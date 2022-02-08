Jet Set: Sophisticated Travel Essentials

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is starting to open up again, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. From a collapsable carry-on suitcase and a sophisticated structured backpack to a roomy toiletry case and chunky knit cardigan, here are the travel pieces we’re loving and coveting right now.
Rothy's The Lightweight Tote
If you’re in the market for a new tote bag, you must consider Rothy’s latest launch. The carry-all is so lightweight, which you’ll definitely appreciate when on the go, whether you’re sprinting through the airport or during your commute. It’s also washable, which we highly recommend taking advantage of post-travels.
Beis Soft-Sided Collapsible Carry-On Roller
This black carry-on suitcase is ideal for shorter trips, with plenty of space and separate compartments for your laptop, keys and even room for a portable charge. It’s also great for those living in petite spaces, as it collapses to a smaller size when it’s not in use.
Calpak Luka Toiletry Bag
You already know how much we adore a good toiletry bag; you’ll feel so much more organized during your travels. This simple water-resistant version from Calpak has room for all your essentials, and the soft fabric means it’ll expand or compress depending on your needs. Plus, it comes in plenty of fun shades, like this unexpected green.
Rimowa Never Still Flap Backpack Large
While iconic travel brand Rimowa is perhaps best known for their hardcase, status symbol suitcases, they’ve branched out into a whole new array of accessories as of late, including a line of soft bags, like this large backpack that adds a sophisticated edge to the functional bag.
Roots Cabin Shawl Cardigan
No travel ensemble is complete without quality layering pieces, for which this cozy, chunky knit cardigan perfectly fits the bill.