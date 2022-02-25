The Best Under-Eye Concealers to Banish Dark Circles

Anyone who is prone to dark circles under their eyes knows the importance of a good concealer. Yes, a good eye cream and skincare regimen can absolutely help, and yes, lack of sleep is definitely a major component, but genetics, age and other external factors (like dehydration and stress) also play a large part, which means that some of us have dark circles to cover up even if we’ve gotten a blissful eight hours of rest.
Luckily, the right concealer will hide those dark circles in no time, leaving you with at least the appearance of being fresh-faced, awake and ready to take on whatever comes your way. The best under-eye concealers are creamy and blendable, with a smooth finish that doesn’t crease, cake or fade throughout the day or night.
Aside from covering up dark circles, concealers can also be used to blur away any blemishes, though *technically* many makeup artists recommend using different shades for those two separate concerns. To be perfectly honest, though, if I’m traveling or carrying around a petite make-up bag, I’m most likely only bringing one concealer, so it’s a good thing that concealers happen to one one of the most impressive multi-tasking beauty products—that is, if you’ve found the right one.
There are tons of concealer options for every skin type and concern, whether you’re looking to brighten, smooth, even out discoloration or all of the above. There’s truly a formula for everyone, to take care of all your under-eye needs. Below, see the best under-eye concealers that will cover up those dark circles and brighten up even the most tired eyes.
Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer
The Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer is a classic for a reason. It’s incredibly easy to apply, super blendable and provides full coverage with a natural yet luminous finish that instantly brightens up your face. This was one of the first concealers I ever consistently used, and it’s still a mainstay in my makeup bag.
YSL Beauty Touche Éclat High Cover Radiant Under-Eye Concealer
The original Touche Éclat has been one of my go-to brightening concealers for at least a decade, but for a more high-coverage option that will get to work and cover up those dark circles and not just brighten, I go for the aptly named “High Cover” version. It conceals, brightens and never creases, and comes highly recommended for good reason. Pro tip: This is a different shade range from the original Touche Éclat, so don’t assume you’ll be the same color as with the OG formula; I use a shade or two lighter.
Jillian Dempsey Spot Stick Concealer
Makeup artists know all the best tricks, and Jillian Dempsey used all her beauty secrets when she created this stick concealer. It’s super creamy and covers up acne, hyperpigmentation and, of course, under-eye circles. It’s high-coverage but not cakey, and will nourish and brighten skin thanks to ingredients like vitamin e and sunflower seed oil.
Ilia True Skin Serum Concealer
Aside from covering up under-eye circles, clean beauty brand Ilia’s lightweight, serum-like concealer is also skincare, with ingredients like vitamin c and albizia julibrissin bark extract that gently brighten and smooth the delicate under-eye area. It’s a more light-to-medium coverage option, and is perfect for dewy skin enthusiasts.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Magic Touch Concealer
This ultra-creamy, super high-coverage concealer effortlessly hides dark circles and blemishes, and unlike many of the other highly pigmented options out there, it stays put and doesn’t crease. It applies smoothly and remember, start out with just a few dabs with this one; you can always build more coverage.
Jones Road The Face Pencil
Bobbi Brown’s clean beauty line is all about minimalist, natural-looking and multi-tasking makeup, so the Face Pencil is designed to brighten under-eyes as well as reduce redness and cover blemishes. It really is a great all-in-one option if you, like me, prefer to skip the foundation and opt for a tinted moisturizer or just concealer. It’s incredibly lightweight and doesn’t go on chalky; it is buildable, though personally, I think it’s best for light- to medium-coverage.
Tom Ford Shade & Illuminate Concealer
Yes, this concealer is incredibly expensive, and yes, I was almost hoping I wouldn’t fall in love with it due to said price tag. Alas, I am entirely obsessed with this Tom Ford concealer, which gives incredibly smooth, buildable coverage and doesn’t cake or crease. It hides redness and dark circles while also brightening, plus it’s waterproof and even has hyaluronic acid, to plump, moisturize and smooth the under-eye area.
Kosas Revealer Concealer
If you want an all-in-one concealer-slash-eye cream skincare and makeup product, you must try Kosas’ Revealer Concealer. The creamy, medium-coverage concealer is packed with caffeine, peptides and hyaluronic acid, which work together to brighten, calm and plump skin. It even aids in reducing puffiness, which is key after a restless night.
Clé de Peau Beauté Concealer SPF 27
Clé de Peau’s iconic concealer needs no introduction; it’s a cult classic that lives up to the hype. This multitasking stick formula glides on on smoothly (you can either directly swipe it on or use a brush…or your fingers, because those are a good tool, too!) and provides impressive full but still natural-looking coverage. One of the best parts is surely that it also has SPF 27, plus it is filled with skincare-favorite ingredients like hyaluronic acid and argan oil.
Lilah B. Virtuous Concealer and Veil Skin Perfector
This hydrating concealer comes in a compact-like case; it glides right on, blends easily and is buildable, though you won’t need to layer it on since it does provide pretty full coverage.
Merit The Minimalist
Those that are in the market for a reliable foundation-concealer hybrid formula should try Merit’s the Minimalist complexion stick. It’s a good medium-coverage option that’s easy to apply and also hides any surprise spots or blemishes quite well, plus it doesn’t settle into pores or flake off. I love that you can apply it directly to your face with the stick, and how easily it blends out, for a super natural finish.
Chanel Le Correcteur de Chanel Concealer
Chanel’s classic concealer has a gel-like consistency that blends like a dream; it looks less like you’re wearing makeup and more like you woke up naturally flawless. It’s lightweight, doesn’t crease and contains glycerin, a humectant that helps hydrate skin by retaining moisture.
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Away Concealer
Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Away concealer has one of the best applicators out there; the sponge-y wand is a total game-changer. The formula is pretty fantastic too, and helps diminish the look of dark circles (and blemishes, redness and so on) while adding a lovely glow.