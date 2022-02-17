  Best CBD Joints 2022: Top CBD Pre-Rolls & Hemp Cigarettes Online 

Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

You would think that finding the best CBD pre-rolls on the market would get easier as the world gets used to CBD and other hemp-derived products. But, the opposite seems to be the case, as you find yourself floundering to seek the best out of a seemingly endless supply of pre-rolls. The challenge is no longer finding them — it is now selecting top-quality ones from the pool before you.

Many manufacturers indeed churn out strains with very little difference from one to another. However, that slight difference can change the experience when using the rolls. That is why it is crucial to make the most of choosing the best pre-rolls that suit your needs.

There is a marked difference between CBD rolls that are hand-trimmed and those that are machine-trimmed. Rolls made from hand-trimmed hemp flowers pack a higher punch than their counterparts. So, it is not a surprise to see users flocking to brands with more to offer in this category than others.

The effect of the pre-rolls is not the only deciding factor for choosing the best CBD pre-roll brands, as other factors make for the best brands. Consider the fact that these products go in your mouth, so there is no margin for health risks. Therefore, they must meet specific criteria, such as keeping to the FDA’s regulations and passing third-party lab tests.

The importance of meeting health and safety standards cannot be overemphasized. The truth is many fraudulent brands are out there, meaning there are also counterfeit pre-rolls on the market. The need to know how to differentiate between real and fake has arisen now more than ever.

But, what makes a good CBD pre-roll brand? Apart from getting value for money when it comes to the effect of the rolls, the brand must be transparent and accountable. You should be able to verify claims and see its Certificate of Analysis. The brand should also be accessible, providing online and offline services to all its customers. Furthermore, the ingredients must agree with all consumers, whether or not they are vegan or vegetarian. That is part of the reason we like organic and natural products. In addition, the user-friendliness of the sites and the customer service should be top-notch. These are some of the criteria we considered before coming up with the list.

Top 3 Best CBD Pre-Rolls & CBD Joints of 2022:

The following is a full review of each brand that offers CBD pre-rolls.

Exhale Wellness – Overall Best CBD Rolled Joints & CBD Strains; Editor's Choice
Cheef Botanicals – Best CBD Pre-Rolls With High Quality Hemp
Cannaflower – Wide Variety of Hemp CBD Strains for Pre-Rolls

Here are the detailed reviews of our top picks:

#1. Exhale Wellness – Overall Best CBD Rolled Joints & CBD Strains; Editor’s Choice

If you are looking for the best-quality CBD products such as CBD gummies and pre-rolls, think Exhale Wellness. The brand does nothing else but churn out products that suit the taste of its customers, both old and new. It is the best-rated brand for CBD pre-rolls because it uses innovative technology to stay ahead without compromising on quality.

Not only does the brand stay ahead with some of the best products, but it also complies with the Federal Farm Bill to maintain industry standards when it comes to quality and safety. All the hemp they use for their pre-rolled CBD joints is locally sourced from farms in the U.S., specifically from Colorado. Therefore, you know you are getting top-quality hemp and the purest CBD strains.

Its collaboration with hemp cultivation farms within the U.S. makes it easy to monitor the growth, purification, and extraction process. That way, the brand ensures there are no chemical additives. The rolls are perfect for just about anybody, provided you are used to taking CBD products.

Check out the glowing reviews on the brand, both on its site and others. While some are sponsored content, others are genuine deals that deliver on its promises. Customer reviews tell you what you need to know about a brand, and Exhale Wellness excels in this aspect. In other words, it is delivering what the customers need.

Pre-rolls from Exhale Wellness are tasty and come in three amazing flavors, including Sour Space Candy, Skywalker OG, and Cherry Wine. These are pure strains, and the rolls contain no twigs, just pure hemp. Each CBD roll contains about 1g of CBD, the full-spectrum type. Summarily, the rolls have all the compounds in high THC cannabis, including tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC. However, THC, the psychoactive compound in the plant, is only found in trace amounts in the rolls, less than 0.3%. This makes the product legal for sale in all 50 U.S. states.

The results for the lab tests carried out on the products are available for public viewing. The tests ensure the rolls have the strictest purity and conform to industry potency and quality standards. What is more, the brand provides a guide to interpreting the Certificate of Analysis if it seems too difficult to understand.

Highlights

A Variety of Strains: Exhale Wellness presents a variety of CBD strains for your pleasure. Also, each joint has a great flavor and carries enough potency to meet your needs.

Hemp Type and Source: Each roll contains full-spectrum CBD, which means it has all the compounds you can find in the cannabis plant. Although THC may be in trace amounts, bear in mind that it may still have a bit of a psychoactive effect, especially if you smoke one too many.

Lab Testing: Third-party lab test results are available on the site of Exhale Wellness. That way, you can verify the purity and industry compliance of the manufacturing process and products.

Ingredients: Each ingredient is carefully selected with the consideration that different categories of people will take the joints. Plus, the hemp is free of twigs or other additives, so all you will find is pure hemp inside each roll.

Return Policies: You can return products if you are dissatisfied with them, as the brand provides a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you buy online directly from the brand’s site and return it, you become eligible to receive your money back up to 45 days after purchasing it, which includes the 15-day grace period.

Moreover, the Compassionate Care Program from Exhale Wellness takes care of those with low incomes. It makes getting the products easier for such people without putting a strain on their income. This group also includes the veterans and the needy.

Pros

Superb ingredients

Third-party lab tested

Good packaging

Solid and effective hemp strains

Glowing customer reviews

Flexible return policies

Free shipping within the U.S.

Cons

Only available online

#2. Cheef Botanicals – Best CBD Pre-Rolls With High Quality Hemp

Apart from the gummies, which Cheef Botanicals is well-known for, the brand also makes and sells pre-rolls made from CBD hemp flowers. When you get to the site, you will find the products on offer from the brand to make a selection easy and fast.

With hemp sourced from Colorado, you already know you are getting some of the purest hemp in the rolls. This is made even better by the founders’ expertise, who have a combined 25 years of experience in the organic food industry. The founders believe CBD can create a sense of wellness and improve the general health of users. So, they have embarked on a mission to prove it through their products.

It is not every joint smoker that can roll the perfect joint. Sometimes, it is a discouragement for enthusiasts who cannot roll a joint, especially when there is nobody to help. Fortunately, these pre-rolls from Cheef Botanicals are perfect for just anyone, coming in sizes that are easy to hold and smoke. You will even get the best strain of CBD hemp flower that is available.

Like many other top brands, Cheef Botanicals tests all its products, including the rolls, in third-party labs. The brand does not carry out the tests itself; instead, the labs perform them and send the report so the brand can display it for transparency. You will find the Certificates of Analysis on the brand’s website.

The natural and organic ingredients make the rolls palatable to all types of consumers, and there are no additives that may prove harmful to some. This is what the lab tests seek to verify and ensure the products conform to industry standards. It does not apply to just the CBD pre-rolls but all the CBD products on sale by Cheef Botanicals.

Although the pre-rolls may contain trace amounts of THC that may cause a high, the brand complies with the Farm Bill of 2018. So, the rolls are entirely legal in all states of the U.S. and can be consumed by anyone who is of age. Like the gummies and other products from Cheef Botanicals, the pre-rolled joints are vegan, free of gluten, contain no dairy additives for lactose-intolerant consumers, and are purely organic. So, it is no wonder the brand comes out as having the best organic products on the market when it comes to CBD. Also, with many strains to choose from, you are sure to find what you need.

In addition, the pre-rolls come in two potencies — low and high. If your tolerance is low but you want to enjoy a joint with friends, you can go for the low-potency joints. However, more experienced users can go for the high-potency joints without fear of getting too high while enjoying the experience. You get five joints ready to use when you purchase one pack of the pre-rolls. The packaging is perfect for shipping and travel so the rolls do not lose their potent flavor or smell.

Highlights

Potency: You have the option of choosing a pack of high potency pre-rolls or a low-potency one. The brand has pre-rolls with different CBD strengths for everyone.

Customer Service: Do you ever wonder why some brands seem to have everyone flocking to them and others do not? It is not always about the goods and services; sometimes, it is the customer care instead. But, Cheef Botanicals always has someone to respond to your inquiries, and there is a chat box at the bottom of the site for your convenience.

Reputation: Cheef Botanicals has never failed to deliver on its promises, and its products are top of the pack. The reviews also testify to how much users trust the brand.

Organic and Natural Products: The brand is known for its vegan and organic products. All the ingredients are carefully selected to fit every palate yet give the satisfaction you are looking for in a pre-roll. Besides, the products have no dairy or gluten additives and are GMO-free.

Policies: You do not have to buy a certain number of packs or reach a minimum amount of purchase before you qualify to have your purchases shipped for free. It ships to all states within the United States for free and has a 30-day money-back guarantee if you are unsatisfied with the product you buy. However, the brand gives the assurance of satisfaction for all its products.

Pros

Natural and organic products

Highly potent pre-rolls

Superb return and shipping policies

Cutting-edge farming and curing innovations

Easy-to-navigate website

Encourages calmness from anxiety

Cons

Products may be pricey

Only ships within the U.S.

#3. Cannaflower – Wide Variety of Hemp CBD Strains for Pre-Rolls

Cannaflower has nothing but glowing reviews from customers who regularly use its service like the others. The brand has many returning customers and new ones referred to the company by those who have tasted its products and experienced the excellence of the customer service.

Cannaflower has nothing in mind but to deliver the best CBD products, and as we all know, the effect of these products makes all the difference. So, look no further if you want a brand with a reliable reputation for delivering and an impeccable track record.

One of the features of the brand that stands it out from the rest is the wide variety of strains of CBD it offers. Some of them include Elektra, Lifter, and Sour Space Candy. The brand offers something for everyone, and you will enjoy the experience of using the pre-rolls it manufactures. Remember how we said that hand-trimmed hemp flowers are the best? Well, Cannaflower uses only hand-trimmed flowers for its products, including the pre-rolls.

Not only are they trimmed by hand, but the flowers are slowly dried and cured to bring out the flavor. After 60 days of this process, you are sure to get all the benefits of trichomes and terpenes that suffuse hemp flowers, which are the full-spectrum type.

Each pre-roll that Cannaflower offers is 1g and contains about 150mg of CBD derived from the hemp flower. The brand organically farms the hemp it uses for all its products, so you know you are getting the purest strain and joint, with no additives, GMOs, pesticides, heavy metals, and pollutants. The good part, though, is that each roll contains less than 0.3% of THC, which may not be enough to cause psychoactive effects.

A lab certified by the state constantly tests the products to ensure safety and compliance with industry rules. The test also checks the THC level of the pre-rolls to ensure it complies with the Farm Bill of 2018. Plus, it confirms the pre-rolls cannabinoid profile. It is not just about churning out the products but also ensuring everyone enjoys them in safety. You will find the results for each test on the brand’s site for easy perusal.

In addition to the above, the packaging is discreet, not displaying its contents if you are sensitive about such things. Plus, it prevents the flavor and taste from dissipating before the product gets to you. That way, you can enjoy every bit of the pre-rolls.

Highlights

Full-Spectrum Hemp Flower: The hemp in the rolls contains the full-spectrum type of hemp flower, meaning it packs all the natural compounds of the hemp plant, including THC. The premium hemp flower is also trimmed by hand and slowly cured to bring out all the benefits of the flower.

Lab Testing and Certification: You can read the test results of all the CBD products from Cannaflower on its site. The products undergo strict tests to ensure compliance with all the regulations from the regulatory bodies and the Farm Bill of 2018.

Different CBD Strains: Among the various CBD strains available with the pre-rolls, there are Elektra, Lifter, and Sour Space Candy strains. They are some of the finest you will find on the market. But, there are also other strains to choose from if you want other options.

Organically-Developed Products: There are no chemical and dairy additives in the products. Also, the hemp is organic and natural because it is grown without pesticides, herbicides, GMOs, or heavy metals.

Customer-Friendly Policies: When you buy products worth $50 or more, Cannaflower pays the shipping bills. So, it comes at no extra cost to you. The brand respects your privacy and helps you with any inquiries concerning the products.

Pros

Highly potent CBD strains

Third-party lab tested and certified products

Organically and naturally-grown hemp

Tightly-sealed packaging to protect flavor and smell

Customer priority

Cons

A little expensive

Free shipping only on orders of $50 or more

How We Made This List of Pre-Rolled Joints & CBD Strains

Making the list of the best CBD pre-rolls on the market was not easy, considering the number of products on offer. However, we are glad to have gone through the process because now, we have a sure list of top brands.

To create this all-important list, we had to research brands that both offer pre-rolls and are reliable. There are many of them, both online and offline, so we knew we had to narrow the list down.

First, we checked customer reviews. We understand some brands pay to get positive reviews, but you can tell a paid review from a verified one. So, we looked for verified purchases to know what they had to say about the brands and their products. We also looked for those with organic and natural products, hemp strains certified by customers, and user-friendly policies.

What We Looked For:

The following list explains what we looked for in each brand to make this list.

Brand Reputation : One of the first things we looked for was how reputable and reliable the brands are. Length of time in the industry and product availability helped us determine who had the experience we were looking for.

Hemp Strain : Each brand on our list has unique hemp strains, verified by customers over the years. Not only are they amazing, but they are also potent, delivering the effect customers want.

Lab Testing : This criterion is crucial, as it certifies that the products are fit for human consumption. Manufacturers do not carry out their verification tests; instead, third-party labs do. Then, the manufacturers provide the Certificate of Analysis from the labs so consumers can verify their claims.

Packaging : These pre-rolls tend to have potent flavors. However, poor packaging can cause the flavors to dissipate before they get to their destination. Therefore, we checked how well these brands packaged and sealed the products for protection against the loss of flavors during shipping.

Customer Reviews : This is, perhaps, the most critical aspect of our research into these brands. From the reviews, you will know the reception of each product and how well they deliver on the promises from the brands. You will also know which brand best suits your demands when it comes to CBD pre-rolls. If you want to know what any product offers, read the reviews from verified purchases.

Buying Guide for Choosing the Best CBD Pre-Roll Joints

In recent times, CBD use has skyrocketed, and many businesses are opening to sell and market CBD products. While it is great to have many options to choose from, the companies springing up also means selecting the best option may be tedious. So, how do you ease the process? Here is a buying guide to follow.

Packaging

First, the rolls you buy must come in the right packaging to retain their taste, smell, and flavor. So, the packaging plays a crucial role in how you choose your pre-rolls. Not all brands are adept at packaging, as some do it better than others. Since shipping sometimes takes days, you want the rolls to remain fresh.

Apart from the general packaging, the paper in which the hemp comes must be right, making it ready and easy for smoking CBD. However, remember that you will smoke the paper along with the hemp. So, it is crucial that the brand uses the right paper that can hold in all the hemp.

There are a few types of paper used in rolling hemp. Some are made out of rice paper, which makes it easy to appreciate and take in the strains. However, the paper is usually too thin to withstand wind and other external forces. Therefore, it is not the first choice of CBD joint paper.

There is also hemp paper, although it is relatively new on the market. It is eco-friendly and can hold its own when you smoke a joint. Then, there is wood paper, which is the strongest type, but it does not leave a good aftertaste.

Farming Technique

Organic and natural farming techniques make for better-quality hemp. Such hemp contains no pesticides, GMOs, or pollutants that you get with other plants. You may want to check to ensure your chosen brand follows this farming technique for the best results.

Hemp Source

You may want to learn the location of the hemp farm, the farming method, and the harvesting technique. These factors combine to determine the quality of the hemp used for the pre-rolls.

Hemp grown in the United States tends to be the best because the farms follow regulations. As a result, you can easily verify the source and farming method without having to travel. Also, you can rest assured that the harvesting is done following safety rules for quality. Hemp from outside the country may not have the purest quality. Besides, you may not be able to verify all the claims.

Therefore, go for brands that use only U.S.-grown hemp. That way, you have the assurance of purity and quality. Hemp from foreign countries may be less expensive, but it is not ideal to compromise quality for quantity.

Strain

The hemp strain makes all the difference between one CBD joint and the next. There are thousands of strains to choose from, but their effects are different. You may want to look at the profile of the terpene each strain contains, as that will determine how much you enjoy your hemp pre-roll.

The terpenes in the hemp also produce the smell and flavor. Different terpenes exude different scents, so consider what goes well with you before choosing. It may mean checking a few brands before finding the right one, but it is worth the experience.

Brand Reputation

Reputable brands have built their name by giving what they promise, and sometimes even more. They are usually transparent about their processes and tests, making results available for everyone. Also, their products are top quality because they comply with all the industry-standard regulations.

You can tell such brands apart from the rest by the length of time they have been in business. Their products flood the market, and there are always glowing reviews from thousands of customers. They are not paid reviews but reports from verified purchases. Therefore, look out for brands that have proved to be reliable with their transparency and superior products.

In the same vein, you can tell fraudulent brands apart from the rest by how they operate. They never have test reports for their products and are not transparent with their production methods. Also, a mark of quality is the feedback from consumers. So, you may want to avoid brands with little or no good reports from verified purchases, no matter how affordable the products are. Buying CBD pre-rolls from them may only result in frustration.

Hemp Flower

While it is good to verify the source of the hemp used for the hemp-derived CBD joints, it is also wise to learn about the pure hemp flower. Your experience with the CBD joints heavily rests on the quality of the hemp flower. Therefore, ask for clarification on its quality.

The reason is that some brands are not thorough when processing the industrial hemp flower. As a result, some seeds, twigs, and other foreign materials find their way into the rolls. This makes the smoke no longer smooth but harsh and possibly dangerous to your health. In addition, the size of each roll matters in how you enjoy the hemp. Each roll should come in appropriate sizes so it can evenly burn.

Lab Testing

Ensure the brand you choose makes all the third-party lab test results available. These tests show the brands to be transparent and ready to churn out safe products. They also ensure the correct amount of THC and CBD as required by law. A brand may claim to have a certain amount of ingredients in the pre-rolls, but you should read the reports made available by the brand. That way, you know whether or not the amounts are correct.

FAQs About CBD & CBD Pre-Rolls

Q1. What amount of CBD is in a CBD pre-roll?

One CBD pre-roll usually has about 1g of flower, and the amount of CBD in each gram depends on the type of strain. It is pretty tricky to measure the amount of CBD in hemp flowers, as opposed to tinctures or gummies.

However, these infused pre-rolls usually come in three strains — Wild Root, Lemon Berry, and Cherry Wine. When you choose the strain you want, you can determine the strength and decide which is best for you. Ensure you take them according to your tolerance, and if you are new, make sure you can handle the rolls. If you are unsure, speak with your doctor, and be aware the pre-roll form does not cure or treat any health issues.

Q2. Are CBD pre-rolls any good?

There are a few advantages to using CBD pre-rolls, and they may help your specific needs. First, the rolls may help relieve anxiety and pain. Many users rely on CBD for alleviating chronic pain and improving their sleeping patterns. Besides, the CBD in pre-rolls absorbs quickly into the body to act fast.

Second, the rolls may give you a feel-good mood. You may say they relieve you of anxiety and worry, helping you focus better.

Third, the rolls may reduce the anxiety that comes from stress. The CBD in them is harmless and usually does not have a psychoactive effect. So, you may want to use it to clear your head and reduce the feeling of stress.

Q3. What purpose do CBD pre-rolls have?

You may wonder why these products come pre-rolled. Why can the brands not just let the consumers roll their own CBD joints? Some people find pleasure in taking their time to roll the joints. However, not everyone has that expertise, and some never master it, no matter how many times they try.

So, brands came up with the idea of pre-rolling the joints before selling them, reducing the work on the user’s part. They use the best type of rolling paper for hemp, and while some use rice paper, others use hemp paper. You may be unable to find the right kind of paper to bring out the flavor of the hemp, but the brands already know the best ones to use for the hemp strains.

Q4. Can you keep CBD pre-rolls fresh?

Keep the rolls in the same case they came in or in a tube made to store hemp joints. Dry and dark locations that are cold are best for storing the pre-rolls because they keep the terpenes and cannabinoids from breaking down. You will find these cases readily available on the market.

The reason they are everywhere, apart from the popularity of pre-rolls, is that users usually have a hard time finding the right storage place for the products. To save money, preserving the pre-rolls becomes a priority for people who buy in bulk. Nobody wants the pre-rolls to become stale, as the freshness of smell and flavor is part of the enjoyment.

Q5. Can CBD pre-rolls make you high?

The low content of THC, usually less than 0.3%, does not make you high. If you are already used to taking CBD, the feeling may be the same as taking a CBD tincture or any other edible, except for the smoking part. What they do is make you feel euphoric and less anxious.

The marked difference between taking a CBD tincture and smoking hemp or a pre-roll is the speed of the effect. The CBD does not quickly enter the bloodstream with a tincture or other edibles. However, the same is not valid for pre-rolls. The CBD travels faster into the bloodstream, creating a euphoric and relaxing effect. CBD pre-rolls are about the most potent products in their category because of the purely natural CBD hemp form.

Q6. Are CBD pre-rolls legal?

CBD joints are legal in many states within the United States. The legality issue revolves around marijuana, and because people confuse CBD and marijuana, it is easy to assume the former is not legal.

As the law demands, CBD rolls made from industrial hemp usually contain trace amounts of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, at less than 0.3%. Marijuana is pure hemp, having more than trace amounts of the psychoactive compound. That is why marijuana is illegal in many states, while CBD is not. Therefore, you can smoke CBD pre-rolls anywhere, anytime, because they are legal.

Q7. Will CBD in pre-rolls be detected in a drug test?

Typically, CBD is not a prohibited compound, so authorities do not actively look for it in a drug test. However, THC may show if you use the rolls consistently and repeatedly without prolonged breaks. The compound will build in your body over time and may appear in a test. Since it is a psychoactive compound, it is not entirely legal, especially in large doses.

THC builds because it does not dissolve quickly in the body. Instead, it can store in the fat tissues, so a consistent usage of CBD pre-rolls leads to an accumulation. If a drug test is a concern, you may want to reduce the number of rolls you smoke per time. Give a space of about three weeks between your last roll and your next drug test. Also, consider using pre-rolls that have no THC content.

Q8. Is there a difference between marijuana and CBD?

There are several differences between marijuana and CBD. In fact, the preparation and delivery of both products are the only similarities between them. The primary difference is the amount of THC content. While marijuana has a noticeable amount of the compound, CBD usually has only trace amounts.

Another difference between them is the legality. Marijuana is a substance with a scheduled usage, which means it is not legal under federal laws. On the other hand, CBD is legal, provided it is derived from hemp and not marijuana and contains less than 0.3% THC.

Conclusion: CBD Joints & Pre-Rolls Review

Using CBD pre-rolls is one way to use CBD recreationally. The rolls are some of the best CBD products you will find on the market, and they deliver just as well as your tinctures or gummies, and maybe even better. So, consider using one or more of the brands we have reviewed in this article.

This guide makes it easy to choose a brand because we have broken down each top-ranking brand’s pros, cons, and highlights. You can see their strengths and whether or not they have what you need. However, bear in mind that choosing the brand is just one step in the process. You still have to know how to make the buying experience memorable and rewarding. Therefore, we have included a buying guide to follow so you can successfully pick the best products.

Most importantly, consult with your doctor if you are new to smoking these best CBD pre-rolls, especially if you have a pre-existing health condition or are on prescribed medications.