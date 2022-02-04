All the Best Valentine’s Day Cocktails to Toast the Most Romantic Time of Year

No matter your feelings towards Valentine’s Day, there’s no denying that it’s the best time of year to celebrate every type of love, whether that’s romantic or platonic. February 14 is just around the corner, so why not raise a glass to Cupid’s favorite day with a festive, fun and flirty Valentine’s Day-approved cocktail?
Sure, chocolates and roses might be the most obvious treats when it comes to Valentine’s Day, but a cheerful, on-theme beverage is also a lovely way to celebrate. If you’re staying in on Valentine’s Day (or just want to whip up an enticing red or pink drink at any time of the year), then consider these delicious concoctions, which are *so* easy to make at home right now. Below, see the best cocktails for Valentine’s Day.
Make Me Blush
Ingredients:
1 oz Svedka Peach Vodka
0.5 oz Cranberry juice
0.5 oz Orange juice
0.5 oz Triple Sec
Directions:
Pour Svedka Peach, cranberry juice, orange juice and triple sec into a shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously; strain into a martini glass. Garnish with a peach slice.
Red Raspberry
Recipe:
2 oz El Tequileño Reposado Gran Reserva
1 oz Freshly squeezed lime juice
0.5 oz Raspberry liqueur
0.5 oz Agave syrup
2 oz Cranberry juice
6 Raspberries
Directions:
Add all ingredients into a shaker over cubed ice. Shake until cold. Strain into a highball glass over cubed ice. Add raspberry or edible flower garnish.
Malibu Strawberry Spritz
Ingredients:
0.85 oz Malibu Strawberry
3.4 oz Sparkling wine
0.85 oz Soda water
Directions:
Pour all ingredients into a glass with ice, stir.
Nolet’s Silver Rose Gimlet
Ingredients:
1 oz Nolet’s Silver Gin
1 oz Fresh lemonade
0.5 oz Elderflower liqueur
0.5 oz Fresh lime juice
Rose Petals
Directions:
Add ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well, strain into a martini glass. Garnish with rose petals.
Kim Crawford Rosé Mimosa
Ingredients:
¼ cup and 2 tbsp sugar
¼ cup and 2 tbsp water
1 bottle Kim Crawford Rosé
½ bottle Ruffino Prosecco
8 rosemary sprigs
Directions:
In a small saucepan, bring sugar and water to a boil. Simmer five minutes, until dissolved. Cool and mix in Kim Crawford Rosé. Freeze in a loaf pan, breaking up occasionally until frozen solid. Process in batches in a food processor until smooth, then freeze again until firm. Scoop into coupe glasses and pour over Prosecco. Garnish with rosemary; serve immediately.
Grand Margarita
Ingredients:
1 oz Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge
1 oz Tequila
0.5 oz Fresh lime juice
Ice cubes
Lime Garnish
Directions:
Fill a wide, shallow dish with 2 to 3 millimeters of fine salt. Cut a lime in half; rub around half of the rim of a margarita glass. Cut a thin, crosswise slice from one of the lime halves for garnish. Holding glass upside down, carefully dip the wet portion into the salt. Shake Grand Marnier, tequila and lime juice with ice in a cocktail shaker. Strain into glass and garnish with lime.
Love That About You
Recipe:
1.5 oz Absolut Elyx
075 oz. Ramazzotti Rosato
0.75 oz Lemon
0.75 oz Grapefruit
0.75 oz Lavender syrup
3 oz Sparkling wine
Directions:
Add sparkling wine to the bottom of a footed pilsner glass. Shake ingredients in a cocktail shaker, double strain into the glass. Express lemon.
Grey Goose Essences Strawberry and Lemongrass Fizz
Recipe:
1.5 oz Grey Goose Essences Strawberry & Lemongrass
4.5 oz Soda
Fresh Strawberries
Lemongrass
Lemon Twist
Directions:
Fill a chilled glass with cubed ice. Add Grey Goose; top with soda water. Garnish with lemongrass, fresh strawberry and a lemon twist.
Flora Dora
Ingredients:
4 oz Hendrick’s Gin
2 oz fresh lime juice
1 oz raspberry syrup
Ginger beer
Directions:
Combine all ingredients, except for ginger beer, into a cocktail shaker with ice. Strain two highball glasses filled with ice; top each with ginger beer. Gently stir to combine; garnish with raspberry and cucumber.
Wendy Bird
Recipe:
2 oz Vera Wang Party Prosecco
1 oz Soda water
0.25 Bianco Bitter Liqueur
0.5 oz Lemon juice
0.5 oz Sage syrup (To make: Boil water with sage for 15 minutes. Add equal parts sugar to mixture. Mix, let cool.)
1 oz Pear juice
3 to 4 pieces Sage
Directions:
Combine all ingredients except for soda water and Prosecco into a shaker. Shake and then strain into a flute. Top with a splash of soda water and 2 ounces of Vera Wang Party Prosecco. Garnish with fresh piece of sage.
Pretty in Pink
Recipe:
0.13 oz Ramazzotti Apertivo Rosato
0.75 oz Blueberry Lavender Simple Syrup
1 oz Egg White
2 oz Casa Rica Rosado
Directions:
Shake all ingredients; strain over ice. Drip 4 to 6 drops of Better Bitters Hibiscus Verbena on top.
Glendalough Rose Spritz
Recipe:
2 oz Glendalough Rose Gin
1 oz Fresh lime juice
Grapefruit soda
Directions:
Pour Rose Gin into a glass with ice. Add fresh lime juice; top with grapefruit soda. Garnish with a grapefruit wheel and fresh sprig of mint.
D’ussé Cherry On Top
Recipe:
2 oz D’ussé VSOP Cognac
0.75 oz Sherry
3 dashes Bittercube Jamaican #2 Bitters
Directions:
Add all ingredients into a mixing glass with ice. Stir with a bar spoon until cold. Strain into a chilled Nick & Nora glass.
White Haute Chocolate
Recipe:
1 part Glenfiddich 14
1 pinch Sea salt
8 parts Milk
8 parts White chocolate
Star anise
Directions:
Heat milk and white chocolate in a pot until melted. Add a pinch of sea salt. Pour into mug and add Glenfiddich 14. Garnish with star anise.
Garden of Legacy
Recipe:
1.35 oz Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old
1 oz Pink Grapefruit juice
1.4 oz Sugar syrup
Pinch of sea salt
Soda water or tonic water
Pink grapefruit wedge
Directions:
Combine all ingredients into a tall glass, add ice. Top with soda or tonic. Garnish with a pink grapefruit wedge.