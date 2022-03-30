The Best Jean Jackets to Complete Your Capsule Wardrobe

A denim jacket is a timeless staple that you'll turn to year after year.

A jean jacket is perhaps the most iconic piece of outerwear in any closet. Annie Sheehan for Observer

Anyone building a quality capsule wardrobe knows the importance of collecting timeless staples that you’ll turn to again and again. Much like the perfect white t-shirt, a sophisticated blazer and a chic button-down, the humble jean jacket is a classic piece that you’ll find yourself wearing year after year, especially during those transitional seasons when the weather is particularly fickle.

Denim jackets are wardrobe heroes that have remained relevant for decades, as they’re tried-and-true staples that go with pretty much anything. They never go out of style, and you can pair them with everything from on-trend miniskirts and floaty summer dresses to leather leggings and, of course, your favorite jeans. When it comes to versatile outerwear, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a jacket quite as dependable as your go-to denim style.

While you can’t go wrong with a classic silhouette from a heritage brand like Levi’s, there are also plenty of inventive new takes on the iconic jean jacket, whether you’re looking for an embellished version, feminine puffed sleeves or an unexpected pastel shade. If you already own a denim topper (or two…), perhaps it’s time to add a fresh style into your rotation. Below, see the best jean jackets to shop right now.

  • Levi's.

    Levi's 90's Trucker Jacket

    Let’s start with the brand that first debuted the original denim jacket in the 1880s. You can’t go wrong with one of Levi’s iconic jean jackets; I turn to this trucker style year after year—I even own it in two different sizes, because sometimes you want an oversized look.

    $98, Shop Now
  • Ganni.

    Ganni Pastel Yellow Bleached Organic Denim Jacket

    Welcome the arrival of spring with this cheerful, sunshine-yellow denim topper.

    $375, Shop Now
  • Ba&sh.

    Ba&sh Connor Jacket

    This oversized denim bomber has a dark ribbed hem, collar and cuffs, for an edgier aesthetic.

    $380, Shop Now
  • Acne Studios.

    Acne Studios Denim Jacket

    A grey denim jacket is just as versatile as classic blue; this one has a more oversized, boxy fit.

    $410, Shop Now
  • Dl1961.

    Dl1961 Vika Jacket Classic Denim in Droplet

    Bring it back to basics with this classic blue jean jacket; it’s not particularly stretchy, but it’s a softer material than some of the more rigid styles.

    $199, Shop Now
  • Warp and Weft.

    Warp and Weft Sea Jacket in Nitro

    You can throw this medium-wash denim jacket on over anything.

    $98, Shop Now
  • Retrofete.

    Retrofete Ada Jacket

    For a fashionable twist on the denim jacket, consider this chic white and cropped version from Retrofete, which has puffed shoulders and a slim-fitting, slightly cropped silhouette.

    $320, Shop Now
  • Outerknown.

    Outerknown Women's Peacenik Denim Trucker

    Embrace the classic Americana look in this timeless jean jacket.

    $168, Shop Now
  • Agolde.

    Agolde Charli Jacket

    If you want a more washed-out denim, look no further than Agolde’s comfy jean jacket.

    $260, Shop Now
  • Frame.

    Frame Wide Sleeve Denim Jacket in Rinse

    This crisp, cropped jean jacket has double front pockets and a dark wash.

    $398, Shop Now
  • Blank NYC.

    Blank NYC One With Nature Jacket

    Ah, yes, florals for spring that are, indeed, groundbreaking, like this whimsical flowery denim jacket.

    $128, Shop Now
  • Etica.

    Etica Claude Utility Jacket

    We’re loving this off-white, soft denim take on the trendy utility jacket silhouette.

    $168, Shop Now
  • Zadig and Voltaire.

    Zadig and Voltaire Killer Jacket

    Up the glamour in this bedazzled, sparkly denim jacket.

    $898, Shop Now
  • Saint Laurent.

    Saint Laurent Denim Jacket

    Think pink with this blush-colored jacket.

    $990, Shop Now
