The Stylish Lightweight Jackets for Unpredictable Spring Weather

There’s a lot to love about spring, but surely one of the best parts of the new season is the warmer weather. Yes, spring can be rather fickle when it comes to rising and falling temperatures, but we’ve finally made it past the dreadfully cold winter days, which means you can officially pack up your parkas and down coats until next year, and bring back your long-lost spring wardrobe. That doesn’t mean you can go sans layers, though, as a stylish lightweight jacket is an absolutely essential part of spring dressing.
After all, printemps weather is notoriously unpredictable, and while it might look like it’s all sunshine when you walk outside in just a t-shirt or dress, don’t forget that you’re only a big cloud away from shivering on the sidewalk. Luckily, there are plenty of chic spring jackets that are ideal for this fickle transitional weather.
Not only are these adorable lightweight jackets the perfect layering pieces, but they also add a whole other level to your ensemble. There’s a chic spring jacket for every occasion and style preference, whether it’s classic denim, a cool girl bomber, a trendy shacket or comfy utility topper. Below, shop all our favorite spring jackets for the season.
-
Who What Wear Collection Noah Cropped Boxy Jacket
Add a pop of color to your ensemble with this fashionable cropped utility jacket.
-
Halfboy Fringed Suede Jacket
Fringed jackets are everywhere right now, and we’re loving this sophisticated suede version.
-
Garnet Hill Linen Trench Coat
This pretty green linen coat is a perfect combination of a blazer and a trench.
-
Ba&sh Mania Jacket
This blush-hued shacket is so versatile.
-
Outerknown Women's Blanket Shirt Jacket
For a more heavy-duty piece of casual outerwear, consider this on-trend plaid shacket.
-
Ami Paris Buttoned Short Jacket
This chic, cropped wool jacket is giving us serious French girl vibes, in the best possible way.
-
DL1961 Vika Jacket in Droplet
This classic jean jacket is a staple piece that you’ll turn to year after year.
-
Kes Collegian Jacket
Varsity jackets are having a whole moment right now, but make sure to keep the look elevated with a more classic take on the silhouette, like this chic black version.
-
Blank NYC Run Free Long Shacket
If you want a longer jacket, look no further than this cozy shacket.
-
Cuyana Classic Trench
A sophisticated trench coat never goes out of style.
-
Barbour Barmouth Quilted Jacket
Barbour’s iconic quilted jackets are timeless preppy staples.
-
Saint Laurent Leather Biker Jacket
You can’t go wrong with an edgy Saint Laurent leather jacket—yes, it’s a splurge, but you’ll wear this moto style forever.
-
Loeffler Randall Emmett Light Denim Barn Jacket
The feminine bows on this adorable baby blue quilted jacket are just *chef’s kiss.*
-
Totême Quilted Recycled Shell Jacket
This olive green jacket is quilted and padded, for extra warmth on those rather brisk spring days.
-
Retrofete Leather Lo Jacket
The unexpected puffed sleeves and elegant taupe shade are a fun twist on the leather jacket.
-
Loft Tweed Double Breasted Blazer
A dependable blazer is a total savior during transitional weather, and this structured tweed style instantly pulls together any outfit.