The Best Touchscreen Gloves You’ll Turn to Every Year

There comes a time in the dark days of winter when it’s simply impossible to stand going outside without an array of cold-weather gear, and no, we’re not talking about just your favorite puffer jacket. We’re referring to that time of year when a hat, scarf and gloves are absolute musts if you plan on being able to withstand the frigid temperatures.
While the main problem with hats and scarves is the fact that, if you’re anything like me, there’s a 50 percent chance you’ll lose them within precisely three weeks, gloves pose another issue. Yes, they’re easy to lose, but they also make it extremely difficult to use your phone, and no one wants to have to keep taking off that one glove to be able to make a call, send a text, order a car or, in my case, check GoogleMaps to figure out directions. Sure, you could just take the gloves off and store them in your pocket, but that makes the aforementioned losing issue even more likely, and also, it means that at least one hand will be extremely cold!
This is where touchscreen gloves come into play, so that you can keep your fingers nice and toasty while still being able to use your cell, because yes, we are, indeed, that attached to our phones. Luckily, there are plenty of options when it comes to touchscreen gloves, whether you’re looking for a sleek pair of leather gloves, or perhaps a cozy cashmere set.
Touchscreen gloves aren’t a perfect solution; you won’t be able to type as well as you would if you weren’t wearing them, but they do allow you to successfully use your phone while avoiding frostbite, which is the vibe we’re going for right now. Below, see the stylish, warm and tech-friendly gloves to add to your winter accessories wardrobe.
-
Carolina Amato Touch Tech Wood Smoke Overlay Gloves
These sophisticated black leather gloves have a bordeaux-colored knit overlay that adds a unique and fashionable touch.
-
Canada Goose Ladies Leather Rib Luxe Glove
These traditional black leather gloves feature ribbed cuffs and soft lining, with entirely tech-friendly fingers.
-
Madewell Ribbed Texting Gloves
Classic black gloves are essential to any winter wardrobe, like this soft knit wool pair.
-
Bellemere Touchscreen Cashmere Gloves
These ultra-soft cashmere gloves are sure to be a wintertime staple.
-
Seymoure Gallery Chevron Gloves
Is there anything more elegant than winter white? These cream-colored wool gloves feature delicate zig-zag detailing at the wrist, with touchscreen-compatible fingertips.
-
Theory Tech Gloves in Leather
Earth tones are *very* in right now, so embrace the trend with this slim pair of taupe leather gloves.
-
Agnelle Cecilia Gloves
These chic leather gloves feature ribbed cuffs and alpaca lining.
-
Naadam Signature Cashmere Gloves
There’s nothing better than cozying up in cashmere during these frigid months, so wrap up your hands in these lush, 100 percent cashmere gloves when the temperatures drop. We love that they come in lots of fun shades, like this unexpected lavender that ensures you can sport these gloves through the cold start of spring.
-
Rag & Bone Addison Wool Gloves
Keep your hands snug and comfy in these soft heather grey wool gloves.
-
Hat Attack Cable Knit Touch Screen Glove
Load up on the layers in these black cable knit touchscreen gloves.
-
Nordstrom Cashmere-Lined Leather Touchscreen Gloves
These sleek black leather gloves are lined in cashmere, for a polished yet cozy aesthetic.
-
Noize Mimi Knit Mittens
These adorable vegan touchscreen gloves have ribbed cuffs and come in the prettiest dusty rose shade. They’ll keep you warm, but are best for days when the temperatures are cold but not totally frigid, as they’re a thinner knit.