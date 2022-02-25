The Best Under-Eye Concealers to Banish Dark Circles

Anyone who is prone to dark circles under their eyes knows the importance of a good concealer. Yes, a good eye cream and skincare regimen can absolutely help, and yes, lack of sleep is definitely a major component, but genetics, age and other external factors (like dehydration and stress) also play a large part, which means that some of us have dark circles to cover up even if we’ve gotten a blissful eight hours of rest.

Luckily, the right concealer will hide those dark circles in no time, leaving you with at least the appearance of being fresh-faced, awake and ready to take on whatever comes your way. The best under-eye concealers are creamy and blendable, with a smooth finish that doesn’t crease, cake or fade throughout the day or night.

Aside from covering up dark circles, concealers can also be used to blur away any blemishes, though *technically* many makeup artists recommend using different shades for those two separate concerns. To be perfectly honest, though, if I’m traveling or carrying around a petite make-up bag, I’m most likely only bringing one concealer, so it’s a good thing that concealers happen to one one of the most impressive multi-tasking beauty products—that is, if you’ve found the right one.

There are tons of concealer options for every skin type and concern, whether you’re looking to brighten, smooth, even out discoloration or all of the above. There’s truly a formula for everyone, to take care of all your under-eye needs. Below, see the best under-eye concealers that will cover up those dark circles and brighten up even the most tired eyes.