The Best Workout Jumpsuits to Sweat in Style

No matter how you prefer to get your exercise in, there’s nothing like a stylish new activewear ensemble to motivate you to finally do that workout, whether it’s heading to a spin class, getting on the Pilates reformer or simply going for a stroll. Now that warmer weather is *finally* here, why not upgrade your activewear wardrobe with stylish workout outfits that are perfect for the new season. We’re big fans of the exercise dress and the tennis skirt, but let’s not forget about the workout jumpsuit, also known as a catsuit, onesie, leotard and unitard.
The workout jumpsuit has had quite the style resurgence over the past few years, and there’s no denying that it’s a one-piece wonder. Not only are catsuits and jumpsuits an adorable way to dress for a workout, but they also simplify the getting-ready process, taking away all that time spent sifting through exercise clothes, attempting to locate a sports bra, leggings and top that aren’t entirely mismatched. Perhaps most importantly, workout jumpsuits are fun, and who doesn’t want an extra dose of pizzaz in their daily routine?
Workout bodysuits are also dream layering pieces, which is a key asset of any quality wardrobe essential. Yes, they’re great for actually getting in exercise, but you can also throw on a blazer, sweater or a leather jacket and instantly pull the look together, taking you from your workout to the rest of your day, and even into the evening.
There are countless workout jumpsuits out there, whether you prefer a classic black ankle-length bodysuit, a printed bike shorts catsuit or a bight unitard with peek-a-boo cutouts, for every type of exercise. Below, see the best workout jumpsuits to shop right now.
Vuori Studio Onesie
If you’re looking for the LBD of workout catsuits, Vuori’s onesie has you covered. This sleeveless jumpsuit has short shorts (they’re not as long as a biker short length) and a low back, but the built-in bra provides support, while the pockets are *so* useful.
Koral Victoria Seamless Jumpsuit in Lapis
Koral has so many adorable jumpsuits, but their new bright blue one-piece is so fun. It’s slim-fitting and features strategically-placed cutouts, for a fashionable workout aesthetic that will still keep you supported and comfortable.
Bandier Le Ore Andria Catsuit
This sleek, sustainably-made one-piece has delicate spaghetti straps and a low back, with sheer paneling. It doesn’t have a ton of built-in support, so those with larger chests might want to wear a separate sports bra underneath for any high-impact workouts.
Marysia Maria Onesie in Coconut
For a splurge-worthy piece, consider Marysia’s scallop-edged onesie, which has a high neckline and low scoop back. The pristine white shade is so chic for spring and summer.
Alo Yoga Airbrush Real Onesie
Anyone who’s fallen in love with Alo’s cult-favorite Real Bra tank needs to try the brand’s bodysuit version, which is made using their signature sculpting and flattering Airbrush fabric. It has a v-neck that criss-crosses in the back.
Gigi C Hunter Jumpsuit
Make a statement in this lilac jumpsuit, which has a front locking zipper and triangle laser cutout detailing. It also has a built-in bra for extra support, and is made out of a quick-drying, cooling knit material.
Onzie Long Leotard in White Rib
Keep it simple in this ultra-flattering ribbed jumpsuit, which has a built-in shelf bra and ankle-length fit.
Reformation Liv Ecomove Cutout Jumpsuit
This adorable polka-dot catsuit has a square neckline, keyhole back and is sustainably made out of a sleek performance fabric that has you covered for even high-impact exercise.
Year of Ours Thermal Reformer Onesie
This full-body onesie has an elastic waistband and a scoop neck in the front and back. It’s made of a waffle-textured thermal fabric, so it’s definitely best for days you want to keep warm.
P.E. Nation Blast Unitard
The contrast stitching on this stylish black-and-white unitard is unique and flattering.
PatBo Cut-Out Onesie
The peek-a-boo trend has officially reached activewear; this lightweight onesie has attention-grabbing cutouts for a fashion-forward sporty aesthetic.
Ernest Leoty Adeline Two-Tone Stretch Jumpsuit
This sophisticated olive green jumpsuit has a feminine and lengthening silhouette, with thin straps and black trim.