Home Set: Spring Forward Beauty

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else at home that are brightening up our days right now. From a glossing hair serum and peachy keen lipstick to a luxe powerhouse sunscreen and collagen-improving body cream, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
-
Innersense I Create Shine Glossing Serum
For those of us constantly seeking hair commercial-worthy locks, give this lightweight glossing serum a try. My hair tends to be on the oilier side, so I’m usually a bit hesitant about using anything of this texture, but this serum is soothing and non-greasy, with glossing ingredients that diminish frizz and help shield hair from external damage.
-
Sol de Janeiro Beija Flor Elasti-Cream
It’s important to moisturize your body all year long, but why not give yourself a little extra pampering as we prepare to enter the summer months? Sol de Janeiro’s latest elasticity-boosting cream is all about the most radiant, bouncy and healthy skin, thanks to nourishing, plumping and hydrating ingredients like cacay oil and plant collagen.
-
Clark's Botanicals Invisible Hero SPF 30 Anti-Aging Sunscreen with Hyaluronic Acid
I tend to favor mineral sunscreens due to my sensitive, acne-prone and reactive skin, especially for my face. Clark’s Botanicals is one of my favorite skincare brands, and they just released a very fancy new mineral sunscreen, which contains hyaluronic acid, marine algae and niacinamide, which work together to minimize pores, hydrate and plump, all while providing protection. It’s on the pricier side for a face sunscreen, but if you’re a mineral sunscreen devotee with sensitive skin, then this powerhouse product is worth the splurge.
-
Gisou Honey Infused Scalp Treatment
This scalp treatment is great if you’re having any issues with an oily or dry scalp; it’s a balancing leave-on serum that specifically targets anything causing itchy, irritated, dry, oily or (the bane of everyone’s existence) a flaky scalp.
-
Tom Ford Bitter Peach Luxe Matte Lip Color in Cherie
Now that springtime is nearly upon us, why not update your makeup routine to reflect the changing seasons? A full overhaul is far from necessary, but consider a few simple swaps, like trading in your darker lip colors for a peachy nude like this velvety shade from Tom Ford.