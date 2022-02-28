Russia’s Attack on Ukraine Prompts Calls for Cultural Sanctions

Russia’s aggressive military efforts to invade and take over Ukraine have reached their fifth day, with Ukraine having just applied to join the European Union amidst ongoing news of citizens being targeted with concentrated shelling and bombing strikes. In addition to worldwide condemnation of President Vladimir Putin and the Russian forces, cultural fallout has also been swift: artists and art institutions have moved en masse to have projects based in Russia or affiliated with Russia removed. Additionally, Russian artists Alexandra Sukhareva and Kirill Savchenkov and Russian curator Raimundas Malašauskas said that they will not contribute to the Russian Pavilion at the Venice Biennale this year. “Consequently, the Russian Pavilion will remain closed,” the organization announced on Instagram.

Oleksandr Tkachenko, Ukraine’s Culture Minister, has called for strict sanctions against Russian cultural output: his statement urges that projects that the Russian government is involved with should be cancelled and that international Russian cultural centers should have their operations temporarily suspended.

“Russia’s armed attack on Ukraine destroys many objects of civilian character and objects of cultural heritage in Ukraine,” Vlada Litovchenko, the director of the Vyshhorod Historical and Cultural Reserve, added in a Facebook statement . “Numerous historical and architectural monuments and archaeological sites are under threat of artillery shelling and uncontrolled movement of heavy military trucks.”