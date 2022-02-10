The Best Touchscreen Gloves You’ll Turn to Every Year

There comes a time in the dark days of winter when it’s simply impossible to stand going outside without an array of cold-weather gear, and no, we’re not talking about just your favorite puffer jacket. We’re referring to that time of year when a hat, scarf and gloves are absolute musts if you plan on being able to withstand the frigid temperatures.

While the main problem with hats and scarves is the fact that, if you’re anything like me, there’s a 50 percent chance you’ll lose them within precisely three weeks, gloves pose another issue. Yes, they’re easy to lose, but they also make it extremely difficult to use your phone, and no one wants to have to keep taking off that one glove to be able to make a call, send a text, order a car or, in my case, check GoogleMaps to figure out directions. Sure, you could just take the gloves off and store them in your pocket, but that makes the aforementioned losing issue even more likely, and also, it means that at least one hand will be extremely cold!

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

This is where touchscreen gloves come into play, so that you can keep your fingers nice and toasty while still being able to use your cell, because yes, we are, indeed, that attached to our phones. Luckily, there are plenty of options when it comes to touchscreen gloves, whether you’re looking for a sleek pair of leather gloves, or perhaps a cozy cashmere set.

Touchscreen gloves aren’t a perfect solution; you won’t be able to type as well as you would if you weren’t wearing them, but they do allow you to successfully use your phone while avoiding frostbite, which is the vibe we’re going for right now. Below, see the stylish, warm and tech-friendly gloves to add to your winter accessories wardrobe.