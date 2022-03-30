The Best Jean Jackets to Complete Your Capsule Wardrobe

Anyone building a quality capsule wardrobe knows the importance of collecting timeless staples that you’ll turn to again and again. Much like the perfect white t-shirt, a sophisticated blazer and a chic button-down, the humble jean jacket is a classic piece that you’ll find yourself wearing year after year, especially during those transitional seasons when the weather is particularly fickle.
Denim jackets are wardrobe heroes that have remained relevant for decades, as they’re tried-and-true staples that go with pretty much anything. They never go out of style, and you can pair them with everything from on-trend miniskirts and floaty summer dresses to leather leggings and, of course, your favorite jeans. When it comes to versatile outerwear, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a jacket quite as dependable as your go-to denim style.
While you can’t go wrong with a classic silhouette from a heritage brand like Levi’s, there are also plenty of inventive new takes on the iconic jean jacket, whether you’re looking for an embellished version, feminine puffed sleeves or an unexpected pastel shade. If you already own a denim topper (or two…), perhaps it’s time to add a fresh style into your rotation. Below, see the best jean jackets to shop right now.
Levi's 90's Trucker Jacket
Let’s start with the brand that first debuted the original denim jacket in the 1880s. You can’t go wrong with one of Levi’s iconic jean jackets; I turn to this trucker style year after year—I even own it in two different sizes, because sometimes you want an oversized look.
Ganni Pastel Yellow Bleached Organic Denim Jacket
Welcome the arrival of spring with this cheerful, sunshine-yellow denim topper.
Ba&sh Connor Jacket
This oversized denim bomber has a dark ribbed hem, collar and cuffs, for an edgier aesthetic.
Acne Studios Denim Jacket
A grey denim jacket is just as versatile as classic blue; this one has a more oversized, boxy fit.
Dl1961 Vika Jacket Classic Denim in Droplet
Bring it back to basics with this classic blue jean jacket; it’s not particularly stretchy, but it’s a softer material than some of the more rigid styles.
Warp and Weft Sea Jacket in Nitro
You can throw this medium-wash denim jacket on over anything.
Retrofete Ada Jacket
For a fashionable twist on the denim jacket, consider this chic white and cropped version from Retrofete, which has puffed shoulders and a slim-fitting, slightly cropped silhouette.
Outerknown Women's Peacenik Denim Trucker
Embrace the classic Americana look in this timeless jean jacket.
Agolde Charli Jacket
If you want a more washed-out denim, look no further than Agolde’s comfy jean jacket.
Frame Wide Sleeve Denim Jacket in Rinse
This crisp, cropped jean jacket has double front pockets and a dark wash.
Blank NYC One With Nature Jacket
Ah, yes, florals for spring that are, indeed, groundbreaking, like this whimsical flowery denim jacket.
Etica Claude Utility Jacket
We’re loving this off-white, soft denim take on the trendy utility jacket silhouette.
Zadig and Voltaire Killer Jacket
Up the glamour in this bedazzled, sparkly denim jacket.
Saint Laurent Denim Jacket
Think pink with this blush-colored jacket.