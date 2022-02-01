Home Set: Earth Tones

From a plum-colored silk midi skirt and camel faux leather leggings to soft suede slip-ons and a cozy sweater dress, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.

By
Home Set: Earth Tones
Welcome to Home Set. Below, see our favorite style, wellness, beauty and home items and accessories right now. Julia Cherruault for Observer

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else at home that are brightening up our days right now. From a plum-colored silk midi skirt and camel faux leather leggings to soft suede slip-ons and a cozy sweater dress, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

  • Cuyana.

    Cuyana Washable Charmeuse Midi Skirt

    This deep plum-colored silk midi skirt is a fashionable alternative to your usual jeans, and easily transitions from day to night, depending how you style it. We love the idea of pairing it with a cozy cashmere sweater and boots. Oh, and did we mention that it’s machine washable?

    $165, Shop Now
  • Birdies.

    Birdies The Swift Sequoia Faux Fur

    These water-resistant suede slip-ons with faux-fur trim combine the comfort and support of a sneaker with the effortless style of a slipper.

    $140, Shop Now
  • Charlotte Tilbury.

    Charlotte Tilbury Matte Eyes to Mesmerise in Nude Cashmere

    Let’s not forget about earth tones in your beauty routine, too. Charlotte Tilbury just launched a matte version of her cult-favorite Eyes to Mesmerise cream shadow, and this particular pale tan shade is perfect for an everyday look.

    $34, Shop Now
  • Wolford.

    Wolford Estella Faux Leather Leggings

    We *love* leather leggings, and this camel-colored pair are a stylish alternative to the more expected basic black.

    $185.50, Shop Now
  • Rails.

    Rails Mila Dress

    A sweater dress is a winter wardrobe staple, but why not take it up a notch and elevate your look with this oatmeal-colored turtleneck style, complete with a flattering removable belt.

    $268, Shop Now
Home Set: Earth Tones
Filed Under: Lifestyle, Fashion, Home Design, Fashion, shopping, shoes, home set, charlotte tilbury, Cuyana, Rails