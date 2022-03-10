The Best Blazers That Add Polish to Any Outfit

When it comes to polished layering pieces, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a harder-working item than a quality blazer. The menswear-inspired garment, which was once synonymous with stuffy and frumpy corporate attire, has evolved into an essential wardrobe staple, with the ability to seamlessly pull together even the sloppiest of ensembles. Throwing on a blazer adds an instant air of sophistication and style, whether it’s elevating a casual jeans and a white tee outfit, spicing up a slip dress or going the suiting route with a pair of wide-legged pants.
Blazers are one of the most versatile items in your wardrobe since you can style them in so many different ways, whether you’re going a professional, buttoned-up route or opting for a more street style-esque vibe, and pair your blazer with denim and a crop top. An elegant, tailored blazer can easily take you into evening, while a slouchy, oversized silhouette adds a little edge to your ensemble. You can even throw one on with leggings and a tank. While blazers are a key wardrobe staple all year long, they’re another example of a powerhouse transitional piece, since they’re ideal for that awkward, in-between weather when a winter jacket is far too much, but it’s not quite time to head out without a light layer.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
There’s truly a blazer for every type of dresser and all kinds of occasions, whether you’re seeking an edgy leather silhouette, a breezy linen version, a fitted double breasted style or a loose cotton style. Below, see the best blazers to shop right now.
-
Acne Studios Black Oversized Grain de Poudre Blazer
Anyone building a minimalist capsule wardrobe knows that a classic black blazer is a must. This luxe Acne Studios silhouette is perfectly oversized, with padded shoulders and a single-breasted front.
-
Oak + Fort Vegan Leather Blazer
This oversized vegan leather blazer is a more tailored alternative to your favorite moto jacket.
-
Bleusalt The Big Rock Boyfriend Blazer
Add a pop of color to your ensemble with this boyfriend-inspired marigold blazer.
-
Aeron Bianca Double Breasted Wool Blazer
This elegant fishbone wool blazer has an oversized yet structured fit, thanks to a double front closure and loose belt.
-
Grey State Elle Blazer
For a more casual aesthetic, try this simple black cotton blazer.
-
Frankie Shop Samara Suit Blazer
This sand-colored blazer is structured but slightly oversized, to easily transition from day to night. It’s double-breasted, with lightly padded shoulders and a longer fit.
-
Express Oversized Linen-Blend Double Breasted Boyfriend Blazer
Get a head start on summer dressing with this lovely linen blazer.
-
Bernardo London Leather Blazer
This single-button fitted leather blazer is the perfect combination of business and playfulness.
-
Karen Millen Italian Structured Satin Db Jacket
Up the glamour in this bright satin jacket, which you can dress up for evening or pair with jeans and a tee.
-
Ami Paris Short Jacket With Contrasted Lapel Collar
Make a serious sartorial statement in this bubblegum pink blazer.
-
Rails Jac Creme
This breezy white linen jacket is sure to be staple of your summertime wardrobe.
-
Cos Cropped Double-Breasted Wool Blazer
Go for a more unexpected silhouette in this boxy cropped blazer.