The Cutest Rain Boots to Take on Any Storm in Style

You'll actually look forward to splashing around in these adorable waterproof rain boots.

By
A rainy day doesn’t mean you have to give up a stylish ensemble. Annie Sheehan for Observer

Spring is mere weeks away, which means it’s finally *almost* time to bid farewell to our snow boots, bulky parkas and cold weather accoutrements. Along with (slightly) warmer temperatures, blooming flowers and a chance to wear attire that doesn’t feel like the equivalent of donning a sleeping bag at all times, spring also brings a whole lot of rain, which means appropriate footwear is necessary.

Whether it’s a thunderstorm or just a drizzle, we know it’s not always easy getting dressed on a stormy, rainy and damp day. You don’t want to destroy any of your favorite shoes, of course, and while keeping your feet warm, dry and comfy is the most important factor, that doesn’t mean you have to give up style points. While rain boots haven’t always had the most fashionable reputation, there are now plenty of adorable *and* waterproof galoshes out there that will protect your feet from the damp and chilly weather, without ruining your entire ensemble.

There are even stylish rain boots that could very well elevate your rainy day look, because functional footwear can, in fact, be fashionable. Below, see the cutest waterproof rain boots that you’ll actually look forward to splashing around in on the next stormy day.

  • Cougar Shoes.

    Cougar Madrid Rain Boot

    Is it a rain boot? Is it a combat boot? Actually, these shoes are both, and they’re also actually comfortable, unlike many of the rigid rubber options out there. These taupe lace-ups have knit lining and a molded foam footbed for extra cushioning, and the best part is that you can barely even tell that they’re rain boots.

    $75, Shop Now
  • Hunter.

    Hunter Original Refined Rain Boot

    You can’t beat a classic, like Hunter’s knee-high wellies. They’re a tried and true favorite, and while you can’t go wrong with the original, the brand now also offers a sleeker version with more flexible rubber, for a slimmer, less bulky silhouette.

    $170, Shop Now
  • Cos.

    Cos Long Rubber Boots

    These matte olive green boots are another adorable knee-high option. They have a flattering wide fit around the calf that slims down by the ankle, with a chunky heel.

    $250, Shop Now
  • Gucci.

    Gucci Trip Horsebit-Detailed Rubber Rain Boots

    Gucci’s glossy black platform galoshes have a chunky heel and the brand’s signature gold horse bit detailing, for the ultimate fashionista.

    $790, Shop Now
  • Superga.

    Superga 799 Rubber Boots Lettering White

    Keep the winter white theme going into spring with these knee-high boots, which have a low lug sole heel and black tab.

    $109, Shop Now
  • Ugg.

    Ugg Drizlita Boots

    Brighten up a grey day with these neon rain boots. They’re lined with Ugg’s classic sheepskin, for an ultra cozy and comfy shoe.

    $80, Shop Now
  • Jimmy Choo.

    Jimmy Choo Black Yael Buckled Rubber Rain Boots

    Jimmy Choo’s biker-inspired matte black rain boots feature two buckles and a gripped sole. They’re made of waterproof and biodegradable rubber, too.

    $595, Shop Now
  • Everlane.

    Everlane The Rain Boot

    These minimalist Chelsea boots are a super versatile option; they go with pretty much anything, whether you’re heading out in jeans and a sweater or sporting tights and a dress.

    $75, Shop Now
  • Bernardo.

    Bernardo Wiley Rain

    Is there anything cozier than sherpa-lined shoes? Probably not, which is why you’ll find yourself constantly reaching for these adorable lace-up rain boots on dreary days.

    $119, Shop Now
  • Keds.

    Keds x Rifle Paper Co. Rowan Rain Boot Menagerie

    Add a whimsical touch to your rainy day ensemble in these lovely floral Chelsea rain boots.

    $74.95, Shop Now
  • Sperry.

    Sperry Women's Torrent Chelsea Rain Boot

    These olive green shoes have a micro-fleece lining and a comfy, on-trend platform sole.

    $79.95, Shop Now
