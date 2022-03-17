The Fresh and Vibrant Spring Cocktails to Celebrate the New Season

Spring is in the air, which means it’s time to start making the most of the longer days and warmer weather. Yes, we can finally put away those winter coats, sweaters and boots, but aside from switching up your wardrobe, what better way to welcome in the new season than by mixing up a refreshing cocktail that celebrates all things spring? It’s been a long, cold and grey winter, so let’s bid adieu to hot toddies, mulled wine and espresso martinis until next year, and embrace spring with a fresh and rejuvenating beverage.

While it’s always nice to head out to a favorite cocktail bar or lounge, there’s something special about testing out your own bartending skills right at home, whether you’re preparing a drink solo or mixing up a batch of refreshments for a celebratory fête. Below, see the best spring-ready cocktail recipes to whip up this season.

The League Favorite

Ingredients:

2 oz The Botanist Islay Dry Gin

0.75 oz fresh lemon juice

0.25 oz simple Syrup

1 bar spoon apricot preserves

Elderflower tonic water

Lemon wedge and sprig of thyme

Directions:

Add all ingredients, except tonic, to a shaker with ice and shake until chilled. Fine-strain over ice into a highball glass; top with elderflower tonic and garnish with a lemon wedge and fresh sprig of thyme.

Ketel One Green Mary

Ingredients:

1 oz Ketel One Vodka

3.5 oz freshly juiced equal part celery and cucumber

0.5 oz freshly squeezed lime

1 pinch rock salt, pepper, cinnamon, nutmeg and dried chili flakes

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a glass, stir well and add ice. Garnish with a salted cucumber slice.

Peach Flower Power

Ingredients:

3 oz Rosa Regale Sparkling White Wine

1 oz gin

0.5 oz elderflower liqueur

0.5 oz peach puree

1 oz lemon Juice

2 dashes lavender bitters

Directions:

Shake over ice; top off with sparkling white wine. Strain into coupe glass and garnish with lemon twist and edible orchard.

Sipsmith’s Lavender Dreams

Ingredients:

2 oz Sipsmith London Dry Gin

0.75 oz lemon juice

0.75 oz lavender syrup

Luxardo cherry

Directions:

Shake ingredients well over ice. Strain over a coupe or martini glass; garnish with a cherry skewer.

Mumm Napa Sparkling Pear

Ingredients:

5 parts Mumm Napa Brut Prestige

1 part pear nectar

0.25 oz lemon juice

1 pear

Recipe:

Place one large ice cube into a glass and add a thin slice of pear as garnish. Pour in Mumm Napa Brut Prestige, pear nectar and lemon juice; stir gently.

Herbal Gin and Tonic

Created by Marshall Minaya at Valerie

Ingredients:

1 oz Empress 1908 Gin

0.5 oz genepy

4 dashes lavender bitters

2 dashes cardamom bitters

Thomas Henry Classic Tonic

2 dehydrated lemon wheels and lavender sprig

Directions:

Add all ingredients into a goblet; garnish with lemon wheels and lavender sprig.

What’s The Tea, Rosarita

Ingredients:

1 oz Patron Silver

1 oz St. Germain

0.75 oz hibiscus tea

0.75 oz beet juice

0.5 oz freshly squeezed lime juice

Directions:

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice; add all ingredients and shake well. Strain into a chilled coupe.

The Meatpacking Spritz

Ingredients:

2 oz Martini Fiero

1 oz St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur

Splash of Prosecco

1 slice of grapefruit

Directions:

Mix the Martini Fiero and St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur together in a wine glass with ice. Top with a splash of Prosecco and add a fresh slice of grapefruit.

Bee’s Knees

Ingredients:

2 oz Barr Hill Gin

0.75 oz fresh lemon juice

0.75 oz raw honey syrup (mix two parts raw honey and one part warm water until honey dissolves)

Directions:

Combine ingredients in a mixer, add ice and shake. Double strain into a chilled cocktail glass and garnish with a lemon twist.

Tanteo Tequila Lavender Jalapeno Cocktail

Ingredients:

2 oz Tanteo Jalapeño Tequila

1 oz lavender syrup

0.75 oz fresh lime juice

Directions:

Combine all ingredients into a shaker with ice; shake well and strain into a rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with a slice of lime or a slice of jalapeño.

Sake Blossom

Ingredients:

2 oz Yes Way Rosé

2 oz Nigori unfiltered sake

0.5 oz cherry liquor

1 oz peach juice

0.5 oz simple syrup

Cherry blossom garnish

Directions:

In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, add rosé, sake, cherry liquor, peach juice and simple syrup. Shake well. Strain over a cocktail glass with a large ice cube and garnish with cherry blossom.

Slip of the Tongue

From Off the Record at The Hay-Adams, a Leading Hotel of the World.

Ingredients:

1 part vodka or liquor of choice

2 parts limeade (combine lime juice, cucumber juice, basil water , pineapple juice and honey syrup)

Directions:

Pour vodka and limeade into shaker; shake and serve straight up. Garnish with a cucumber ribbon or a lime wheel.

Pina Margarita

Ingredients:

2 oz blanco tequila

1 oz Cointreau

1 oz fresh lime juice

1 oz fresh pineapple juice

Directions:

Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice; shake until chilled. Strain into a chilled Old Fashioned glass and garnish with a pineapple slice.

The Jasmine

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Bulldog Gin

0.25 oz Campari

0.25 oz Grand Marnier

0.75 oz fresh lemon juice

Lemon twist

Directions:

Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice; shake until chilled. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass and garnish with a lemon twist.

Brancott Blossom

Ingredients:

4 oz Brancott Estate Flight Song Sauvignon Blanc

3 oz elderflower soda (or elderflower tonic)

0.5 oz squeezed lemon juice

Directions:

Fill highball glass with ice cubes. Add all ingredients into glass; stir.

Aperol Spritz ‘3-2-1’

Ingredients:

2 parts Aperol

3 parts Cinzano Prosecco

1 part soda

Orange slice

Directions:

Pour Prosecco into a stemmed balloon glass filled with ice. Add splash of soda. Stir gently and garnish with an orange slice.

Mana Daisy

Ingredients:

2 oz Teremana Blanco

0.75 oz lemon juice

0.75 oz passion fruit syrup

Splash of soda

Directions:

Add lemon juice, passion fruit syrup and Teremana Blanco into shaker. Shake and add a splash of soda directly into the tin before straining. Strain into a coupe glass and garnish with edible flower.

​​Raspberry Tequila Spritz

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Tequila Cazadores Reposado

1 oz lychee juice

0.25 oz fresh lime juice

5 raspberries

1 pinch kosher salt

2 oz Martini & Rossi Rosé

Directions:

Muddle raspberries in the bottom of a wine glass. Add ice cubes; pour in all remaining ingredients. Top with rosé and then gently stir to combine. Garnish with a lime slice and raspberry.