The Best Blazers That Add Polish to Any Outfit

When it comes to polished layering pieces, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a harder-working item than a quality blazer. The menswear-inspired garment, which was once synonymous with stuffy and frumpy corporate attire, has evolved into an essential wardrobe staple, with the ability to seamlessly pull together even the sloppiest of ensembles. Throwing on a blazer adds an instant air of sophistication and style, whether it’s elevating a casual jeans and a white tee outfit, spicing up a slip dress or going the suiting route with a pair of wide-legged pants.

Blazers are one of the most versatile items in your wardrobe since you can style them in so many different ways, whether you’re going a professional, buttoned-up route or opting for a more street style-esque vibe, and pair your blazer with denim and a crop top. An elegant, tailored blazer can easily take you into evening, while a slouchy, oversized silhouette adds a little edge to your ensemble. You can even throw one on with leggings and a tank. While blazers are a key wardrobe staple all year long, they’re another example of a powerhouse transitional piece, since they’re ideal for that awkward, in-between weather when a winter jacket is far too much, but it’s not quite time to head out without a light layer.

There’s truly a blazer for every type of dresser and all kinds of occasions, whether you’re seeking an edgy leather silhouette, a breezy linen version, a fitted double breasted style or a loose cotton style. Below, see the best blazers to shop right now.