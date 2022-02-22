Jet Set: Cheerful Additions to Your Travel Wardrobe

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is starting to open up again, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. From a limited-edition suitcase and a sophisticated sweater to a nail polish kit and adorable pajama set, here are the travel pieces we’re loving and coveting right now.
Away The Carry-On Suitcase in Lavender
Away’s classic polycarbonate carry-on suitcases are a cult-favorite for good reason, and while their usual array of colors are always chic, the limited edition options are also *so* good, especially when they’re as cheerful as this lavender shade.
Côte Mojave Traveler Nail Polish Set
If you get bored of your nail color easily, or you just like to keep extra shades with you for quick touch-ups, you must check out these new traveler sets. The kit includes three different polish shades in TSA-friendly twist-off bottles, and they’re also a super clean option that are more long-lasting than other regular formulas.
Room Service Bleecker Boxer Pajamas in Pop Fizz Clink
Cute PJs are crucial for any trip, and this pink-trimmed pajama set is so adorable that you’ll look forward to your bedtime routine.
Frances Austen Reversible V Sweater
A classic wardrobe of timeless, versatile staples is key whenever you have a trip planned, and once you’ve found your go-to pieces, you won’t ever want to travel without them. This classic black cashmere sweater is cozy, comfy and chic, and it’s also reversible depending on if you want the v-neck in the front or back, which means you’re really getting two sweaters in one.
Jillian Dempsey Spot Stick Concealer
Trying to pack a liquid foundation or concealer is tricky for so many reasons, whether it’s due to size limitations, TSA-restrictions and also the general fear of spillage. This spot stick concealer is such a good alternative to toting around a liquid formula, and we love that you can just throw it into your purse to use whenever you need a little touch-up.