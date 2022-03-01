The Most Stylish Passport Cases for All Your Upcoming Trips

It was hard enough staying organized while traveling internationally in the pre-pandemic times, but it’s become far more complicated and difficult these days, considering the amount of documents and papers now required when embarking on any big trip. Your passport is, of course, the most important item you need to travel internationally, which is why I’ve long been a proponent of using a passport case.
A passport cover keeps your passport safe and secure, including protecting it from any potential spillage within your bag. Plus, it makes it a whole lot easier to keep track of your passport within your travel bag, so you won’t have to empty out all of your belongings onto the airport floor in search of your free-floating passport that somehow made its way to the very bottom of your carry-on. It’s another way of keeping stress levels as low as possible while on the go, which is always key.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
Passport cases are a great organizational hack, since they typically also have sleeves and compartments to hold not just your passport, but also your boarding pass, other IDs, credit cards, cash and, of course, your COVID-19 vaccination card. While some passport covers are best just to keep your passport and specific travel items, others are great to use as full travel wallets.
If you haven’t yet added a passport case to your travel wardrobe, take this as a sign to try it out, because after using one, you’ll never want to travel without it again. Below, see the best stylish passport holders to stay safe, secure and organized on all your upcoming travels.
-
Leatherology Deluxe Passport Cover
This sophisticated leather passport cover features four credit card slots as well as two side pockets, so you can fit all your travel essentials in one nifty case.
-
Longchamp Le Foulonné Leather Passport Cover
You can’t go wrong with a pop of pink. This adorable gold-emblazoned passport case gets right to the point, and is such a fun alternative to some of the more neutral accessories out there. It has two interior pockets, plus a smaller slit compartment.
-
Montblanc Meisterstück Passport Holder
A classic black passport holder is timeless, like this shiny leather Montblanc version. It’s lined in jacquard and has an interior pocket that’s compatible with all international passports, plus another for spare documents.
-
Ban.do Getaway Passport Holder
Add an extra dose of cheer to your holidays with this joyful little passport holder, complete with a pretty pink interior lining, a main passport compartment and three extra card slots.
-
Paravel Cabana Passport Case
This eco-friendly canvas passport case is outfitted with no less than eight card pockets as well as one main interior pocket. The preppy accessory is sustainably made and also customizable, because why not add a little more personality to everything you own? Plus, it has a snap closure, so you don’t need to worry about anything falling out.
-
Beis The Passport & Luggage Tag Set
Think of this passport holder as a miniature wallet to hold all your on-the-go valuables, including cash, credit cards, your boarding pass, documents and, of course, your COVID-19 vaccination card. This set also comes with a luggage tag, too, and the faux croc is so chic.
-
Smythson Passport Cover in Panama
Iconic British brand Smythson has you covered with this elegant crossgrain leather passport cover. The handcrafted case opens up to reveal two gold-stamped interior pockets, labeled “boarding pass” and “passport.”
-
Rimowa Never Still Passport Cover
While Rimowa might be best known for their cult-favorite aluminum suitcases, the German brand also knows a thing or two about functional and fashionable travel accessories. This sleek leather passport case has olive green interior accents, with three card slots and two main compartments.
-
Mark Cross Leather Passport Wallet
If you want to splurge on a forever passport case, consider this stylish leather passport wallet from Mark Cross. It’s outfitted with red accent interior leather lining, as well as multiple card slots and two slip pockets.