Home Set: Earth Tones

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else at home that are brightening up our days right now. From a plum-colored silk midi skirt and camel faux leather leggings to soft suede slip-ons and a cozy sweater dress, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.
Cuyana Washable Charmeuse Midi Skirt
This deep plum-colored silk midi skirt is a fashionable alternative to your usual jeans, and easily transitions from day to night, depending how you style it. We love the idea of pairing it with a cozy cashmere sweater and boots. Oh, and did we mention that it’s machine washable?
Birdies The Swift Sequoia Faux Fur
These water-resistant suede slip-ons with faux-fur trim combine the comfort and support of a sneaker with the effortless style of a slipper.
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Eyes to Mesmerise in Nude Cashmere
Let’s not forget about earth tones in your beauty routine, too. Charlotte Tilbury just launched a matte version of her cult-favorite Eyes to Mesmerise cream shadow, and this particular pale tan shade is perfect for an everyday look.
Wolford Estella Faux Leather Leggings
We *love* leather leggings, and this camel-colored pair are a stylish alternative to the more expected basic black.
Rails Mila Dress
A sweater dress is a winter wardrobe staple, but why not take it up a notch and elevate your look with this oatmeal-colored turtleneck style, complete with a flattering removable belt.