The Chic Ski Jackets to Keep You Warm and Stylish on the Slopes

Finding the perfect ski jacket isn’t as simple as packing your favorite winter puffer for a trip to the slopes. The ultimate ski jacket won’t just keep you warm; it also needs to keep you dry and comfortable while heading up the ski lift and breezing down the mountain. And, of course, you want a stylish ski jacket, because gone are the days when traveling on a skip trip meant packing the equivalent of a sleeping bag in clothing form.
The best ski jackets are a perfect blend of fashion and functionality; they have all the technical aspects you want, including weather-resistant technology, insulating features and pockets for the essentials you’ll need on the slopes, like your ski pass and goggles. You also want a ski jacket that won’t constrict your movements while flying down the slopes; not only will that be rather uncomfortable, but it’s also a safety issue. The top fashionable ski jackets will keep you warm in frigid temps, of course, but should also be breathable, so you’re not sticky or uncomfortable, all while looking the part.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
If you’re heading to the slopes on a dreamy ski trip this year, then it’s time to consider adding to your alpine wardrobe with a stylish new ski jacket. Whether you’re zooming down a black diamond or sticking to the bunny slopes, we found all the best ski jackets that will promise to keep you warm, snug and chic on the mountains…or just for that après-ski lifestyle.
The Best Stylish Ski Jackets
-
Perfect Moment Apres Duvet Ski Jacket
Perfect Moment is one of the buzziest skiwear designers out there; if you scroll through Instagram, you’re sure to spot your favorite fashionistas sporting the brand while hitting the slopes. This chic white jacket has icy blue and black panel accents, but it’s not *just* about style; the parka also features a water-resistant Toray-Airtastic shell and is padded with natural down for peak insulation. It also has an internal pocket just for your phone, as well as a compartment for your goggles.
-
Rudsak Marcy Ski Jacket
Make a statement in this shiny silver-and-black parka, which is made using a power stretch fabric that promises to keep you warm in temperatures as low as -13 Fahrenheit. It has a removable hood as well as a flattering detachable belt, plus an inner snowguard, storm cuffs and waterproof zippers.
-
Outdoor Research Snowcrew Hooded Ski Jacket
Keep it simple in this classic black waterproof snow jacket, which has a longer hem that hits just above the thigh. It’s waterproof, of course, and also has a special hood feature to fit most helmets, as well as “pit zips” that you can open up if you need to get a little extra air.
-
Erin Snow + Net Sustain Diana Hooded Belted Recycled Ski Jacket
This chic azure blue jacket has us ready to book a ski trip ASAP. The eco-friendly waterproof coat is made out of an insulating recycled shell, with a super flattering narrow fit and belted waist. The color is just *chef’s kiss.*
-
Aether Bancroft Snow Jacket
Opt for the winter white vibes in this ski puffer, which packs a whole lot of punch in a minimalist aesthetic. This jacket is waterproof, wind-resistant and insulated with grey-goose down, with an adjustable hem and multiple hidden zippered pockets. It has a snow skirt to prevent powder from creeping inside, but it also zips out in case it’s a less snowy day. And don’t forget about safety; the jacket has a rescue reflector feature at the back of the neck.
-
Cordova Meribel Hooded Quilted Down Ski Jacket
A bold red coat is a sure way to stand out from the crowds on the slopes; the quilted ski puffer is made of a water-resistant shell and has an internal powder skirt.
-
Eddie Bauer BC Fineline Jacket
This brightly-colored jacket has all the bells and whistles you want from the ultimate ski coat, including three-layer waterproof technology, pit zips, a removable powder skirt, helmet-compatible hood and plenty of compartments and pockets. It’s also equipped with a Recco detector, which emits a directional radar beam, just in case you go a little too far into the less-traveled mountain terrain.
-
Goldbergh Mirror Jacket
The shiny fabric is an unexpected, stylish twist on the traditional sleek black ski coat. This water-resistant coat has a drawstring hood and zipper, multiple interior pockets and a zip-off snow skirt.
-
Bogner Fire+ Ice Trish-d Convertible Quilted Ripstop Down Ski Jacket
Bogner has long been one of the gold standard brands of stylish skiwear. This particular bomber jacket-inspired down coat is one of the lighter options, but it’ll keep you snug and dry on the slopes. The sleeves actually zip off to transform the jacket into a short-sleeved look, if you’re so inclined.
-
Arc'teryx Incendia Jacket
If you want a longer jacket, try this durable Arc’teryx black coat, which is specifically designed for women for both snowboarding and skiing. It’s waterproof, windproof, breathable and made of a 3-layer Gor-Tex fabric. While the length gives you a little extra warmth and protection, it still allows lots of movement, and won’t constrict you on the slopes.
-
Moncler Grenoble Goncelin Jacket
This stylish navy Moncler jacket features a water-resistant, insulating shell that promises to keep you dry and warm on the slopes, while still having a true fashion moment. A black belt cinches in the waist on this navy jacket, while the collar and stretch cuffs will keep you snug and cozy.
-
Fusalp Anne Futur Ski Jacket
Those that aren’t that into the puffer look should consider this sleek jacket form Fusalp. The stylish black ski jacket has a streamlined, fitted appearance, but it’ll still keep you warm and dry thanks to a water-repellent shell and Flexwarm technology.