The Mini Skirt Is Back and Better Than Ever

It’s been a minute since the classic mini reigned supreme over all other skirts, as the leg-baring look has taken a backseat to flowing maxis and demure midis over the past few years. Now, the mini skirt has returned to the spotlight, and it’s here to stay.

The mini skirt comeback is in no small part thanks to a certain viral fashion moment, also known as the already-infamous Miu Miu mini skirt. If you’ve scrolled through Instagram, flipped through a glossy magazine or browsed any even slightly fashion-related site recently, then you’ve surely seen the aforementioned mini skirt, which Miuccia Prada debuted on the Miu Miu Spring 2022 runway during Fashion Week last October. The teeny-tiny Miu Miu skirt was subsequently featured on multiple magazine covers and countless editorials.

While the Miu Miu micro mini has been a fashion-world favorite, it’s not exactly the most wearable item of clothing, largely due to its comically short length and super low-rise waist. For those that are curious about the mini skirt look but aren’t sure how they feel about the ultra-short hem or low-rise Miu Miu silhouette, there are plenty of other stylish options out there that are just as fashionable, and also a bit more practical for IRL wear.

Many of today’s mini skirts pay homage to the iconic minis of the 1960s and 1970s, as well as the more exaggerated mini silhouettes of the ’90s and early aughts, but with a distinctly modern twist. You can dress them up or down depending on how you style them, whether you want to pair your mini with an oversized sweater, a tailored blazer or a simple white tee. Shoe choice changes the vibe, too, with options like sky-high platforms, trendy loafers, elegant ballet flats or edgy combat boots.

There’s a mini skirt for every occasion and every individual taste, in a range of fabrics and silhouettes, whether you’re in the market for a dressy embellished skirt, an adorable pleated mini, a leather look or a floaty floral. Super short hems aren’t leaving anytime soon, and with the arrival of spring (and warmer temperatures!), there’s never been a better time to try out the trend. Below, see the best mini skirts to shop right now.