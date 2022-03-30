The Best Jean Jackets to Complete Your Capsule Wardrobe

Anyone building a quality capsule wardrobe knows the importance of collecting timeless staples that you’ll turn to again and again. Much like the perfect white t-shirt, a sophisticated blazer and a chic button-down, the humble jean jacket is a classic piece that you’ll find yourself wearing year after year, especially during those transitional seasons when the weather is particularly fickle.

Denim jackets are wardrobe heroes that have remained relevant for decades, as they’re tried-and-true staples that go with pretty much anything. They never go out of style, and you can pair them with everything from on-trend miniskirts and floaty summer dresses to leather leggings and, of course, your favorite jeans. When it comes to versatile outerwear, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a jacket quite as dependable as your go-to denim style.

While you can’t go wrong with a classic silhouette from a heritage brand like Levi’s, there are also plenty of inventive new takes on the iconic jean jacket, whether you’re looking for an embellished version, feminine puffed sleeves or an unexpected pastel shade. If you already own a denim topper (or two…), perhaps it’s time to add a fresh style into your rotation. Below, see the best jean jackets to shop right now.