Home Set: Simple and Stylish Updates That Make All the Difference

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else at home that are brightening up our days right now. From a sleek new pressing iron and the best multitasking pan to the fluffiest towels and a hydrating winter cream, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.
Nori x Something Navy Press
I consider myself a relatively neat and put-together person when it comes to both my living space and my sartorial choices, but one of my fatal flaws is my total inability to keep my clothes from wrinkling within moments of getting dressed—and don’t even get me started on my rumpled attire when traveling. The issue largely comes down to pure laziness, because who has the time (or the room in a tiny New York apartment) to put in an ironing board, of all things? That’s where the new Something Navy x Nori Press comes into play; it’s a handheld steam iron that easily removes all those unsightly wrinkles from your clothing. It’s truly so seamless and simple, and means I officially no longer have an excuse to show up in a wrinkled ensemble.
Our Place Always Pan
You’ve surely spotted the Always Pan at some point when scrolling through your Instagram feed or perusing any cooking videos on TikTok. It promises to take the place of eight different pieces of cookware, all with just one nonstick pan, and while hardcore chefs will surely want more than just one pan, it’s ideal for those of us with rather tiny kitchen spaces, as not only is it a serious multitasker, but it also looks cute sitting out on the stove, which, as anyone who is lacking in cabinet space knows, is a major bonus.
Zo Skin Health Recovery Cream
‘Tis the season of painfully tight and dry skin thanks to this frigid weather, which means it’s time to pull out the best of the best face moisturizers. During the winter, a rich yet non-greasy formula is ideal; this new Recovery Cream from Zo includes squalane, shea butter and skin barrier-strengthening ceramides, plus anti-aging ingredients and natural humectants. It’s also fragrance-free, which is great for anyone with sensitive skin.
Brooklinen Super Plush Towels
Self-care is high on the agenda right about now, so I’ve taken it upon myself to start upgrading my bathroom situation with little luxuries that make these dark, cold days a little more cheerful. These ultra-plush towels are incredibly soft and give the vibe of a fancy spa; they don’t irritate skin and are *so* fluffy.
The Feelist Facial Polish
I’m just going to say it: we are all over-exfoliating, which means we’re damaging our skin barriers, which leads to redness, breakouts and all the bag things. Don’t use an intense, grain-y exfoliator every day; instead, try using a more gentle formula just once a week. Feelist’s new facial polish promises it won’t strip your skin; it has exfoliants as well as hydrating ingredients, to smooth and nourish.