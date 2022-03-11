  Best NY Sports Betting Sites: Top Online Sportsbooks for New York Players

Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

If you live in New York and love sports, we’ve got a list of the best licensed sportsbooks online in New York right now!

Last November it was announced that 9 sportsbooks had applied to the New York Gaming Commission for licensing.

They were accepted – and we were quick to extensively test them and come up with an in-depth guide to the top 5.

And because sports betting in New York has been deprived for so long, we expect you’re chomping at the bit to get started.

So, without further ado, let’s see what we’ve got for you.

Best NY Sports Betting Sites:

DraftKings : Best overall

Caesars Sportsbook : Best for VIP rewards

BetMGM : Best welcome bonuses

PointsBet : Most unique features

FanDuel Sportsbook : Best for DFS

1. DraftKings – Best Online Sports Betting Site in New York Overall

Pros:

10 years’ experience

25+ sports to bet on

Superb user interface

Daily Fantasy Sports available

Cons:

Welcome bonus is a tad complex

From a huge variety of sports markets to Daily Fantasy Sports and 500+ online casino games, DraftKings would seem to have it all for New York sports bettors.

Founded in 2012, it’s the top dog for us out of all the licensed NY sportsbooks, not least because anyone who makes a first deposit gets entered into their first ever Daily Fantasy Sports contest automatically for free.

Ker-ching!

Let’s see what else it’s got.

Sports Variety: 5/5

DraftKings lets you bet on at least 25 different sports in New York.

We say “at least” because they add extra sports throughout the year when they become available, such as – for example – the Olympics and the Winter Olympics.

You can also bet on other seasonal stuff, including the Academy Awards.

Moreover, the major American sports get their own dedicated categories. For instance, you can bet on a whole host of leagues and teams for sports like the MLB, the NFL and even college football (college football leagues include ACC, AAC, SEC and more), which should give you an example of the incredible depth we’re talking about here.

Live Betting: 4/5

Live betting is available at DraftKings. It has its own tab at the top of the homepage, but there are – naturally – things we like and one or two things we dislike about their in-play betting coverage.

Things we like include the extensive amount of markets. In a live tennis match, you can bet on the next point (this should give you a clue as to how quickly DraftKings update their markets), and the odds are competitive.

We also like the super-fast countdown timer – you only have to wait a few seconds before your bet is locked in.

Things we’re not so keen on are the fact that live streaming isn’t widely available. This wouldn’t be so bad if DraftKings at least added in-play stats and a visualizer to each game so that you know what’s going on. But they don’t.

Quick cash out, meanwhile, isn’t available on all bets, but when it is available, the cash-out option is often very generous.

Bonuses & Promotions: 5/5

Like all the top legal betting sites in New York, DraftKings hits a home run when it comes to its welcome bonus.

New players can bet $5 or more on any College Basketball moneyline and win as much as $200 in free bets – and you can also get a deposit bonus of up to $1,000.

That’s not all – you’ll receive regular boosts on NBA bets as well as CBB Stepped Up Parlay boosts.

Other promos you can grab here include a $100 refer-a-friend free bet, the chance to compete in daily prize pools, and there’s also a really cool VIP program.

User Interface: 5/5

With its black, white, and electric green branding, DraftKings certainly looks very snazzy. Its user interface is clean and slick, and we love how simply clicking on any sport in the left-hand column reveals a dropdown menu of the different leagues and tournaments you can bet on.

For example, clicking on darts (super-duper niche, we know) reveals two different tournaments you can bet on right now. This isn’t just a small thing, by the way – it ramps up the usability hugely.

Misc: 4/5

As mentioned earlier, you can also bet on Daily Fantasy Sports at DraftKings, and indeed, this site is constantly rated as one of the market leaders for DFS (although our top pick for this in New York is FanDuel, see below).

There’s also an online casino, where you can bet on 550+ games.

2. Caesars Sportsbook – Best VIP Program of any NY Online Sportsbook

Pros:

Huge welcome bonus

Fantastic rewards program

Owned by a reputable brand

Cons:

Could do with more sports

Imagine there was a New York sports betting site that hooked you up with the world-famous Caesars Rewards?

There is one such sports betting site in New York – Caesars sportsbook.

It “rewards you for every way with play,” and gives you the chance to visit more than 50 luxurious destinations with member rates – plus lots more exclusive perks.

Sports Variety: 4/5

Caesars is a tad short on sports, and at the time of writing, it offers just 11.

That said, Caesars knows its target market in New York and is obviously aimed at those who want to bet on American sports, as well as the most popular worldwide sports, including tennis, soccer, and golf.

You won’t find any niche sports here, but Caesars sportsbook offers a wide variety of bets on all the major sports, including huge amounts of player props, futures, totals, and – crucially – same game parlays.

Live Betting: 3/5

Click on the “Live” tab at the top of the left-hand column (it’s highlighted in red), and you’ll be shown all the sports that are currently available for in-play betting.

Caesars’ selection of live games isn’t incredible, and it kinda follows on from their selection of sports – ergo, they pick mainly the major games.

For instance, in tennis you won’t find ITF games, with Caesars focusing predominantly on ATP, WTA and some Challenger matches.

On the flip side, there are extensive live betting markets available, we were very happy with the odds we got, and while there’s no live streaming, each game is accompanied by up-to-date statistics and an in-game graphic visualizer.

Bonuses & Promotions: 5/5

This is an area where Caesars sportsbook truly excels.

You can get first bet insurance of up to $1,100 that you get back as a free bet if you lose.

There are numerous terms and conditions to be adhered to, such as that it has to be used within 2 weeks, but it’s a solid offer for new players overall.

Other promos are offered on the regular at Caesars for New York players, there’s a refer-a-friend bonus, same-game parlay boosts, and the aforementioned Caesars Rewards. Joining this Rewards program gives you 25% off Caesars resorts, and to enjoy it, all you need to do is download the Caesars app and start betting.

User Interface: 3.9/5

Caesars’ user interface was a bit of a sore point for us because it took so long to get from the homepage to the actual sports betting site.

And when you’re browsing as a guest, you’re reminded frequently via a pop-up that signing up takes just a few seconds.

Once you’re a member, however, you benefit from an impressively clean user interface that dispenses with flashy colors or eye-catching graphics. In fact, Caesars has gone for black text on plain white background, but we like the fact that they add major team logos next to the sports betting markets.

For instance, click on today’s NBA games, and you’ll see that the likes of the New York Knicks, the Warriors, the Lakers, and so on, all have their badge next to their name. It’s really cool stuff.

However, key stuff – such as banking options – can be hard to locate.

Misc: 4/5

It’s worth mentioning that Caesars sports betting site is actually owned by the highly reputable European gambling brand William Hill. So, when you arrive on the website, you’ll notice it’s got William Hill in the URL. Don’t be put off by this – it’s perfectly legit.

Other than that, live chat is available 24/7, and high betting limits will appeal to serious sports bettors.

3. BetMGM – Best Welcome Bonus of any NY Sportsbooks

Risk-free bet for new players

Launched in 2020

Live streaming available

Cons:

Banking options are confusing

How does a risk-free first bet up to $1,000 sound?

That’s exactly what’s on the table for new players at BetMGM, which takes the mantle for best welcome bonuses out of all the licensed sportsbooks in New York.

BetMGM has more juicy offers, including a refer-a-friend bonus, and it’s the sports betting division of MGM, which means reputability is guaranteed.

And because it was only launched in 2020, it still feels mighty fresh.

Sports Variety: 4/5

With 13 sports available, BetMGM doesn’t cover niche sports as well as some other NY sportsbooks.

Naturally, all the major sports are covered, and you can also bet on NASCAR and rugby union.

Other than that, choice is limited to the most popular sports, but we appreciate how deep BetMGM goes with their markets. For instance, in an NFL game, there’s a huge amount of player and team props available, including touchdown scorers (first, last, and anytime), lose-cast, and win-cast propound whether or not a team will even score a touchdown.

Live Betting: 4/5

BetMGM excels when it comes to live streaming because, unlike some rival sportsbooks, it actually offers live streaming for free on multiple games.

This is incredibly advantageous because being able to watch a game live can put you more at ease. After all, who wants to bite their nails while watching text commentary when they’ve got a big bet on?! Instead, you can breathe easier by actually watching the action.

You’ll also know exactly which games are available for live betting because there’s a tab that says “Live Streaming”.

On the flip side, we can’t give BetMGM a clean sweep for live betting because, while the markets themselves are extensive and the odds are updated by the minute, the actual variety of sports you can bet on is – comparatively speaking – a bit thin on the ground (all the major sporting events are covered, though).

Bonuses & Promotions: 5/5

Let’s circle back to the aforementioned welcome bonus, which gives you the chance to place a risk-free bet up to $1,000 when you first sign up.

What’s the catch?

You need to make a deposit, place a bet, and if your wager loses, your account will be automatically credited the exact amount you staked.

For instance, if your first bet was a $100 stake, you’ll be credited $100. The free bet can only be used once, but you can place it on any sports.

Out of all the New York sportsbooks we’ve tested, this is our favorite welcome offer. Other bonuses at BetMGM include a refer-a-friend bonus that entitles you and a buddy to $50 each, tennis boosts that boost your potential winnings by 20%, and there’s also an M Life Rewards program that works a lot like Caesars.

User Interface: 4/5

Adding a smattering of gold to their branding means that BetMGM’s user interface looks classier than most.

Take the gold away, however, and this is largely black text set against a white background.

That’s not really a bad thing, though, as it allows you to get straight into the action with zero distractions. Everything is easy to find, site speed is excellent, and both the desktop and mobile versions of the site work superbly.

Misc: 4/5

It’s worth repeating that BetMGM is the online sportsbook division of the MGM gambling brand. We’re repeating this because the online casino section is one of the best around. You get a separate 100% up to $1,000 welcome bonus, there are over 700 casino games to bet on, and there are high bet limits.

4. PointsBet – Best NY Sports Betting Site in New York for Features

Pros:

Huge variety of player props

Name a Bet available

Live streaming

Cons:

User interface needs a rework

Established in 2015, PointsBet describes itself as the “fastest-growing sportsbook in the US.”

To that end, there’s no doubt that PointsBet is constantly looking at ways of innovating, and it’s always adding new customers. It’s reputable, reliable – and it’s our top pick for features, which include Name a Bet (you can request any bet and the team will get back to you), Booster Odds, early cashout, a regularly updated blog, and live streaming.

Sports Variety: 4/5

PointsBet offers around 15 different sports to bet on, which is a decent selection.

Moreover, all the featured sporting events are neatly listed in a column to the left of the screen, and generally include the major tennis tournaments, NFL futures, NCAAB games, and specific big games (whenever there are any).

Some of the niche sports you can bet on here include Aussie Rules and cycling, and the markets are very comprehensive. For instance, in a cricket match (using cricket as an example to show you how in-depth even less-popular sports are), you can bet on player performance, player pick your own runs, top wicket taker – and many more.

Live Betting: 4/5

PointsBet gets the thumbs up for offering high-quality live streaming on a wide range of sporting events, including major games and many minor ones.

Indeed, if you bet on Chinese basketball, you can stream the games (and many more different sports and leagues).

Markets on offer for in-play betting are a tad on the small side compared to rival NY sportsbooks, however, and this is mainly because PointsBet is so focused on player and team props (types of bets which are obviously disabled once the action gets underway).

Bonuses & Promotions: 4/5

PointsBet gets you started with TWO risk-free bets that are worth as much as $2,000.

This offer works the same way as BetMGM, but the reason we don’t give it credit for the absolute best welcome bonus is that a pair of risk-free bets means you will have to make two wagers first before you can claim them both. As such, there’s more risk attached to you than there is for the single risk-free bet on offer at MGM.

There’s a VIP program, too. It’s called The Diamond Club, it’s invitation-only, and it gives you access to perks such as higher withdrawal limits and bet limits.

Other regular promos include money back offers, seasonal offers, such as NFL playoff promos, and a parlay boost that has zero limits, zero maximum bets, and zero maximum payouts.

User Interface: 3.6/5

It’s with its user interface that PointsBet lets itself down a bit, primarily because there are bugs and issues that it still hasn’t fixed.

For instance, when you click on an in-play game, you can only see a portion of the visualizer, with the rest of it covered by the “Next Up” column. Scrolling down doesn’t resolve this issue. The only way to resolve it is by clicking and dragging the visualizer across the screen, at which point it then covers up the markets.

On the flip side, we like the fact that you can click on the three vertical lines at the top left of the screen at any time and the list of sports pops up without causing you to leave the page you’re on.

Misc: 4/5

Being the official sports betting partner of NBC sports means you don’t have to worry about PointsBet going rogue. This is a legit, safe-to-use online sportsbook that’s been building a steady fanbase for over 6 years.

We found customer service to be excellent (although it’s only 24/7 if you’re a Diamond member), there’s an online casino, and the partial cash-out feature is hugely beneficial if you’re getting nervous about your bet.

5. FanDuel Sportsbook – Top New York Online Sports Betting Site for DFS

Pros:

Lots of DFS contests

Live streaming available

Early lines

Cons:

Lack of a loyalty club

Like DraftKings, FanDuel sportsbook lets you bet on Daily Fantasy Sports – and we think it edges out its competition.

This is thanks to an unrivaled number of contest types across a variety of sports, the ability to keep a close eye on your team as you (hopefully!) move up the leaderboard, and huge cash prizes.

The whole process is remarkably easy, too, and you can win triple-digit figures if you get it right.

Sports Variety: 3.9/5

FanDuel definitely excels when it comes to its DFS – but its sports variety is a bit lacking overall.

There are currently 11 different sports you can bet on. Most sports bettors will be covered because all the popular sports are here, but if you’re into betting on the likes of darts, cricket, and Aussie Rules, you’ll have to look elsewhere.

FanDuel sportsbook does at least get its lines out early, and there is a great variety of pre-match markets to bet on, although – like many other top New York online sportsbooks – these are heavily centered on player and team props.

There’s a separate Racebook, too.

Live Betting: 4/5

FanDuel offers live betting, and its coverage is pretty much on par with all the best legal sports betting sites. Yes, there could be more sporting events available for in-play betting, but all the main events are covered, as are a surprising number of more niche events, leagues and tournaments.

Live streaming is available, too, and the lag is decent (the live stream is about 5 seconds behind).

It’s also really cool that team props are available in-play, and you can flip between the live stream, the game view (a graphic visualizer), and the game stats. This helps you to stay up-to-date with all the key incidents so that you can place better bets.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4/5

FanDuel sportsbook lets you claim both a sportsbook welcome bonus and a casino welcome bonus.

They’re essentially the same thing – 100% up to $1,000 in site credit.

The bonuses work like this: When you create an account, make a deposit and place a bet, FanDuel will reimburse you on your losses up to $1,000 within the first 24 hours.

It’s a solid welcome offer that’s followed by weekly and daily deals, including First Basket Fridays (NBA bet that nets you site credit), NFL enhanced odds (applicable only for moneyline bets), and same game parlays.

User Interface: 4/5

Like a lot of other top US sportsbooks available in New York, FanDuel uses a plain white background, and they combine it with their brand colors (blue). It’s easy on the eye, and it’s impossible to get lost here.

It would help if the banking section was easier to find, but absolutely everything else is where you’d expect it to be, site load speed is good, and we have no other issues on this front.

Misc: 4/5

As a sportsbook, a casino, a racebook, and a DFS site – all rolled into one – it’s easy to see why FanDuel has become so popular over the years. There’s also a betting odds calculator on the site for anyone who’s placing parlays, while over in the casino, you can bet on nearly 400 games.

How We Chose the Best Online Sportsbooks in New York

Sports Variety: When choosing our New York sportsbooks, astounding sports variety wasn’t a huge concern, but we wanted to make sure that all the popular sports leagues were covered, as well as some niche ones. All our NY online sportsbooks offer 10+ sports to bet on, with some such as DraftKings, offering 25+. They also have extensive sports betting market options, and hopefully, there is something here for everyone.

Live Betting: More and more New York players want to try their luck with in-play sports betting, and as such, we added sportsbooks that fare well on this front. Some of the New York sports betting sites we chose offer live streaming, but all offer excellent odds that are updated quickly, as well as a quality user interface that makes it easy for you to place your sports wagers quickly.

Online Sports Betting Bonuses & Promotions: From huge welcome bonuses to money-back offers and price boosters, our list of New York online sports betting sites includes those that are generous with the size and frequency of their offers.

User Interface: Lastly, we know how important the user interface is to a good sports betting user experience. To this end, the New York online sportsbooks we’ve got for you are easy to use, they load quickly, and they’re optimized for mobile sports betting.

New York Sports Online Sports Betting: FAQ

Is New York Online Sports Betting Legal?

NY online sports betting has been legal since the start of 2022 when the NY sports betting legislation was finally passed.

Within days of legal online sports betting going live here, millions of wagers were placed on the NFL playoffs and a whole host of sports and sporting events, and both desktop and mobile betting is legal.

Can I Bet on New York Teams in NY?

This is a question New York sports fans have been dying to ask for ages!

The good news is that 100% you can bet on your favorite NY sports team in New York.

Whether you want to bet on the New York Giants, the New York Rangers, the New York Jets, or even in state college teams, you’re free to do that at online sportsbooks in New York.

How Do I Know if a NY Sportsbook is Legit?

The easiest way to test for legitimacy is to check a sportsbooks license. If it’s fully licensed, it checks out. If it isn’t, it might still be legit but there’s a bigger risk that it might go rogue.

Can I Do Mobile Sports Betting in New York?

For sure. If you live in New York and want to try mobile sports betting, you just need to try online sportsbooks, such as FanDuel, that have a high-quality mobile betting app.

Mobile sportsbooks are, in fact, more advanced than ever, and now that sports betting is legal, New York bettors can enjoy a very sophisticated mobile and online betting experience whenever the heck they want.

Can I Succeed at NY Sports Betting?

Anyone can succeed at sports wagering, but whether or not you will succeed comes down to judgment, having a proper strategy in place, having discipline – and a measure of good luck.

Because most people don’t make consistent long-term profits, it’s important that you see sports betting as largely something to do for fun. However, provided you zone in on sports that you know intimately, develop a strategy, and stick to it with lots of discipline, there’s every chance you could win more than you lose.

How Do I Choose the Best NY Sports Betting Sites?

The best NY sports betting sites have a few things in common, but before you dive deep into any of them, the first thing you need to check is whether or not an online betting site is legal in New York.

For instance, the likes of DraftKings, BetMGM, and FanDuel are all fully legal in NY as well as neighboring states like Pennsylvania.

Then, take a look to see whether a sportsbook has the sports you want to bet on, as well as your preferred markets.

Other things you can check are the promos and offers (are there bet boosters, bet builders, or perhaps early cashouts?), the user interface (is the site easy to use?), and the in-play availability (are your sports available for live betting, and is live streaming offered?).

Getting Started at an Online Sports Betting Site in New York

Click “Sign Me Up”

When you first arrive on the DraftKings homepage as a new player, you’ll be greeted by an electric green ‘Sign Me Up’ button in the middle of the screen. Click it to get started.

Enter Your Details

DraftKings gives you the chance to speed up the registration process by linking your Facebook account.

If you don’t wish to do this, you need to fill in the form that asks for information such as your full name, a valid email address, and a password.

Then, just agree to the terms and conditions at the bottom of the form and that’s it!

Final Thoughts on the Best Online Sportsbooks in New York

New York sports bettors have more choice than ever before when it comes to legal sports betting sites. There are sites that stand out for their welcome bonuses, sports betting markets, and other features.

And while DraftKings is our overall top New York sports betting site, thanks to an outstanding selection of sports to bet on, great market coverage, and an awesome welcome offer, there’s much to consider before you make your final choice.

Whatever you decide to do next, we hope you have fun, and we advise you to always gamble responsibly.

