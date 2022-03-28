The Stylish Lightweight Jackets for Unpredictable Spring Weather

There’s a lot to love about spring, but surely one of the best parts of the new season is the warmer weather. Yes, spring can be rather fickle when it comes to rising and falling temperatures, but we’ve finally made it past the dreadfully cold winter days, which means you can officially pack up your parkas and down coats until next year, and bring back your long-lost spring wardrobe. That doesn’t mean you can go sans layers, though, as a stylish lightweight jacket is an absolutely essential part of spring dressing.

After all, printemps weather is notoriously unpredictable, and while it might look like it’s all sunshine when you walk outside in just a t-shirt or dress, don’t forget that you’re only a big cloud away from shivering on the sidewalk. Luckily, there are plenty of chic spring jackets that are ideal for this fickle transitional weather.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

Not only are these adorable lightweight jackets the perfect layering pieces, but they also add a whole other level to your ensemble. There’s a chic spring jacket for every occasion and style preference, whether it’s classic denim, a cool girl bomber, a trendy shacket or comfy utility topper. Below, shop all our favorite spring jackets for the season.