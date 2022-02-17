What to Watch on Streaming This Week: Feb 18-24

It’s a big week for returning shows across the streaming platforms. We have a Season 2, a Season 4, and a Season 9 revving up for release in the coming days, ranging from an A-list workplace comedy to a period-based awards favorite. There’s also a new series filled to the brim with creative talent, and some small movies from the past year that are just begging to be watched.

What to watch on Netflix





Space Force

Gosh, do people remember that the U.S. has a new branch of the military called the Space Force? Does anyone really know what they’ve done with that in the past few years? No? Okay, good—me neither. Luckily, this nonsense is the perfect premise for a workplace comedy. Space Force returns for its second season this week, bringing back Steve Carell, John Malkovich, and Ben Schwartz as the hopeless men. Under their vaguely qualified watch, the new branch must justify itself in more ways than one. Season 2 of Space Force premieres Friday, February 18th.

What to watch on Hulu





The Feast

One fun thing I’ve noticed about Hulu is that every month it adds some strange, artsy horror movies to its roster. That’s the case once again with The Feast. This Welsh horror film centers on one fateful night: a family dinner that gets complicated by its guests, a farmer and a businessman looking to use the nearby land for profit, and a mysterious young woman who shows up as a server. Of course, no horror movie dinner party is complete without some gruesome gore, and that’s exactly what The Feast serves up. The Feast will be available to stream starting Friday, February 18th.





How it Ends

In other news, Don’t Look Up is joined by another apocalyptic dramedy on streaming this week. How it Ends is about a young woman coming to terms with the life she’s led thus far as a meteorite hurtles towards planet Earth. Liza (Zoe Lister-Jones) has prolonged imaginary conversations with her younger self as she navigates humanity’s impending doom. The supporting cast includes such favorites as Fred Armisen, Helen Hunt, Olivia Wilde, and Nick Kroll, all helping to create a comedic vision of the end of the world. How it Ends starts streaming Tuesday, February 22nd.

What to watch on Amazon Prime





The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Bright visuals, wonderful stand-up comedy, and empowered female characters have helped propel The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel from a niche-sounding Amazon dramedy (rest in peace, Mozart in the Jungle) into a hit for critics and audiences alike. Season 4 picks up with Midge closer to where she started than we might expect. After bungling her biggest gig, she’s struggling to make money and a name for herself. If this sounds dire for a comedy, don’t worry—the show is still filled with the rapid-fire funny dialogue, delectably delivered by Emmy-winner Rachel Brosnahan. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s fourth season kicks off with two new episodes on Friday, February 18th.

What to watch on HBO Max





Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

It’s only been three months since the last season of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, but there’s certainly been more than enough in that time for the British-American comedian to riff and rant on. As in previous seasons, viewers can expect deeply thought-out segments on everything from presidential gaffs to absurd, unheard-of policies, likely complete with plenty of celebrity cameos along the way. The show has won 23 Emmys (so far), so it’s clearly still going smart and going strong. Season 9 of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver premieres Sunday, February 20th.

What to watch on Apple TV+





Severance

Who doesn’t love a semi-apocalyptic look at late capitalism? Severance is a new thriller that gives us just that. The show’s premise revolves around a program meant to separate employees’ non-work memories from their work ones, maximizing productivity and company loyalty. Not only does Ben Stiller direct many episodes, but the series stars the likes of Adam Scott, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, and Patricia Arquette. Oh, and fun fact, they shot Severance in the same office building where my mom works! No word yet on if she makes a cameo appearance —she’s keeping any and all spoilers to herself. Severance premieres Friday, February 18th.