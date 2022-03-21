The Best Workout Jumpsuits to Sweat in Style

No matter how you prefer to get your exercise in, there’s nothing like a stylish new activewear ensemble to motivate you to finally do that workout, whether it’s heading to a spin class, getting on the Pilates reformer or simply going for a stroll. Now that warmer weather is *finally* here, why not upgrade your activewear wardrobe with stylish workout outfits that are perfect for the new season. We’re big fans of the exercise dress and the tennis skirt, but let’s not forget about the workout jumpsuit, also known as a catsuit, onesie, leotard and unitard.

The workout jumpsuit has had quite the style resurgence over the past few years, and there’s no denying that it’s a one-piece wonder. Not only are catsuits and jumpsuits an adorable way to dress for a workout, but they also simplify the getting-ready process, taking away all that time spent sifting through exercise clothes, attempting to locate a sports bra, leggings and top that aren’t entirely mismatched. Perhaps most importantly, workout jumpsuits are fun, and who doesn’t want an extra dose of pizzaz in their daily routine?

Workout bodysuits are also dream layering pieces, which is a key asset of any quality wardrobe essential. Yes, they’re great for actually getting in exercise, but you can also throw on a blazer, sweater or a leather jacket and instantly pull the look together, taking you from your workout to the rest of your day, and even into the evening.

There are countless workout jumpsuits out there, whether you prefer a classic black ankle-length bodysuit, a printed bike shorts catsuit or a bight unitard with peek-a-boo cutouts, for every type of exercise. Below, see the best workout jumpsuits to shop right now.