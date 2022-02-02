The Best Rose-Scented Candles for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is less than two weeks away, and while you’ve surely already planned out the perfect gift for the most special person in your life, don’t forget the importance of setting the tone by creating a romantic (yet decidedly not cheesy) atmosphere. Sure, flowers are nice, but even the most decadent bouquet of roses will wilt sooner rather than later, so why not add to the ambiance with a much longer-lasting rose-scented candle, instead?

A rose votive is a lovely choice any time of the year, but it’s especially fitting for this particular period of February, and not just because of Cupid’s favorite day. A rose candle adds a welcome touch of dreamy floral vibrance to these short, cold and utterly grey winter days, and that special someone will *so* appreciate the rose-y energy.

That’s not to say that a Valentine’s Day date is a prerequisite for a rose candle; in fact, it’s quite the opposite. It’s always a good idea to pamper yourself on February 14, whether you’re heading out on a romantic date night or if you’re spending the day solo, indulging in some much-deserved self-care. A rose candle is a simple and chic way to add a little ambiance into your home atmosphere right now. Below, see our favorite candles to light up and truly smell the roses.