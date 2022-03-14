The Most Stylish Platforms That Take Any Ensemble to New Heights

After a few less-relevant years, there’s no denying that platforms have made their big comeback. Don’t panic because of the mere thought of donning sky-high shoes, though, because the resurgence of platforms actually couldn’t have come at a better time. We all just spent the better part of the past two years in some variation of slippers, sneakers and other comfy footwear to go along with our cemented love of loungewear, and while we’re not saying that platforms are any match for your favorite fuzzy shoes, they are *much* easier to wear than those pencil-thin skinny stilettos that were so en vogue.
There’s nothing wrong with a platform-less shoe, but we’re rather excited for the ’70s and ’90s-esque revival. Platforms are simply more wearable and more comfortable than shoes without that kind of support, and aren’t quite as destructive to your arches. There is, of course, a difference in the seven-inch platform heels spotted on the fashion week runways and those platform sandals or three-inch heeled shoes we’re coveting for the upcoming season, because we’re not trying to dangerously teeter along sidewalks or face plant on the way to dinner.
Today’s platforms are an homage to those of decades past, but with a decidedly modern twist. There are fun platform pumps and high-heeled sandals, but there are also elevated loafers, chic boots and cool sneakers. Below, see the best platforms to shop right now.
-
Reformation Maize Platform Sandal
Reformation’s feminine blush-colored platforms have an adjustable ankle strap and surprisingly manageable three-inch heel, thanks to a sturdy platform. They’re so perfect for spring and summer, especially for all those weddings you have to attend this year.
-
Stuart Weitzman Piper Superlift Loafer
A chunky platform loafer is a trendy take on the classic silhouette, and these patent leather shoes have a fun pearl-embellished buckle.
-
Aquazzura Sundance Plateau 140
These sky-high metallic sandals would be out of the question if they didn’t have have a nice cushioned platform and an ankle strap. It’s time to bring back fun, and these metallic gold shoes are an ideal option for a night out on the town.
-
Superga 2790 Tank Sneaker
White sneakers are an essential wardrobe staple, but sometimes you want a little extra height, which is where Superga’s retro-inspired platform sneakers come into play.
-
Loeffler Randall Natalia Red Platform Bow Heel
Make a statement in these bold red heels, which have a whimsical knotted bow on the toe.
-
Alexandre Birman Clarita Sport Leather Platform Sandals
For a more subtle, wearable take on the platform sandal, try these black leather shoes. They have super soft, contoured insoles, with Alexandre Birman’s signature Clarita bows.
-
Dr. Martens Molly Platform Boot
Embrace the ’90s resurgence and stomp around in these platform Doc Martens.
-
The Row Ginza Leather Platform Flip Flops
Listen, we also didn’t think that flip flops would make their grand return into acceptable footwear outside of a nail salon, but here we are! It turns out that they can, in fact, be quite chic, like these caramel leather platform flip flops from The Row.
-
Chloe Gosselin Jean
These beautiful metallic silver sandals combine a comfortable platform with an elegant silhouette, complete with a feminine pearl button accent.
-
Chloé Black Kurtys Mary Jane Pumps
Think of these as the grown-up version of your childhood Mary Janes. The shiny black leather is so versatile, while the rubber sole adds a fun kick. We love the idea of wearing them with a floaty dress and an oversized blazer.
-
M.Gemi The Greta
It turns out that clogs are cute. Don’t believe us? Just try these black suede wood-soled M.Gemi shoes.
-
Stuart Weitzman Discoplatform Sandal
These incredibly aptly-named shoes harken back to the disco heyday of Studio 54, in the best possible way. Pair them with cropped straight-leg jeans, a flowing maxi or an adorable skirt this year.
-
Steve Madden Twice Platform Pump
You can’t talk about platforms without acknowledging the shoe brand that brought us *so* many ’90s footwear trends—never forget the hold that those black slides had on us. For a more updated look, try these off-white sky-high platform Mary Jane heels, with a double strap and comfy, chunky heel.
-
The Row Nubuck Platform Ankle Boots
If you’re not quite sure how to take your boots into the warmer months, look to these tan front-zip platforms for inspiration.
-
Reformation Abalonia Chunky Maryjane
The classic Mary Jane got a modern makeover with this platform shoe, with a chunky lug sole and adjustable t-strap.
-
Nomasei Taxi Sandals
This shoe is inspired by a combination of New York’s 1970s disco era, along with the ’90s. It’s far more wearable than some of the soaring heels of those decades, but still with a decidedly retro edge.
-
Chloé Wavy Crocheted Platform Slides
Summer isn’t that far away, and you’re sure to live in these adorable platform slides all season long. The white crochet shoes have comfy raffia footbeds and a sturdy platform, and go with absolutely everything.