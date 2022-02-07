The Most Enchanting Rose Perfumes to Spritz on Right Now

There’s no denying that rose is an iconic fragrance, but at some point, the floral scent gained a reputation as being a touch old-fashioned, and even outdated. Luckily, that notion has faded over the past few years, as plenty of elegant, fresh and feminine perfumes continue to prove that rose scents are both timeless and modern.
Rose perfumes aren’t uniform; there are countless varietals for every type of fragrance-lover, whether you’re into a classic rose, flirty floral, spicy scent or fresh aroma. It all depends on the blend of components within the olfactory.
While a rose perfume is a reliable scent any time of the year, there’s something about a certain day in February that really inspires us to spritz on a rose-y bouquet. And, of course, don’t forget that a rose perfume is an absolutely fantastic gift for that special someone right now, because what’s more romantic that a delicate new signature scent? Below, see all the most enchanting rose fragrances to shop right now.
The Best Rose Perfumes to Buy Now
Maison Francis Kurkdjian À la Rose Eau de Parfum
This delicate, feminine fragrance is composed of fresh Grasse roses and Bulgarian Damascena roses, along with citrusy bergamot and orange, as well as violet, magnolia blossom, cedar wood and musk, which add a more complex aroma to the floral scent.
Tom Ford Rose Prick
Tom Ford’s cheeky Rose Prick perfume is a decidedly modern take on the classic scent; it’s inspired by the designer’s own rose garden, and features a bouquet of three different types of roses: Bulgarian Rose, Rose de Mai and Turkish Rose, with hints of pepper and spice.
Guerlain Rose Chérie Eau de Parfum
Rose Chérie is the perfect perfume for the ultimate rose-lover; it’s a youthful, feminine and floral. The focus is entirely on the delicate flower, while notes of almond, raspberry and violet serve to elevate and complement the sweet scent.
Le Labo Rose 31 Eau de Parfum
Next time you’re perusing Le Labo’s fragrances, please, skip the Santal 33 and move right on over to Rose 31. It’s a lush combination of Grasse rose petals anchored by headier notes of cumin, cedar and amber.
Chantecaille Darby Rose
Chantecaille’s Darby Rose is perfect for those who want a classic rose scent, but with a less stuffy aroma than some of the more old-fashioned fragrances you might associate with an older crowd, thanks to notes of raspberry, lemon, sandalwood and white patchouli that add an unexpected touch to the main bouquet of Bulgarian rose, pink magnolia and sweet osmanthus.
Valmont Rosso I
If you’re not interested in a straightforward rose perfume, consider Valmont’s luxe Rosso, which offers a hint of thorned rose and pink berries with muskier notes of oud wood.
Diptyque Eau de Parfum Eau Rose
This playful rose perfume features intentionally unexpected accords of chamomile, artichoke and litchi. This one’s limited edition, so make sure to stock up if you’re a fan.
Kilian Roses on Ice
Kilian’s intoxicating fragrances count none other than Rihanna as a fan, so you already know these are going to be absolutely fabulous. For Roses on Ice, the perfumer took inspiration from his wife’s favorite gin drink; it’s an enticing aroma of rose with cucumber, gin and musk.
Tiffany & Co. Rose Gold Eau de Parfum
Jewelry isn’t the one way to accessorize with Tiffany’s. This perfume is inspired by the luxe jeweler’s iconic diamond baubles, with a dynamic blend of blackcurrent, pink pepper, lychee and amber that play off the central blue rose accord.
Byredo Young Rose
This vibrant perfume is comprised of a youthful mix of Damascus rose and spicy Sichuan pepper.
Chanel Chance Eau Tendre Eau de Parfum
Chanel has plenty of glamorous fragrances, but try their new Chance Eau Tendre for a floral and fruity perfume, thanks to an angelic combination of jasmine absolute and rose essence.
Aerin Rose De Grasse Eau de Parfum
Up the romance vibes with this delicate perfume, composed of a blend of three different types of rose, including the ultra-rare (and very pricey) rose absolute.
Cartier Pure Rose Eau de Toilette Les Epures de Parfum
Minimalists will adore Cartier’s simple yet elegant pure rose perfume.
Amaffi June Night
If you’re ready to commit to a serious splurge, consider this luxe, powdery rose perfume, with a bouquet of rose, chamomile and iris that’s complemented by rich amber accords.
Dior Miss Dior Rose N'Roses Eau de Toilette
You can’t go wrong with this delightfully feminine perfume, thanks to a fresh combination of Grasse rose and citrus.
Acqua Di Parma Rosa Nobile Eau De Parfum
Spritz on this unapologetically fruity and floral perfume and transport yourself to the Mediterranean, thanks to a blend of rose with peony, violet and lily of the valley, complemented by top notes of mandarin, bergamot and pepper.
Parfums de Marly Delina
This lovely fragrance proves a perfume can be sweet yet not cloyingly so; it’s a delicate mix of Turkish rose, lily of the valley and peony, with brighter notes of lychee, rhubarb, bergamot and a deeper nutmeg, vanilla, white musk and cedarwood.