The Most Stylish Platforms That Take Any Ensemble to New Heights

After a few less-relevant years, there’s no denying that platforms have made their big comeback. Don’t panic because of the mere thought of donning sky-high shoes, though, because the resurgence of platforms actually couldn’t have come at a better time. We all just spent the better part of the past two years in some variation of slippers, sneakers and other comfy footwear to go along with our cemented love of loungewear, and while we’re not saying that platforms are any match for your favorite fuzzy shoes, they are *much* easier to wear than those pencil-thin skinny stilettos that were so en vogue.

There’s nothing wrong with a platform-less shoe, but we’re rather excited for the ’70s and ’90s-esque revival. Platforms are simply more wearable and more comfortable than shoes without that kind of support, and aren’t quite as destructive to your arches. There is, of course, a difference in the seven-inch platform heels spotted on the fashion week runways and those platform sandals or three-inch heeled shoes we’re coveting for the upcoming season, because we’re not trying to dangerously teeter along sidewalks or face plant on the way to dinner.

Today’s platforms are an homage to those of decades past, but with a decidedly modern twist. There are fun platform pumps and high-heeled sandals, but there are also elevated loafers, chic boots and cool sneakers. Below, see the best platforms to shop right now.