The Best Spring Candles to Elevate Any Space This Season

It was a long, cold and dreary winter, but we’ve finally made it to the official start of spring. It might still be a little early to trade in all our sweaters and layers for sundresses and sandals, but it’s the perfect time to usher in the new season with an easy home swap. Nothing elevates the atmosphere and refreshes a space like a luxe scented candle, especially one in a wonderfully spring-y aroma, so take this is a sign to light up a fresh new fragrance at home right now.

Finding the perfect home fragrance is a personal choice, but there are so many lovely options that embody the fresh arrival of spring. While some prefer a delicate bouquet of roses, others are partial to earthy and herbaceous scents, or favor a zesty citrus aroma. Spring is all about new beginnings, so welcome the season with a refreshing candle to lift your mood and brighten up your home right now. Below, see the best candles to light up right now, including delightful floral, fruity, fresh and woodsy aromas that will immediately liven up any space.

