The Most Enchanting Rose Perfumes to Spritz on Right Now

There’s no denying that rose is an iconic fragrance, but at some point, the floral scent gained a reputation as being a touch old-fashioned, and even outdated. Luckily, that notion has faded over the past few years, as plenty of elegant, fresh and feminine perfumes continue to prove that rose scents are both timeless and modern.

Rose perfumes aren’t uniform; there are countless varietals for every type of fragrance-lover, whether you’re into a classic rose, flirty floral, spicy scent or fresh aroma. It all depends on the blend of components within the olfactory.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

While a rose perfume is a reliable scent any time of the year, there’s something about a certain day in February that really inspires us to spritz on a rose-y bouquet. And, of course, don’t forget that a rose perfume is an absolutely fantastic gift for that special someone right now, because what’s more romantic that a delicate new signature scent? Below, see all the most enchanting rose fragrances to shop right now.