The Mini Skirt Is Back and Better Than Ever

It’s been a minute since the classic mini reigned supreme over all other skirts, as the leg-baring look has taken a backseat to flowing maxis and demure midis over the past few years. Now, the mini skirt has returned to the spotlight, and it’s here to stay.
The mini skirt comeback is in no small part thanks to a certain viral fashion moment, also known as the already-infamous Miu Miu mini skirt. If you’ve scrolled through Instagram, flipped through a glossy magazine or browsed any even slightly fashion-related site recently, then you’ve surely seen the aforementioned mini skirt, which Miuccia Prada debuted on the Miu Miu Spring 2022 runway during Fashion Week last October. The teeny-tiny Miu Miu skirt was subsequently featured on multiple magazine covers and countless editorials.
While the Miu Miu micro mini has been a fashion-world favorite, it’s not exactly the most wearable item of clothing, largely due to its comically short length and super low-rise waist. For those that are curious about the mini skirt look but aren’t sure how they feel about the ultra-short hem or low-rise Miu Miu silhouette, there are plenty of other stylish options out there that are just as fashionable, and also a bit more practical for IRL wear.
Many of today’s mini skirts pay homage to the iconic minis of the 1960s and 1970s, as well as the more exaggerated mini silhouettes of the ’90s and early aughts, but with a distinctly modern twist. You can dress them up or down depending on how you style them, whether you want to pair your mini with an oversized sweater, a tailored blazer or a simple white tee. Shoe choice changes the vibe, too, with options like sky-high platforms, trendy loafers, elegant ballet flats or edgy combat boots.
There’s a mini skirt for every occasion and every individual taste, in a range of fabrics and silhouettes, whether you’re in the market for a dressy embellished skirt, an adorable pleated mini, a leather look or a floaty floral. Super short hems aren’t leaving anytime soon, and with the arrival of spring (and warmer temperatures!), there’s never been a better time to try out the trend. Below, see the best mini skirts to shop right now.
Markarian Sophie Pink Floral Brocade Mini Skirt
Usher in the new season in this versatile dusty rose floral skirt. It’s a slim-fitting, high-rise silhouette with white trim, and the brocade fabric ensures you can wear this in warmer and cooler temperatures.
The Westside Collection Iris Miniskirt
This flirty cotton mini has a feminine ruffled hem and elastic waistband, and you can easily dress it up or down. Oh, and it has pockets!
Zimmermann Dancer Flip Skirt
Pair this chic floral pleated mini with a silky blouse or a simple white tee. We love that it’s slightly structured, to add a little sassy flounce.
Ami Paris Mini Wrap Skirt With Contrasted Belt
A classic black wool mini doesn’t have to be boring—just look at this adorable version, which has a silky satin waistband.
Camilla Short Shirred Skirt
For a beachy, resort-inspired look that you can still wear when you’re not frolicking off on a beach, try this black floral shirred skirt.
& Other Stories Leather Mini Skirt
No wardrobe is complete without a dependable leather mini skirt.
Reformation Portia Skirt
Cool girl brand Reformation has plenty of minis to choose from, but this particular pleated silhouette is so flattering, and the checked pattern is on point for spring.
Patou Navy Belted Mini Skirt
For a decidedly grown-up take on the school girl skirt, you can’t do much better than this plated cotton navy mini, with a flattering belted waist and adorable front buttons.
Hill House Home Olivia Skirt
Cher Horowitz would surely approve of this pastel-hued tweed A-line mini, especially if you can find a matching blazer.
Rails Addison Skirt in Batik Cheetah
Embrace your animal instincts in this cheetah mini.
Givenchy Ruffled Plissé-Satin Mini Skirt
You won’t be able to resist twirling around in this pleated satin mini.
LoveShackFancy Adia Mini Skirt
Think pink in this whimsical bubblegum-colored cotton mini, which has a pleated hem as well as crochet and lace accents.
Tiger Mist Lanie Knit Skirt
Go full ’90s in this knit wrap skirt.
Karen Millen Limited Edition Micro Skirt in Aqua
If you’re ready to take on the micro-mini trend, consider this electric blue skirt.
Ba&sh Jetty Skirt
A classic denim mini never goes out of style.