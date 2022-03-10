  Best NY Sports Betting Apps: The Top 5 Mobile Sportsbooks for New York Residents

Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live. If you suffer from a gambling problem or suspect somebody you know does, we strongly suggest you call the call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) or call the National Problem Gambling Hotline at 1-800-522-4700 to talk with an advisor for help. Underage gambling is an offense, all sites are 18+ ONLY. Gambling can be addictive, please play responsibly and only bet what you can afford.

Now that New York online sports betting is legal, sports bettors here are in a mad rush to get their hands on the best licensed sportsbooks apps online in New York.

We get it – you’re all starved of sports betting options and can’t wait to get started.

But before you do, it’s super important you sign up to the apps that are right for you. The good news is that there are some amazing NY online sports betting apps out there.

We’ve extensively tested the ones that have applied for licensing in New York, and in this article, we’ll be laying down the best 5.

Best NY Sports Betting Apps

DraftKings : Best overall

Caesars Sportsbook NY : Best VIP program

BetMGM : Best bonuses

PointsBet : Best for spread betting

FanDuel : Best for DFS

1. DraftKings – Best New York Sports Betting App Overall

Pros:

4 different apps available

Generous welcome bonus

25 sports to bet on

550+ casino games

Live streaming

Cons:

VIP program T&Cs are complex

DraftKings is one of the biggest names in US sports betting. It’s reliable, trustworthy – and its top-rated app is now available to New York bettors.

Excited?

You should be.

Mobile Experience: 5/5

DraftKings actually has four different mobile apps that you can download in New York – a Daily Fantasy Sports app, a casino app, a live app and, of course, a sportsbook app.

For the purpose of this review, we’re focusing on the sportsbook app, which is available on iOS and Android, and which is a slick and streamlined version of the desktop website. All the same colors and branding are present and correct, while the mobile welcome bonus gives you the chance to win as much as $280 on the NFL if you bet $5.

Some players might find it slightly irksome that they have to download four different apps if they want the full DraftKings experience, but the good news is that your accounts are all linked.

Sports Variety: 5/5

You can bet on as many as 25 different sports/sporting events at DraftKings throughout the year at the time of writing, although this exact number changes depending on the time of the year.

For instance, you can bet on the Olympics, the Winter Olympics, and even the Academy Awards here, all of which are only available at set times.

Simply clicking on a sport – such as basketball – reveals a list of all the leagues and tournaments you can bet on, and coverage is extensive. Using basketball as an example, you can bet on 23 different basketball leagues throughout the world, including the NBA, college basketball, Brazilian NBB and the French Pro A league.

In terms of the markets, there are – quite literally – thousands available.

User Interface: 5/5

There isn’t anything to really dislike about the way DraftKings looks on your mobile device. The sports are all listed in a row at the top of the screen, while the markets take center stage in the middle. Your current balance, meanwhile, is always present at the top right, while clicking on your avatar takes you straight to your account.

The color scheme – black, white, and electric green – looks very easy on the eyes, and the site is responsively designed.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4/5

As mentioned, you can bet $5 and win $200 in free bets when you sign up via the mobile app.

However, there’s also a second – bigger – welcome bonus on offer for new players, too, and this is a welcome offer of up to $1,000.

It’s a good offer, and it’s followed up by a series of attractive and regular promos, including a $100 refer-a-friend free bet, daily prize pools, casino bonuses, and a loyalty scheme that gives you access to enhanced offers.

Misc: 4/5

We haven’t touched on live betting yet, but it’s available (of course) at DraftKings in New York. Some games are streamed live (but not all), and the countdown timer is just 3 seconds, which will be either a benefit or a hindrance – it really depends on the types of live bets you prefer to place.

Over in the casino, you can bet on more than 550 games on your mobile device, while in the Daily Fantasy Sports section, you can choose from six different ways to play, including a one-v-one against a buddy, and multiplayer contests that pit you against 3 or more people.

2. Caesars – Best Vip Program of any NY Sports Betting App

Pros:

Lucrative Caesars Rewards

Tons of player props

Very tasteful mobile user interface

Cons:

Not as many sports as other states

If you like the idea of being treated like a VIP when you sign-up to a mobile betting app in New York, Caesars sportsbook might be for you. It lavishes its customers with the full Caesars experience, allowing you to book a stay at one of its 50+ luxurious resorts with member discounts.

What has it got in terms of sports options, markets, and bonuses? Let’s take a closer look!

Mobile Experience: 4.5/5

The Caesars sportsbook NY app isn’t to be confused with Caesars Rewards app, although they’re part of the same brand, and you can join the Rewards app and claim discounts because of your sports betting activities.

But let’s focus on the sportsbook app: It’s brand-new, it’s the only sports betting app that’s compatible with the world-famous Caesars Rewards, and it’s actually owned and operated by William Hill, one of the world’s biggest sports betting companies.

We tested the app just a few days after it was launched, and it looks as classy as these types of apps come. It’s almost like you’re placing bets in Las Vegas, it’s super easy to use, but if we can have a complaint, it’s that it doesn’t live-track your bets.

Sports Variety: 4/5

Caesars sportsbook is still finding its feet as an online betting app in New York and hasn’t yet added as many sports as more established rivals such as DraftKings.

However, all the popular sports are covered, as are – of course – all the major American ones.

Not just that, but there are hundreds upon hundreds of markets and bet types you can place on all the 11 sports that are available, with Caesars sportsbook NY especially going deep and creative with player props and same-game parlays.

It’s also worth noting that, while there are just 11 sports available to NY players, there are more available in different states. As such, we anticipate that Caesars might make more sports available to New York players soon.

User Interface: 4/5

The Caesars sportsbook mobile app user interface is easily one of the classiest we’ve seen. The white background is spiced up by the use of gold for the icons and menus, and everything is well-presented and laid out.

Some players might think it looks a tad too plain, but it’s hard to argue with how professional and polished this mobile app is, as well as how functional it is. It’s very tastefully done.

Bonuses & Promotions: 5/5

Caesars sportsbook is one of the best NY sports betting sites when it comes to its bonuses and promotions.

The terms and conditions seem needlessly lengthy and wordy, and it’s worth pointing out that in-play betting doesn’t contribute, but once you’ve understood the T&C’s, it’s a generous offer.

For existing players, free bets are regularly offered, while same-game parlay boosts and refer-a-friend bonuses are tasty.

Then there’s Caesars Rewards, an iconic rewards program that comes with its own separate app. You need to download this app and link your sports betting account, after which all your sports bets will contribute towards the lucrative rewards program.

Misc: 4/5

Being owned by William Hill guarantees reliability and trust, but it’s definitely the case that Caesars could do with offering New York players the same experience as it offers everyone else across America.

For now, live chat is available round-the-clock, and you can also indulge in live online betting.

3. BetMGM – Mobile Sportsbook Bonuses in New York

Pros:

13 sports to bet on

Risk-free bet upon sign-up

Live streaming available

Cons:

Making deposits and withdrawals could be more intuitive

BetMGM’s sportsbook app was launched in January 2022, which makes it one of the newest sports betting apps on the market right now. It certainly looks new with its clean and sophisticated user interface, and it also treats new players to a risk-free bet up to $1,000.

Mobile Experience: 4/5

The BetMGM sports betting app follows hot on the heels of the desktop version of the site, which was launched in 2020. Both are now available to New York bettors, with the app giving you the chance to place bets 24/7 wherever you are, as well as offering round-the-clock customer service.

We found the app to be intuitive, but as it’s still a brand new app, there might be one or two teething problems. However, we’re well aware that the MGM team are on the ball with any bugs that are brought up by customers, and that most of the reported ones have already been addressed.

The main thing is that MGM is a huge online gambling brand, and we’re super confident they’ll tighten up their app in the coming weeks for New York players.

Sports Variety: 4/5

You can currently take your pick from 13 sports on the BetMGM sports betting app in New York. Some of the more niche sports include rugby union and NASCAR, but the likes of snooker, pool and cricket are absent.

BetMGM goes deep with its sports betting options and bet types. For instance, in an NBA game pre-match, you can bet on the winning margin, how many points will be scored, totals, team props, and player props and BetMGM also lists their top one game parlay bets that you can snap up if you’re stuck for a bet idea.

User Interface: 4/5

Everything about the BetMGM mobile app in New York is really intuitive and easy to get to grips with. Selecting your bet is a piece of cake, and all you have to do is choose your line and it shows up in your Bet Slip instantly. Then, just enter your stake and confirm your bet.

All the information is nicely and neatly condensed on the screen, and we found it simple enough to move around the site and find what we wanted to find.

Indeed, the app actually uses Entain technology, which is a cutting-edge gaming technology that’s behind a wealth of top-rated and successful sportsbook apps.

Bonuses & Promotions: 5/5

BetMGM’s welcome bonus is basically a risk-free bet up to $1,000 when you make your first bet.

Sounds too good to be true?

It isn’t. You just need to sign-up, make a deposit and place a bet. If your bet loses, you’ll be reimbursed the exact amount up to $1,000. Naturally, you can’t withdraw this right away but must instead wager it on another pick.

Existing players can then refer a friend and split $100 down the middle between them and a buddy, and there’s a VIP program for regular players.

It’s also worth mentioning the Lion’s Boost feature here, which boosts player props on specific sporting events.

The Parlay Plus promo, meanwhile, gives you the chance to earn an extra 40% on your parlays.

Misc: 4/5

BetMGM is part of the well-established MGM gambling brand, which means this is a mobile app you can trust 100%. It’s SSL-encrypted and safe and secure to use, but it is still finding its feet a little.

You can also try the casino app, where you can bet on 700+ casino games and take advantage of high bet limits.

4. PointsBet – Best Mobile Sports Betting App in NY for Spread Betting

Pros:

Original spread betting experience

US-sports focused

Sublime user interface

Live streaming available

Cons:

Still in soft launch

PointsBet launched their app just a few days into 2022. This means the app is still in soft launch as we write this, but we’ve been able to get our hands on it – and early indications are strong that not only is it seamless and easy-to-use, but it also arms New York sports bettors with some mega tools and features that make sports betting fun.

And as its name suggests, PointsBet is primarily focused on points betting – and this is another area where it excels.

Mobile Experience: 4/5

Because PointsBet is still in soft launch (and, therefore, the developers will be listening to feedback and fixing bugs as they’re reported), we can’t really give it a full 5 out of 5 just yet.

But what we can say is that everything about this app is designed to make sports betting quicker than ever. Selecting and placing your bets is a piece of cake, withdrawals are processed quickly, and everything loads almost at warp-speed.

The app is customizable, too, and you can add leagues and sports to your list of favorites for even faster access. But it’s well worth mentioning that downloading the app for Android is slightly different than usual (you’ll be given a walkthrough guide).

Sports Variety: 5/5

At PointsBet, you can currently bet on 15 sports. All the days featured sports are listed in a column, and on any given day they usually include the major events that are taking place, such as a tennis ATP tournament or an NBA playoff.

But where PointsBet truly stands out is with its spread betting.

Naturally, this is a New York/US-facing online sportsbook app, which means spread betting is better when you’re betting on all the top US sports. Indeed, PointsBet’s unique spread betting experience is a breath of fresh air, but it’s also worth mentioning that you can bet on all kinds of team and player props, too.

User Interface: 4/5

PointsBet might be brand new – but it looks utterly gorgeous.

A black and red color scheme is easy on the eyes, but it doesn’t distract you from your sports betting experience. In fact, this is one of the cleanest sportsbook apps in New York that we’ve seen.

It’s the little things that matter. For example, we think people will appreciate the betting preview at the top of each sporting event, as well as the sliding bar that appears when you’re tapping in your stake. It helps you set limits so that you don’t do anything silly, either now or in the future, and it’s one of PointsBet’s most useful features for sure.

And when PointsBet claims to be making sports betting faster than ever, they’re not lying. Nothing on this app is slow.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4/5

Life at PointsBet for new players begins with a pair of risk-free bets that together are worth $2,000.

You don’t have to place a pair of $1,000 bets – how much you wager is entirely up to you, but PointsBet will match your losses with a free bet.

Other than that, PointsBet offers zero-limit parlay boosts, weekly and daily specials, money back offers, and there’s an invite-only VIP program called the Diamond Club, which is great if you want higher bet and withdrawal limits.

Misc: 4/5

We want to end by touching on some of PointsBet’s features and sports betting tools. These include the sliding bar that we mentioned earlier, which is a really cool way of setting your bet limits.

You can also request a bet via the Name a Bet feature, there’s a superb early cash-out option (and cash-out processes really quickly) and live streaming is available.

5. FanDuel – Best New York Sports Betting App for Daily Fantasy Sports

Pros:

Great for DFS contests

Huge variety of bet types

Fingerprint login

Cons:

No VIP club

If you love the idea of playing Daily Fantasy Sports on your mobile in New York, FanDuel might be for you.

It’s a hugely popular US sports betting app that lets you compete in DFS via a single-game format.

You can compete in all the major American sports (although the NFL is easily the most popular), and while much has changed over the years in regards to how contests work on FanDuel, drafting a team has largely stayed the same way – you set the rules, the salary and take your pick from the player pool.

Mobile Experience: 5/5

FanDuel likes to claim that their mobile app is the number 1 sportsbook app in the USA.

There’s no doubt that there’s a lot to like about the mobile experience. Registration is as easy as A, B, C, payouts are fast, and there’s a fingerprint login for quicker access.

Finding a game is very simple, and while the location can be a tad buggy, in our experience, it resolves itself quickly enough.

Sports Variety: 3.6/5

As we just mentioned, lots of people sign-up to FanDuel for its DFS.

Naturally, there’s a sportsbook here, too, and you can currently bet on 11 sports. That’s not exactly super-varied, and lots of niche sports are missing, but we have a feeling that most New York players will be satisfied with how well FanDuel covers the US sports.

There’s also a separate racebook here, where you can bet on worldwide horse racing, and FanDuel gets their lines out early.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4/5

FanDuel has two welcome bonuses on offer for new players. The first is a risk-free bet of up to $1,000.

There’s also a 100% up to $1,000 casino welcome offer, too.

Once you’re all settled in, FanDuel treats you to daily and weekly deals, such as First Basket Fridays (an NBA promo that bumps your site credit up), same game parlays, big win bonuses, and more.

User Interface: 4/5

FanDuel has gone for a white background which can sometimes seem a tad plain and outdated – but it works here.

It’s aided by FanDuel’s blue branding, as well as the intuitive user interface that makes navigation a cinch. Whenever you’re browsing through markets, the “popular” “live” and “upcoming” tabs are always located at the top so that you can find more games, while your current funds are always visible to the top right.

Whenever you want to make a new deposit, just click “add funds.”

And if you want to jump back to the homepage quickly, you just need to tap the “FanDuel” logo to the top left of the screen.

Misc: 4/5

Alongside DFS and sports betting, you can also have a go at over 400 casino games at FanDuel. Customer service is available 24/7, and while the lack of a VIP scheme is slightly disappointing, live streaming is offered.

How We Chose the Best New York Sports Betting Apps

Mobile Experience: Naturally, the first thing we checked was the mobile experience at all the NY sports betting apps we chose. This includes how easy the NY sports betting apps are to use, how well they’re designed, as well as how many useful features and tools they have that enhance the overall user experience.

Sports Betting Variety: Most of the NY sports betting apps we chose are centered on American sports, but we also based our choice on how extensive their coverage of sports betting markets is. This goes for bet types, odds, and enhanced offers.

User Interface: We made sure to add sportsbook apps that look good. To that end, the mobile sportsbooks in our review are intuitive, responsively designed, and everything is easy to locate.

Bonuses and Promotions: When choosing our NY sports betting apps, we didn’t settle for second best when it came to the bonuses and promos on offer. Instead, you can expect generous welcome bonuses, regular free bets, and lucrative loyalty schemes.

Best Sports Betting App in New York: FAQ

Is NY Online Sports Betting Legal?

NY online sports betting has been legal since late 2021 when the sports betting market here in New York was finally given the go-ahead by the New York State Gaming Commission. You can now indulge in sports wagering in New York without a worry!

What Do Legal Online Sports Betting Apps Look Like in New York?

Legal online sports betting apps are, first of all, fully licensed, which is the key differentiator between them and ones that aren’t regulated.

Are NY Sports Betting Apps Safe?

Mobile betting apps are safer than ever, and as long as you sign up to New York sportsbooks that are licensed, reputable, and SSL-encrypted, there’s no reason to believe that your details and information won’t be safe and secure.

What’s the Difference Between a New York Sports Betting App and Online Sportsbooks?

NY betting apps and NY sportsbooks have a lot in common. They both offer a wide variety of betting markets on sports, they both offer bonuses and promotions, and they usually let you bet at an online casino, too.

And while NY betting apps and online sportsbooks are usually part of the same brand (such as the DraftKings app and sportsbook), the biggest difference is that mobile sportsbooks can only be accessed via your mobile device.

Other than that, you don’t have to worry that the sports wagering experience will be any different, and it certainly won’t be diluted. It’s pretty much just the same!

Are All Sports Betting Apps Legal in New York?

Nope! Only a handful have so far applied for a license, which is why it’s important that you always check to see if an app is legal in New York or not before you create an account. If you travel out of state, to New Jersey for example, the best NJ online casinos have more games available, including slots, blackjack, poker, and even more sportsbook brands not available in NY. Other states with more casino game availability include Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Can I Bet on New York Sports Teams in New York?

You absolutely can bet on New York sports teams in New York!

Whether you want to wager on the New York Rangers, the New York Giants, the New York Jets, or the New York Knicks, mobile sports betting apps like DraftKings give you the chance to do so.

How Do I Choose the Best New York Sports Betting Apps?

The first thing to look for is whether or not a sports betting app is legal in New York. If it is, you should then check to see if an app has what you want in terms of the sports you can bet on, the markets available (are your preferred bet types here?) and the odds (are they competitive?).

Other things you should test for is the responsiveness of the design (is the mobile app easy to use?), the payment options (are your preferred deposit and withdrawal methods accepted?), and other things like the bonuses and promos, as well as the customer service.

Naturally, the best apps in New York, such as FanDuel, excel on all these fronts, but each app is different enough so that each individual customer has their own personal favorites.

Getting Started at a Sports Betting Site in New York

Click “Sign Me Up”

When you arrive on the DraftKings homepage as a guest, you’ll see a bright green “Sign Me Up” button in the middle of the page. Click it!

Fill in your Details

DraftKings gives you the option of registering using your Facebook account (it speeds things up).

Alternatively, you can fill in the pop-up form that asks for things like your full name and a password.

At the bottom of the form, you just need to confirm that you agree to the terms and conditions – and that’s it! You’re all signed up.

So, What Are the Best New York Sports Betting Apps for Playing on the Go?

Now that New York sports betting is finally legal, the most reputable and most awesome mobile betting apps are available for you to download and install today.

DraftKings takes the crown for us as the absolute best NY sportsbook app, thanks to its huge variety of sports, its market coverage, and hugely intuitive mobile betting app, but you’ve got at least 5 mega NY sports betting apps to choose from.

Just take your time, see what’s right for you based on your preferences – and develop a winning sports betting strategy that works for you.

And as always, remember to gamble responsibly, and to have fun first and foremost.

