The Best Spring Candles to Elevate Any Space This Season

It was a long, cold and dreary winter, but we’ve finally made it to the official start of spring. It might still be a little early to trade in all our sweaters and layers for sundresses and sandals, but it’s the perfect time to usher in the new season with an easy home swap. Nothing elevates the atmosphere and refreshes a space like a luxe scented candle, especially one in a wonderfully spring-y aroma, so take this is a sign to light up a fresh new fragrance at home right now.
Finding the perfect home fragrance is a personal choice, but there are so many lovely options that embody the fresh arrival of spring. While some prefer a delicate bouquet of roses, others are partial to earthy and herbaceous scents, or favor a zesty citrus aroma. Spring is all about new beginnings, so welcome the season with a refreshing candle to lift your mood and brighten up your home right now. Below, see the best candles to light up right now, including delightful floral, fruity, fresh and woodsy aromas that will immediately liven up any space.
Lafco Jungle Bloom Candle
Transport yourself to a magical jungle getaway with this fresh green fragrance, which has notes of coconut water, cucumber, sandalwood, bergamot, lily and mango wood.
Acqua di Parma La Casa Sul Lago Candle
Take a sensory trip to Italy with this lovely floral candle that features a delightful mixture of bergamot, lily, musk and amber.
Carrière Frères Tomato Candle
A tomato candle is a more unexpected scent than the usual soft spring florals, but we highly recommend trying it out. It’s fun and unique, with a sweet yet zesty quality.
L'or de Seraphine Belvedere Candle
This is a quintessentially spring-y candle, and will perfume your home with a dreamy mix of mango, goji berries and tarocco oranges. The butterfly-embellished ceramic vessel is a chic addition to your home decor situation, too.
Boy Smells Rosalita Candle
This hot pink candle is a limited-edition re-release from Boy Smells. It’s crafted with cassis, saffron, leather and Turkish rose petals, as well as headier notes of amber and cedarwood.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Oud Satin Mood Ceramic Candle
Not everyone wants a straightforward, über-flowery candle for spring. This luxe votive combines oud wood with light roses and violet accord, along with amber vanilla accord and hints of cinnamon.
Otherland Georgette Candle
For a bougie that’s unapologetically feminine and floral, yet not cloying nor sugary sweet, try Otherland’s Georgette candle, which features a mixture of magnolia, lily of the valley and white amber.
Tom Ford Lost Cherry Candle
Tom Ford’s cheeky Lost Cherry candle is worth the splurge, thanks to an intoxicating scent of cherry mingled with Turkish rose, jasmine, tonka, sandalwood and vetiver.
La Jolie Rose Maelyn Scented Candle
Light up this soothing candle and breathe in a relaxing and romantic bouquet of lavender, red berries, violet, gardenia, tuberose, jasmine and amber.
AveSeena Neroli Madeleine
Warm up any space with this delicious candle, with its blend of neroli and fresh French madeleines—it’s way less expensive than a plane ticket to Paris.
Tocca Cleopatra Candle
This fresh and clean candle is inspired by Cleopatra’s beauty rituals, with notes of cucumber and grapefruit.
Diptyque Tubéreuse
You can’t go wrong with the classic Diptyque tuberose candle, but why not elevate your votive game with this limited-edition version, with a blue glass vessel?
Malin + Goetz Tomato Candle
This votive exudes an aroma of tomato along with basil, lavender and mint, as well as cedarwood, green pepper and mandarin.
Aerin Megève's Rose Candle
Keep it classic with this soft rose candle, which has hints of lemon zest, greens, musk and sandalwood.