The Most Fashionable and Fun Flared Pants to Wear Now

Flared pants are absolutely everywhere right now, whether it’s 1970s-esque wide-legged jeans, early aughts-inspired yoga pants or tailored trousers. Gen Z has apparently decided that skinny jeans must be relegated to wardrobes past, and while I’m the first to admit that I’m not quite ready to give up that particular silhouette, that doesn’t mean I can’t appreciate a chic flared pant.
While a flared legging is a comfy and stylish way to don exercise clothes or loungewear (and a welcome alternative to the usual tapered style), you can’t go wrong with a flared pant that has a bit more substance to it—as in, one that you can wear to work, out to dinner or for a day with friends. Flared pants add a sophisticated and mature touch to your ensemble, turning any look into a full, more put-together outfit. They silhouette also tends to have an elongating effect, and who doesn’t want the appearance of mile-long legs?
Today’s flared pants come in an array of materials and colors, for all types of occasions. They’re sleek yet playful, with delightfully whimsical and feminine options as well as edgy and dramatic styles, for every type of fashionista. You can dress them up or down with different shoes and accessories, depending on your sartorial preferences. Whether you’re seeking a fancy embellished trouser, an edgy leather pant or a comfy knit, it’s time to consider adding a fashionable flared pant to your wardrobe, especially now that spring is in the air. Below, see the flattering and fun flared pants to shop right now.
-
Ganni Leather Flared Pants
These sassy leather flares add an immediate edge to any outfit.
-
Gigi C. Kelly Pant in White
For a comfy and cozy look, try these ribbed flares in a summer-ready bright white shade.
-
Markarian Ines Crystal-Trimmed Sequin Pants
Bring on the glamour in these high-rise, embellished sequin pants.
-
Bleusalt The Kaia Pant
These cozy black pants are supermodel-approved, since they were designed for Kaia Gerber.
-
Aeron Barney Pants
Loungewear just got a fancy makeover thanks to these knit pants, which are just as suitable for a lazy day on the couch as they are for a stylish lunch with pals.
-
Zimmermann Lola Cropped Belted Floral-Print Linen Flared Pants
Embrace the mod vibes in these peachy floral pants, which have a cropped hem, matching belt and exaggerated flare, and are so perfect for warmer weather.
-
Commando Neoprene Flared Legging
You won’t ever want to take off these adorable neoprene flared leggings; they go with absolutely everything, and they’re so comfortable.
-
Herve Leger Variegated Rib Pants in Peony
These Herve Leger pants are the perfect modern take on a ’70s Studio 54 disco-era flare, thanks to the slightly shimmery, body-skimming blush-colored ribbed knit and flattering high waist.
-
Camilla Bias Cut Drawstring Pant
For an effortlessly cool and elegant look, try these black trousers, which have gold details and a comfy drawstring waistband.
-
Nanushka Zoey Cropped Vegan Leather Flared Pants
For a fashionable alternative to basic black, try these sand-colored vegan leather flares.
-
Wayf Decker Flare Leg Pants
Go for a retro aesthetic in these bold printed pants.
-
The Range Blended Knit Easy Pant
These ribbed pants prove that comfort and style go hand in hand.
-
Enavant Icon Pant
For an elevated twist on loungewear, try these black flares, which have waist cutouts and adjustable straps.
-
Rosetta Getty Cropped Stretch-Ponte Flared Pants
No wardrobe is complete without a classic pair of black pants, and these flares are the perfect staple.
-
Monrow Cosmo Rib Wide Leg Pants
Monrow’s cozy pants are perfect elevated basics.