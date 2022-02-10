The Stylish and Comfortable Travel Backpacks for All Your Upcoming Trips

When it comes to stylish travel accessories, a backpack might not be the first item that comes to mind. While it may have close associations with schlepping around a library’s worth of books during your school days, the backpack is also a key piece in any quality travel wardrobe.

A good travel backpack is both practical and stylish; it should be comfortable to carry around and roomy enough to easily fit all your must-haves, whether it’s your laptop, toiletry bag or a spare sweater. The best travel backpacks are durable and lightweight, so you won’t feel weighed down while running around an airport or heading to catch a train.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

If you’re still feeling skeptical about the benefits of a backpack, just think about the total ease and freedom of frolicking around hands-free, without scrambling to figure out how to lift your three different shoulder bags. As much as we love a good tote bag, there are times when a backpack is just the better choice, especially when you don’t want to constantly switch your beloved tote from shoulder to shoulder, wondering if your decision to cram in that extra pair of shoes is going to cause serious future back problems.

A backpack is an ideal choice when it comes to selecting a personal bag for your next flight, especially when you can conveniently slide it into the back of your favorite carry-on suitcase. Travel backpacks are also a great option once you’ve reached your destination, particularly if you’re going to be running around a city all day, which is why it’s so important to find a backpack that’s both fashionable and practical. Below, see the best travel backpacks for the most stylish journey.