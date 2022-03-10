The Best Blazers That Add Polish to Any Outfit

Blazers add a sophisticated flair to any outfit.

By
A blazer instantly elevates any look. Annie Sheehan for Observer

When it comes to polished layering pieces, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a harder-working item than a quality blazer. The menswear-inspired garment, which was once synonymous with stuffy and frumpy corporate attire, has evolved into an essential wardrobe staple, with the ability to seamlessly pull together even the sloppiest of ensembles. Throwing on a blazer adds an instant air of sophistication and style, whether it’s elevating a casual jeans and a white tee outfit, spicing up a slip dress or going the suiting route with a pair of wide-legged pants.

Blazers are one of the most versatile items in your wardrobe since you can style them in so many different ways, whether you’re going a professional, buttoned-up route or opting for a more street style-esque vibe, and pair your blazer with denim and a crop top. An elegant, tailored blazer can easily take you into evening, while a slouchy, oversized silhouette adds a little edge to your ensemble. You can even throw one on with leggings and a tank. While blazers are a key wardrobe staple all year long, they’re another example of a powerhouse transitional piece, since they’re ideal for that awkward, in-between weather when a winter jacket is far too much, but it’s not quite time to head out without a light layer.

There’s truly a blazer for every type of dresser and all kinds of occasions, whether you’re seeking an edgy leather silhouette, a breezy linen version, a fitted double breasted style or a loose cotton style. Below, see the best blazers to shop right now.

  • Acne Studios.

    Acne Studios Black Oversized Grain de Poudre Blazer

    Anyone building a minimalist capsule wardrobe knows that a classic black blazer is a must. This luxe Acne Studios silhouette is perfectly oversized, with padded shoulders and a single-breasted front.

    $800, Shop Now
  • Oak + Fort.

    Oak + Fort Vegan Leather Blazer

    This oversized vegan leather blazer is a more tailored alternative to your favorite moto jacket.

    $118, Shop Now
  • Bleusalt.

    Bleusalt The Big Rock Boyfriend Blazer

    Add a pop of color to your ensemble with this boyfriend-inspired marigold blazer.

    $350, Shop Now
  • Aeron.

    Aeron Bianca Double Breasted Wool Blazer

    This elegant fishbone wool blazer has an oversized yet structured fit, thanks to a double front closure and loose belt.

    $1,095, Shop Now
  • Grey State.

    Grey State Elle Blazer

    For a more casual aesthetic, try this simple black cotton blazer.

    $128, Shop Now
  • Frankie Shop.

    Frankie Shop Samara Suit Blazer

    This sand-colored blazer is structured but slightly oversized, to easily transition from day to night. It’s double-breasted, with lightly padded shoulders and a longer fit.

    $315, Shop Now
  • Express.

    Express Oversized Linen-Blend Double Breasted Boyfriend Blazer

    Get a head start on summer dressing with this lovely linen blazer.

    $138, Shop Now
  • Bernardo.

    Bernardo London Leather Blazer

    This single-button fitted leather blazer is the perfect combination of business and playfulness.

    $299, Shop Now
  • Karen Millen.

    Karen Millen Italian Structured Satin Db Jacket

    Up the glamour in this bright satin jacket, which you can dress up for evening or pair with jeans and a tee.

    $376, Shop Now
  • Ami Paris.

    Ami Paris Short Jacket With Contrasted Lapel Collar

    Make a serious sartorial statement in this bubblegum pink blazer.

    $1,100, Shop Now
  • Rails.

    Rails Jac Creme

    This breezy white linen jacket is sure to be staple of your summertime wardrobe.

    $268, Shop Now
  • Cos.

    Cos Cropped Double-Breasted Wool Blazer

    Go for a more unexpected silhouette in this boxy cropped blazer.

    $225, Shop Now
