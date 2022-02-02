The Best Rose-Scented Candles for Valentine’s Day

Don't forget to set the mood this February 14 with a lovely rose-scented candle.

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. Julia Cherruault for Observer

Valentine’s Day is less than two weeks away, and while you’ve surely already planned out the perfect gift for the most special person in your life, don’t forget the importance of setting the tone by creating a romantic (yet decidedly not cheesy) atmosphere. Sure, flowers are nice, but even the most decadent bouquet of roses will wilt sooner rather than later, so why not add to the ambiance with a much longer-lasting rose-scented candle, instead?

A rose votive is a lovely choice any time of the year, but it’s especially fitting for this particular period of February, and not just because of Cupid’s favorite day. A rose candle adds a welcome touch of dreamy floral vibrance to these short, cold and utterly grey winter days, and that special someone will *so* appreciate the rose-y energy.

That’s not to say that a Valentine’s Day date is a prerequisite for a rose candle; in fact, it’s quite the opposite. It’s always a good idea to pamper yourself on February 14, whether you’re heading out on a romantic date night or if you’re spending the day solo, indulging in some much-deserved self-care. A rose candle is a simple and chic way to add a little ambiance into your home atmosphere right now. Below, see our favorite candles to light up and truly smell the roses.

The Best Rose-Scented Valentine's Day Candles

  • Maison Francis Kurkdjian.

    Maison Francis Kurkdjian Anouche Scented Candle

    This delightful rose and plum scented candle is inspired by the perfumer’s memories of his grandmother’s jam, from his childhood in Paris.

    $85, Shop Now
  • Diptyque.

    Diptyque Roses Scented Candle

    Diptyque’s beloved Roses candle is always a good choice, but you can really elevate your votive this Valentine’s Day and opt for the limited-edition version, which comes in this gorgeous floral vessel.

    $76, Shop Now
  • Carrière Frères.

    Carrière Frères La Rose Aime La Menthe

    The amalgamation of feminine damascus rose with fresh spearmint is unique and unexpected.

    $75, Shop Now
  • D.S. & Durga.

    D.S. & Durga Salt Marsh Rose

    This salty-sweet candle was inspired by co-founder David Moltz’s New England roots, and is comprised of notes of swamp rose, sea lettuce and lichen moss.

    $65, Shop Now
  • Rukske.

    Rukske Rose Oud

    This deep rose oud is composed of a blend of Damascan roses, violet and oud, along with hints of agar wood and sandalwood. It’s perfect if you don’t want a sugary sweet scent, and prefer a more complex aroma.

    $60, Shop Now
  • Floral Street.

    Floral Street Rose Provence Scented Candle

    This vegan candle exudes a lovely scent of blooming roses with raspberry, violet and patchouli.

    $46, Shop Now
  • Tom Ford.

    Tom Ford Rose Prick Candle

    This cheerful pink votive is inspired by Tom Ford’s own private rose garden; it’s a heavenly fragrance of the ultra-rare rose de mai combined with Turkish and Bulgarian rose.

    $135, Shop Now
  • Lafco.

    Lafco Rose de Mai

    Lafco’s Rose de Mai Absolute features the rare rose oil merged with honey nectar, geranium, Turkish rose and warmer notes of violet and woods.

    $95, Shop Now
  • Nomad Noe.

    Nomad Noe Muse in Wyoming

    If you want a rose scent that isn’t *too* floral, consider this Nomad Noe fragrance, for an earthier aroma of rose bushes with cedar and fresh greenery.

    $65, Shop Now
  • Trudon.

    Balmain x Trudon Candle

    Looking for a splurge-worthy candle? You simply can’t do better than the limited-edition Trudon x Balmain collab. The exclusive votive is a unique twist on Trudon’s classic Ernesto candle, which happens to be Olivier Rousteing’s favorite. The Balmain creative director added Valentine’s Day-ready notes of black rose to the usual cedarwood, gunpowder, cigar, moss and citrus, for a unique scent you won’t be able to get enough of.

    $180, Shop Now
  • Byredo.

    Byredo Burning Rose

    Byredo’s Burning Rose candle offers a heady scent of roses with leather, birch and woods. It’s also ideal if you’re not looking for anything too pink, since it comes in the brand’s signature black vessel.

     

    $85, Shop Now
  • Jo Malone.

    Jo Malone Red Roses Scented Home Candle

    The Jo Malone Red Roses candle is a classic for a reason; it’s a feminine blend of rose with violet, honeycomb and a hint of lemon, which adds the perfect touch of freshness.

    $70, Shop Now
  • Apotheke.

    Apotheke Santal Rock Rose Candle

    Those that are bored of the traditional rose scent will adore this sandalwood and rock rose candle, for an earthier, woodsy fragrance.

    $42, Shop Now
  • Goop.

    Goop x Heretic Hands Off My Vagina Candle

    Goop created a limited-edition version of the viral “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle; the latest exclusive edition is a blend of coconut milk, Damascena roses, raw vanilla, hinoki cypress and toasted cacao. Your purchase also helps do good, as Goop is donating $25 from each sale to the ACLU’s Reproductive Freedom Project.

    $75, Shop Now
