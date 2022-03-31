The Stylish Sneakers You’ll Live in This Spring

These sneakers combine the best of comfort and style.

By
A stylish pair of sneakers combines the best of comfort and fashion. Annie Sheehan for Observer

As much as we appreciate trendy platforms, sky-high stilettos, strappy sandals and chic boots, there are times when nothing less than a tried-and-true pair of sneakers will suffice. Sneaker culture has become an entity in and of itself over the past several years, but you don’t have to be a sneaker aficionado to appreciate the wonder of a stylish and comfy pair of trainers.

If there’s anything to take away from the fashion trends of the past few years, it’s that comfort and style can, in fact, go hand in hand, and that includes your footwear. While you can’t go wrong with a timeless pair of white Converse or low-top Nikes, there are also plenty of designer takes out there, too, in addition to the *many* sneaker collabs that have popped up as of late.

Sneakers were once relegated firmly to the realm of athletic wear, but they’ve now fully transitioned into everyday dressing. They’re surprisingly versatile, and go with everything from flowing frocks and classic denim to elevated leggings and trendy skirts. For those of us that tend to walk around quite a bit during the day, sneakers are the optimal choice for footwear, thanks to the support and comfort they provide.

Sneakers are seasonless, but what better time to buy a fresh pair than springtime, when we’re all spending far more time outside? It’s not quite sandals weather, but we’re ready to bid adieu to the boots that we’ve relied on during this endless winter, so sneakers are the perfect alternative. Below, see the best sneakers to shop right now.

  • Birdies.

    Birdies The Cardinal in Seashell

    Birdies is known for their ultra-comfy shoes, and now the Meghan Markle-approved brand has branched into lace-up sneakers. These minimalist leather trainers are simple yet stylish, with a perfect warm-weather aesthetic.

  • Chloe.

    Chloé Lauren Crochet Sneakers

    Crochet is definitely a more unexpected material for sneakers, but that’s part of what makes these Chloé lace-ups so chic.

  • Malone Soulliers.

    Malone Souliers Deon Sneakers

    These sleek sneakers have patent leather detailing and add a fun pop of color to any outfit, though the muted shade ensures they go with almost everything.

  • Converse.

    Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star Sneakers

    It’s hard to beat a classic pair of Converse All-Stars.

  • Draper James.

    Draper James Harper Sneakers in Multi Blue Gingham

    These preppy blue gingham sneakers from Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James line are adorable for spring and summer.

  • Khaite.

    Khaite Walker Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers

    Khaite’s pared-back black leather and suede sneakers are a lesson in laid-back minimalism.

  • Cariuma.

    Cariuma White LWG Leather/Black

    These leather sneakers have black accents and add an elevated sporty vibe to any outfit. Plus, these are sustainably made, and Cariuma plants two trees in the Brazilian rainforest for every pair purchased.

  • P448.

    P448 Taylor Shabby

    For a retro high-top with a modern edge, look no further than P448’s Taylor sneakers. They have bright pink-and-orange leather accents and convenient zippers, so you don’t have to fully unlace them every time you take them on and off.

  • Reebok.

    Reebok Club MEMT Sneakers

    You’ll live in these classic Reeboks.

  • Margaux.

    Margaux The Sneaker in Suede Sage

    For a more tailored and streamlined look, try these olive green suede sneakers.

  • Golden Goose.

    Golden Goose Superstar Distressed Glittered Leather Slip-On Shoes

    If you’re one of the *many* Golden Goose fans out there, consider the brand’s slip-ons for spring.

  • Keds.

    Keds Champion Originals

    Keds’ classic Champion sneakers are comfy, flattering and incredibly well-priced.

  • Marni x Veja.

    Marni x Veja V-15 Leather in Black

    Veja’s sneakers are celeb-approved, with fans including Katie Holmes, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Reese Witherspoon and Emily Ratajkowski. The brand recently released a chic collab with Marni; try the black high-tops for a fashionable and unique silhouette.

  • Adidas.

    Adidas Streetcheck Sneakers

    Get back to basics with Adidas’ cult-favorite Streetcheck sneakers.

  • Rothy's.

    Rothy's The Lace-Up in Bright White

    Rothy’s eco-friendly sneakers are made using a combination of hemp, cotton and recycled plastic water bottles. The pristine white shade is sure to become a go-to shoe in your rotation.

  • Frankie4.

    Frankie4 Ellie IV in Deep Navy

    If you need extra arch support and want to avoid bulky shoes, try these sleek leather sneakers, which come in a refreshing navy hue.

  • Nike.

    Nike Court Vision Low Sneaker

    There’s a reason Nike’s Court Vision sneakers have stayed relevant for years; they’re versatile, stylish and a total classic.

  • M.Gemi.

    M. Gemi The Palestra Alta in Dove

    These pretty suede sneakers have a subtle platform.

  • Superga.

    Superga 2750 Colorful Eyelet White Multi Sneaker

    Over the years, Superga’s timeless sneakers have been worn by everyone from Princess Diana and Kate Middleton to Hailey Bieber and Karlie Kloss. While the traditional white lace-ups are always a safe choice, we’re loving the metallic, multi-colored eyelets on this pair.

  • Vans.

    Vans Filmore High Top Sneaker

    Embrace the emo ’90s vibes with Vans’ iconic high tops.

