a year

Free play option to test the waters

Cons:

Withdrawal limits might be too low for high rollers

Could update its table games library

As far as real money games go, Casino Topez is a top-notch online casino with excellent gaming options on offer. We love the quality of their graphics, and they have an easy-to-use, well-laid-out casino.

The graphics are crystal clear and the whole look and feel of the site doesn’t have that typical gimmicky look that most online casinos have.

Game Selection: 4.4/5

If you are the kind of player who’s looking for a fully immersive experience, Casino Tropez is for you. Not only do the graphics make you feel as if you are in one of the world’s best land-based casinos, but Casino Tropez also offers a great mix of different games to try out.

For example, they offer a wide array of traditional pokies, but what we really liked were their snappy Marvel-themed and progressive jackpot pokies. There’s also a decent variety of video poker and live dealer games.

Again, their state-of-the-art graphics make you feel as if you are sitting in Vegas, sipping a cocktail and playing your favourite casino games.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.3/5

Welcome bonuses with Casino Tropez seem to be the gift that keeps on giving. They offer a 100% up to NZ$100 welcome bonus for 12 months as well as a minimum NZ$25 weekly loyalty bonus on top of that.

The size of these weekly bonuses is determined by your loyalty status, so it definitely pays to become a loyal player in their books.

Their pokie tournaments also regularly offer daily drop wins, and you can stand a chance to receive free spins and other promotions such as refer-a-friend and payment method-specific bonuses.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.4/5

Having such a fantastic desktop offering, we thought it might be a big ask to expect Casino Tropez’s mobile functionality to be on par – but they do not disappoint when it comes to their mobile compatibility.

They have a downloadable app that is absolutely glorious with its graphics-rich instant responsiveness. If you aren’t keen on downloading anything, their website is adaptable, too, and offers the same kind of incredible experience as the desktop option does.

Banking: 3.9/5

Casino Tropez offers a long list of deposit and withdrawal options, and has included some extra bonuses on certain payment options.

As far as safety and security go, it has SSL encryption, which guarantees that transactions are as safe and secure as possible.

There is a withdrawal limit of NZ$20,000, which doesn’t excite us all that much. However, it shouldn’t be a deal-breaker for casual Kiwi players.

Misc: 4.3/5

Everyone looks for a little bit of something different in their online casino of choice. And for us, graphics play a huge part, so Casino Tropez is one of our go-to sites to play on. It is just a fantastic site with great online casino games.

They have a more than decent customer support rating and are available 24/7 via live chat, phone, and email should you ever need to ask a question. As far as mobile casinos go, Casino Tropez can definitely be counted as one of the best online casinos out there, too.

Sites that didn’t make the top picks, but still scored high:

How We Ranked the Best New Zealand Online Casinos

Game Selection:

For online casino sites to garner the attention of our best of the best in New Zealand, what they offer on the game selection side has to be top-notch.

Most, if not all, players like to mix things up a bit from time to time, and having a wide selection of games and variants to play keeps things interesting and players coming back for more.

From pokies and table games to some nice poker rooms and live dealer options, we like to see a varied mix available if we are to take a site seriously.

Bonuses and Rewards:

We always look for a little more than a couple of free spins when it comes to the top New Zealand casinos. We want to see the red carpet rolled out for the new players and for the existing players not to be left out in the dark.

Fortunately, casinos are constantly updating their online casino bonus and rewards programs and some, such as PlayOJO, are thinking a little out of the box as far as their promotions are concerned.

Mobile Compatibility:

Long gone are the days when great casinos could get away with not having super-smart mobile casinos attached to their names. Fortunately, many online casinos have stepped up their game immeasurably over the last two years, so it is now an industry standard.

Online casino gaming was just made for mobile, after all – wasn’t it? It’s something to keep us entertained while on the go.

That’s not to say that it’s all about mobile, not at all, but having excellent mobile compatibility is imperative if online casinos want to stay abreast of the times.

Banking:

What are online casinos without extensive, safe, and secure payment options? The best casino sites know that their players look for varied banking options just as much as they want a safe and secure online casino.

While traditional currencies still reign supreme over online gambling sites, it is great to see more and more online casinos upping their game in the cryptocurrency space.

Guide to Casinos Sites in New Zealand

What Banking Options are the Safest?

Online casinos invest a lot of money into safeguarding their gamblers, especially when it comes to their payment options.

You are in safe hands when it comes to almost all traditional payment options such as debit and credit cards, direct transfers, and pre-paid cards, but that does not mean other payment options are less safe.

With the rise of e-wallets, crypto casinos, and more modern new online casinos, there are a number of new payment options that have a stellar reputation as far as safety and security are concerned.

How Important Are Online Casino Bonuses?

While not the be-all and end-all of New Zealand casinos, nice welcome, deposit, and loyalty bonuses go a long way in building customer loyalty. They are a site’s way of offering incentives to their players and you can benefit from different types of casino bonuses.

It is always a good idea to make sure you read the full terms and conditions of each casino bonus to ensure you understand exactly how each different bonus pays out.

Which Are the Best Online Pokies to Play?

This boils down to a question of choice, of which there is an entire universe full of options. Many casinos have a stable of old favourites, while some like to mix it up and offer something new to their players.

Look for casinos that have the best online slots and regular free spins promotions, but don’t be afraid to experiment with some of the lesser-known slot variations.

If you haven’t yet done so, look at a few of the sites offering slot tournaments for some added fun.

Are Online Casinos Fair?

In short – yes, they are. Online casinos ensure game fairness by using random number generators (RNGs) to produce the results. RNGs are computer programs gambling houses use to ensure players can expect a completely random outcome of the game.

How Do I Choose the Best Online Casino in New Zealand for me?

Not everyone has the same needs when it comes to what best suits their gambling expectations. As long as you stick to reputable NZ casinos that have a great game variety along with safe banking options, you can’t go wrong.

For us, we look for a great all-round gambling experience and thus have chosen PlayOJO, as it best suits our needs and ticks all the right boxes.

A Comparison of the Best Online Casinos in New Zealand

Site Number of Games Welcome/First Deposit Bonus Score 🥇 Jackpot City Casino 3,900 + A deposit bonus offer up to NZ$1,600 98% 🥈 Royal Panda 1,200 + 100% up to NZ$1,000 96% 🥉 PlayOJO 2,900 + 50 free spins (no wagering requirements) 95% Spin Casino 500 + Welcome casino bonus of up to NZ$1,000 92% Casino Tropez 300+ 100% up to NZ$100 welcome bonus for 12 months 90%

How to Get Started at a New Zealand Online Casino

Here’s how to get started at one of the top New Zealand online casinos:

1. Sign up for a New Online Casino Account

You will find a “Join Now” button that you should click

Fill in your personal information and click the “Sign Up” button

2. Check Your Email

Go to your email inbox (remember to check your junk or spam box if you do not see it in your inbox)

Click “Verify” to activate your account

3. Deposit Your Funds and Play Online Casino Games!

You will find the cashier section easily and follow the prompts to deposit your funds so you can start your online gambling journey

The Best Online Casinos New Zealand Players Can Play at

New Zealanders are spoilt for choice when it comes to the NZ casinos they have on offer, and this is one of the closest reviews we have ever done.

One thing is for sure: Whether you are looking for the best overall experience at Jackpot City, the best welcome bonuses at PlayOJO, or the best graphics at Casino Tropez, you are guaranteed to have a great gambling experience with any of the sites listed above.

Before you go, remember – online gambling should always be enjoyed responsibly.

