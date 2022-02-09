The Chic Ski Jackets to Keep You Warm and Stylish on the Slopes

Finding the perfect ski jacket isn’t as simple as packing your favorite winter puffer for a trip to the slopes. The ultimate ski jacket won’t just keep you warm; it also needs to keep you dry and comfortable while heading up the ski lift and breezing down the mountain. And, of course, you want a stylish ski jacket, because gone are the days when traveling on a skip trip meant packing the equivalent of a sleeping bag in clothing form.

The best ski jackets are a perfect blend of fashion and functionality; they have all the technical aspects you want, including weather-resistant technology, insulating features and pockets for the essentials you’ll need on the slopes, like your ski pass and goggles. You also want a ski jacket that won’t constrict your movements while flying down the slopes; not only will that be rather uncomfortable, but it’s also a safety issue. The top fashionable ski jackets will keep you warm in frigid temps, of course, but should also be breathable, so you’re not sticky or uncomfortable, all while looking the part.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

If you’re heading to the slopes on a dreamy ski trip this year, then it’s time to consider adding to your alpine wardrobe with a stylish new ski jacket. Whether you’re zooming down a black diamond or sticking to the bunny slopes, we found all the best ski jackets that will promise to keep you warm, snug and chic on the mountains…or just for that après-ski lifestyle.