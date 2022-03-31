The Stylish Sneakers You’ll Live in This Spring

As much as we appreciate trendy platforms, sky-high stilettos, strappy sandals and chic boots, there are times when nothing less than a tried-and-true pair of sneakers will suffice. Sneaker culture has become an entity in and of itself over the past several years, but you don’t have to be a sneaker aficionado to appreciate the wonder of a stylish and comfy pair of trainers.

If there’s anything to take away from the fashion trends of the past few years, it’s that comfort and style can, in fact, go hand in hand, and that includes your footwear. While you can’t go wrong with a timeless pair of white Converse or low-top Nikes, there are also plenty of designer takes out there, too, in addition to the *many* sneaker collabs that have popped up as of late.

Sneakers were once relegated firmly to the realm of athletic wear, but they’ve now fully transitioned into everyday dressing. They’re surprisingly versatile, and go with everything from flowing frocks and classic denim to elevated leggings and trendy skirts. For those of us that tend to walk around quite a bit during the day, sneakers are the optimal choice for footwear, thanks to the support and comfort they provide.

Sneakers are seasonless, but what better time to buy a fresh pair than springtime, when we’re all spending far more time outside? It’s not quite sandals weather, but we’re ready to bid adieu to the boots that we’ve relied on during this endless winter, so sneakers are the perfect alternative. Below, see the best sneakers to shop right now.