The Most Stylish Platforms That Take Any Ensemble to New Heights

Platform shoes are back and better than ever.

Platform shoes are back and better than ever.

After a few less-relevant years, there’s no denying that platforms have made their big comeback. Don’t panic because of the mere thought of donning sky-high shoes, though, because the resurgence of platforms actually couldn’t have come at a better time. We all just spent the better part of the past two years in some variation of slippers, sneakers and other comfy footwear to go along with our cemented love of loungewear, and while we’re not saying that platforms are any match for your favorite fuzzy shoes, they are *much* easier to wear than those pencil-thin skinny stilettos that were so en vogue.

There’s nothing wrong with a platform-less shoe, but we’re rather excited for the ’70s and ’90s-esque revival. Platforms are simply more wearable and more comfortable than shoes without that kind of support, and aren’t quite as destructive to your arches. There is, of course, a difference in the seven-inch platform heels spotted on the fashion week runways and those platform sandals or three-inch heeled shoes we’re coveting for the upcoming season, because we’re not trying to dangerously teeter along sidewalks or face plant on the way to dinner.

Today’s platforms are an homage to those of decades past, but with a decidedly modern twist. There are fun platform pumps and high-heeled sandals, but there are also elevated loafers, chic boots and cool sneakers. Below, see the best platforms to shop right now.

  • Reformation.

    Reformation Maize Platform Sandal

    Reformation’s feminine blush-colored platforms have an adjustable ankle strap and surprisingly manageable three-inch heel, thanks to a sturdy platform. They’re so perfect for spring and summer, especially for all those weddings you have to attend this year.

    $248, Shop Now
  • Stuart Weitzman.

    Stuart Weitzman Piper Superlift Loafer

    A chunky platform loafer is a trendy take on the classic silhouette, and these patent leather shoes have a fun pearl-embellished buckle.

    $495, Shop Now
  • Aquazzura.

    Aquazzura Sundance Plateau 140

    These sky-high metallic sandals would be out of the question if they didn’t have have a nice cushioned platform and an ankle strap. It’s time to bring back fun, and these metallic gold shoes are an ideal option for a night out on the town.

    $795, Shop Now
  • Superga.

    Superga 2790 Tank Sneaker

    White sneakers are an essential wardrobe staple, but sometimes you want a little extra height, which is where Superga’s retro-inspired platform sneakers come into play.

    $89, Shop Now
  • Loeffler Randall.

    Loeffler Randall Natalia Red Platform Bow Heel

    Make a statement in these bold red heels, which have a whimsical knotted bow on the toe.

    $450, Shop Now
  • Alexandre Birman.

    Alexandre Birman Clarita Sport Leather Platform Sandals

    For a more subtle, wearable take on the platform sandal, try these black leather shoes. They have super soft, contoured insoles, with Alexandre Birman’s signature Clarita bows.

    $395, Shop Now
  • Dr. Martens.

    Dr. Martens Molly Platform Boot

    Embrace the ’90s resurgence and stomp around in these platform Doc Martens.

    $179.99, Shop Now
  • The Row.

    The Row Ginza Leather Platform Flip Flops

    Listen, we also didn’t think that flip flops would make their grand return into acceptable footwear outside of a nail salon, but here we are! It turns out that they can, in fact, be quite chic, like these caramel leather platform flip flops from The Row.

    $925, Shop Now
  • Chloe Gosselin.

    Chloe Gosselin Jean

    These beautiful metallic silver sandals combine a comfortable platform with an elegant silhouette, complete with a feminine pearl button accent.

    $825, Shop Now
  • Chloe.

    Chloé Black Kurtys Mary Jane Pumps

    Think of these as the grown-up version of your childhood Mary Janes. The shiny black leather is so versatile, while the rubber sole adds a fun kick. We love the idea of wearing them with a floaty dress and an oversized blazer.

    $895, Shop Now
  • M. Gemi.

    M.Gemi The Greta

    It turns out that clogs are cute. Don’t believe us? Just try these black suede wood-soled M.Gemi shoes.

    $278, Shop Now
  • Stuart Weitzman.

    Stuart Weitzman Discoplatform Sandal

    These incredibly aptly-named shoes harken back to the disco heyday of Studio 54, in the best possible way. Pair them with cropped straight-leg jeans, a flowing maxi or an adorable skirt this year.

    $495, Shop Now
  • Steve Madden.

    Steve Madden Twice Platform Pump

    You can’t talk about platforms without acknowledging the shoe brand that brought us *so* many ’90s footwear trends—never forget the hold that those black slides had on us. For a more updated look, try these off-white sky-high platform Mary Jane heels, with a double strap and comfy, chunky heel.

    $109.99, Shop Now
  • The Row.

    The Row Nubuck Platform Ankle Boots

    If you’re not quite sure how to take your boots into the warmer months, look to these tan front-zip platforms for inspiration.

    $1,490, Shop Now
  • Reformation.

    Reformation Abalonia Chunky Maryjane

    The classic Mary Jane got a modern makeover with this platform shoe, with a chunky lug sole and adjustable t-strap.

    $248, Shop Now
  • Nomasei.

    Nomasei Taxi Sandals

    This shoe is inspired by a combination of New York’s 1970s disco era, along with the ’90s. It’s far more wearable than some of the soaring heels of those decades, but still with a decidedly retro edge.

    $440, Shop Now
  • Chloé.

    Chloé Wavy Crocheted Platform Slides

    Summer isn’t that far away, and you’re sure to live in these adorable platform slides all season long. The white crochet shoes have comfy raffia footbeds and a sturdy platform, and go with absolutely everything.

    $795, Shop Now
