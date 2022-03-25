The Most Fashionable and Fun Flared Pants to Wear Now

Flared pants are absolutely everywhere right now, whether it’s 1970s-esque wide-legged jeans, early aughts-inspired yoga pants or tailored trousers. Gen Z has apparently decided that skinny jeans must be relegated to wardrobes past, and while I’m the first to admit that I’m not quite ready to give up that particular silhouette, that doesn’t mean I can’t appreciate a chic flared pant.

While a flared legging is a comfy and stylish way to don exercise clothes or loungewear (and a welcome alternative to the usual tapered style), you can’t go wrong with a flared pant that has a bit more substance to it—as in, one that you can wear to work, out to dinner or for a day with friends. Flared pants add a sophisticated and mature touch to your ensemble, turning any look into a full, more put-together outfit. They silhouette also tends to have an elongating effect, and who doesn’t want the appearance of mile-long legs?

Today’s flared pants come in an array of materials and colors, for all types of occasions. They’re sleek yet playful, with delightfully whimsical and feminine options as well as edgy and dramatic styles, for every type of fashionista. You can dress them up or down with different shoes and accessories, depending on your sartorial preferences. Whether you’re seeking a fancy embellished trouser, an edgy leather pant or a comfy knit, it’s time to consider adding a fashionable flared pant to your wardrobe, especially now that spring is in the air. Below, see the flattering and fun flared pants to shop right now.