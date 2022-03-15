Away’s New Technicolor Travel Collection Is Perfect for Spring

Longer, brighter and warmer days are just around the corner, and so are all those big trips you’ve been planning for spring and summer. It’s just about time to trade in those heavy parkas and snow boots for breezy blazers and chic flats, but what about upgrading your travel wardrobe, too? For those that want to elevate their jet-set attire right now, celeb-approved travel brand Away has you covered.

Away is launching a limited-edition collection of bright, brilliant and bold travel accessories, including new colorways of the brand’s beloved polycarbonate luggage. The aptly-named Technicolor collection is composed of eight pieces that range in price from $45 to $375, all of which are ready to take you into the new season.

The bright new colorways are intended to elicit happiness and joy; the collection is inspired by escapism and taking travelers to their happy place, no matter where that might be. The Technicolor drop is all about the ability of color to lift moods and raise spirits, and just a general ode to happiness, which we could all use right about now.

The collection includes Away’s classic polycarbonate Carry-On and Bigger Carry-On suitcases in two new colorblocked shades; there’s Tropic, an orange-and-green, as well as Bloom, an orange-and-magenta. The Medium and Large are available in a new solid orange colorway, Beam.

The most colorful release in the collection is surely the Packable Sling Bag, which is offered in a bright, multi-colored nylon. Away has also revealed the Passport Wallet, a brand-new product, as part of the Technicolor drop; it’s currently available in navy nylon, with an unexpected orange leather interior.

The limited-edition Technicolor collection is now live to shop at Away. Below, take a peek at our favorite styles from the drop below.