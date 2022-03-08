The Cutest Rain Boots to Take on Any Storm in Style

Spring is mere weeks away, which means it’s finally *almost* time to bid farewell to our snow boots, bulky parkas and cold weather accoutrements. Along with (slightly) warmer temperatures, blooming flowers and a chance to wear attire that doesn’t feel like the equivalent of donning a sleeping bag at all times, spring also brings a whole lot of rain, which means appropriate footwear is necessary.
Whether it’s a thunderstorm or just a drizzle, we know it’s not always easy getting dressed on a stormy, rainy and damp day. You don’t want to destroy any of your favorite shoes, of course, and while keeping your feet warm, dry and comfy is the most important factor, that doesn’t mean you have to give up style points. While rain boots haven’t always had the most fashionable reputation, there are now plenty of adorable *and* waterproof galoshes out there that will protect your feet from the damp and chilly weather, without ruining your entire ensemble.
There are even stylish rain boots that could very well elevate your rainy day look, because functional footwear can, in fact, be fashionable. Below, see the cutest waterproof rain boots that you’ll actually look forward to splashing around in on the next stormy day.
Cougar Madrid Rain Boot
Is it a rain boot? Is it a combat boot? Actually, these shoes are both, and they’re also actually comfortable, unlike many of the rigid rubber options out there. These taupe lace-ups have knit lining and a molded foam footbed for extra cushioning, and the best part is that you can barely even tell that they’re rain boots.
Hunter Original Refined Rain Boot
You can’t beat a classic, like Hunter’s knee-high wellies. They’re a tried and true favorite, and while you can’t go wrong with the original, the brand now also offers a sleeker version with more flexible rubber, for a slimmer, less bulky silhouette.
Cos Long Rubber Boots
These matte olive green boots are another adorable knee-high option. They have a flattering wide fit around the calf that slims down by the ankle, with a chunky heel.
Gucci Trip Horsebit-Detailed Rubber Rain Boots
Gucci’s glossy black platform galoshes have a chunky heel and the brand’s signature gold horse bit detailing, for the ultimate fashionista.
Superga 799 Rubber Boots Lettering White
Keep the winter white theme going into spring with these knee-high boots, which have a low lug sole heel and black tab.
Ugg Drizlita Boots
Brighten up a grey day with these neon rain boots. They’re lined with Ugg’s classic sheepskin, for an ultra cozy and comfy shoe.
Jimmy Choo Black Yael Buckled Rubber Rain Boots
Jimmy Choo’s biker-inspired matte black rain boots feature two buckles and a gripped sole. They’re made of waterproof and biodegradable rubber, too.
Everlane The Rain Boot
These minimalist Chelsea boots are a super versatile option; they go with pretty much anything, whether you’re heading out in jeans and a sweater or sporting tights and a dress.
Bernardo Wiley Rain
Is there anything cozier than sherpa-lined shoes? Probably not, which is why you’ll find yourself constantly reaching for these adorable lace-up rain boots on dreary days.
Keds x Rifle Paper Co. Rowan Rain Boot Menagerie
Add a whimsical touch to your rainy day ensemble in these lovely floral Chelsea rain boots.
Sperry Women's Torrent Chelsea Rain Boot
These olive green shoes have a micro-fleece lining and a comfy, on-trend platform sole.