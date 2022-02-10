The Stylish and Comfortable Travel Backpacks for All Your Upcoming Trips

When it comes to stylish travel accessories, a backpack might not be the first item that comes to mind. While it may have close associations with schlepping around a library’s worth of books during your school days, the backpack is also a key piece in any quality travel wardrobe.
A good travel backpack is both practical and stylish; it should be comfortable to carry around and roomy enough to easily fit all your must-haves, whether it’s your laptop, toiletry bag or a spare sweater. The best travel backpacks are durable and lightweight, so you won’t feel weighed down while running around an airport or heading to catch a train.
If you’re still feeling skeptical about the benefits of a backpack, just think about the total ease and freedom of frolicking around hands-free, without scrambling to figure out how to lift your three different shoulder bags. As much as we love a good tote bag, there are times when a backpack is just the better choice, especially when you don’t want to constantly switch your beloved tote from shoulder to shoulder, wondering if your decision to cram in that extra pair of shoes is going to cause serious future back problems.
A backpack is an ideal choice when it comes to selecting a personal bag for your next flight, especially when you can conveniently slide it into the back of your favorite carry-on suitcase. Travel backpacks are also a great option once you’ve reached your destination, particularly if you’re going to be running around a city all day, which is why it’s so important to find a backpack that’s both fashionable and practical. Below, see the best travel backpacks for the most stylish journey.
The Best Travel Backpacks
-
Dagne Dover Dakota Backpack Large
Think of this sleek neoprene bag as the LBD of backpacks; it’s reliable, classic and goes with pretty much everything. It’s water-resistant, has a luggage sleeve to easily slide onto the handle of your carry-on and comes with both a shoe bag and a dust bag, to separate your footwear or dirty clothes from the rest of your essentials. There’s a zippered laptop pocket as well as an interior tablet sleeve for *all* the electronics, plus various compartments for all your must-haves.
-
Parker Clay Abby Drawstring Backpack
This fashionable leather drawstring back is sure to become one of your go-to day bags, and not just when you’re traveling. The chic backpack has one big interior pocket and a ring for keys and clips; it is, however, best for when you’re packing on the lighter side.
-
Caraa Stratus Backpack
Make a statement in this very eye-catching metallic silver backpack. The waterproof, über lightweight nylon bag has no less than 15 separate compartments, including a back zip pocket to store your wallet and other valuables, plus a laptop space and a luggage sleeve. It comes with a shoe bag and a wet clothes bag, too, and easily folds up so that you can actually pack it into your suitcase if you’re not using it on your journey.
-
Rimowa Never Still Flap Backpack Large
Yes, Rimowa’s elegant flap backpack is a serious splurge, but if you’re looking to invest in a quality travel backpack, it’s definitely worth looking into. It has a padded back and straps for comfort, with a covered drawstring pocket as well as a laptop compartment and two exterior pockets. A minimalist single strap allows the backpack to slide onto your rolling luggage, and it even comes with a chic leather address tag.
-
Away The Front Pocket Backpack
We’re big fans of all things Away, so it’s no surprise that the cult-favorite brand’s stylish and practical backpack is high on our list of travel must-haves. The nylon bag has a wraparound zippered main compartment with a padded laptop pocket and magnetic locking zipper, as well as a separate front zippered compartment. The padded shoulder straps are super comfortable, and of course, the bag is designed with a luggage sleeve to seamlessly complement your favorite Away pieces.
-
Calpak Kaya Laptop Backpack
This faux-leather bag was designed with your laptop specifically in mind; it’s perfect for work trips, or just as your daytime bag. It has a special zippered compartment for your computer, plus various interior pockets for the rest of your stuff.
-
Tumi Voyageur Just In Case Backpack
Timeless luggage brand Tumi’s classic black backpack is super lightweight and unfussy, with a single main compartment as well as one exterior pockets. It seamlessly folds up to fit into your suitcase, and also has a luggage strap.
-
Herschel Miller Backpack
Go back to basics with this versatile navy backpack, which has a roomy interior, laptop sleeve and padded straps.
-
Stoney Clover Lane Classic Backpack
This classic nylon backpack has a front pocket for extra room, and comes in tons of different colors; they all have bold gold accent zippers.
-
Zero Halliburton Journal Collection Large Nylon Backpack
If you want more space, check out this business-proper black bag, which has a large interior compartment with numerous other pockets, in addition to a zippered flat pocket on the back that opens to reveal an expandable, flat pocket with a luggage strap.