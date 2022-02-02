The Best Rose-Scented Candles for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is less than two weeks away, and while you’ve surely already planned out the perfect gift for the most special person in your life, don’t forget the importance of setting the tone by creating a romantic (yet decidedly not cheesy) atmosphere. Sure, flowers are nice, but even the most decadent bouquet of roses will wilt sooner rather than later, so why not add to the ambiance with a much longer-lasting rose-scented candle, instead?
A rose votive is a lovely choice any time of the year, but it’s especially fitting for this particular period of February, and not just because of Cupid’s favorite day. A rose candle adds a welcome touch of dreamy floral vibrance to these short, cold and utterly grey winter days, and that special someone will *so* appreciate the rose-y energy.
That’s not to say that a Valentine’s Day date is a prerequisite for a rose candle; in fact, it’s quite the opposite. It’s always a good idea to pamper yourself on February 14, whether you’re heading out on a romantic date night or if you’re spending the day solo, indulging in some much-deserved self-care. A rose candle is a simple and chic way to add a little ambiance into your home atmosphere right now. Below, see our favorite candles to light up and truly smell the roses.
The Best Rose-Scented Valentine's Day Candles
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Anouche Scented Candle
This delightful rose and plum scented candle is inspired by the perfumer’s memories of his grandmother’s jam, from his childhood in Paris.
Diptyque Roses Scented Candle
Diptyque’s beloved Roses candle is always a good choice, but you can really elevate your votive this Valentine’s Day and opt for the limited-edition version, which comes in this gorgeous floral vessel.
Carrière Frères La Rose Aime La Menthe
The amalgamation of feminine damascus rose with fresh spearmint is unique and unexpected.
D.S. & Durga Salt Marsh Rose
This salty-sweet candle was inspired by co-founder David Moltz’s New England roots, and is comprised of notes of swamp rose, sea lettuce and lichen moss.
Rukske Rose Oud
This deep rose oud is composed of a blend of Damascan roses, violet and oud, along with hints of agar wood and sandalwood. It’s perfect if you don’t want a sugary sweet scent, and prefer a more complex aroma.
Floral Street Rose Provence Scented Candle
This vegan candle exudes a lovely scent of blooming roses with raspberry, violet and patchouli.
Tom Ford Rose Prick Candle
This cheerful pink votive is inspired by Tom Ford’s own private rose garden; it’s a heavenly fragrance of the ultra-rare rose de mai combined with Turkish and Bulgarian rose.
Lafco Rose de Mai
Lafco’s Rose de Mai Absolute features the rare rose oil merged with honey nectar, geranium, Turkish rose and warmer notes of violet and woods.
Nomad Noe Muse in Wyoming
If you want a rose scent that isn’t *too* floral, consider this Nomad Noe fragrance, for an earthier aroma of rose bushes with cedar and fresh greenery.
Balmain x Trudon Candle
Looking for a splurge-worthy candle? You simply can’t do better than the limited-edition Trudon x Balmain collab. The exclusive votive is a unique twist on Trudon’s classic Ernesto candle, which happens to be Olivier Rousteing’s favorite. The Balmain creative director added Valentine’s Day-ready notes of black rose to the usual cedarwood, gunpowder, cigar, moss and citrus, for a unique scent you won’t be able to get enough of.
Byredo Burning Rose
Byredo’s Burning Rose candle offers a heady scent of roses with leather, birch and woods. It’s also ideal if you’re not looking for anything too pink, since it comes in the brand’s signature black vessel.
Jo Malone Red Roses Scented Home Candle
The Jo Malone Red Roses candle is a classic for a reason; it’s a feminine blend of rose with violet, honeycomb and a hint of lemon, which adds the perfect touch of freshness.
Apotheke Santal Rock Rose Candle
Those that are bored of the traditional rose scent will adore this sandalwood and rock rose candle, for an earthier, woodsy fragrance.
Goop x Heretic Hands Off My Vagina Candle
Goop created a limited-edition version of the viral “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle; the latest exclusive edition is a blend of coconut milk, Damascena roses, raw vanilla, hinoki cypress and toasted cacao. Your purchase also helps do good, as Goop is donating $25 from each sale to the ACLU’s Reproductive Freedom Project.