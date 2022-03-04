The Best Tennis Skirts to Sport on and Off the Court

The athleisure trend is here to stay, thanks in no small part to the attachment we all developed to our comfy clothes starting at a certain time in March 2020. While strolling around in your workout clothes might not seem like a high fashion moment, activewear has, in fact, become something of a stylish sartorial statement, and we’re not mad about it. Activewear isn’t just leggings and sports bras, though, as you may have noticed another item of workout apparel that’s made its way more into the mainstream over the past year, and that’s the resurgence of the tennis skirt.
While tennis skirts aren’t anything new, especially for those who, you know, actually head onto the court to play a game or two, they’ve become more and more popular even for those who aren’t picking up a racket. I’ve always loved a crisp white tennis outfit, and while there are plenty of white tennis skirts and skorts out there, there are also now tons of other options, in countless colorways and silhouettes. They’re not just for tennis players anymore; you can wear a tennis skirt (with its convenient built-in shorts underneath!) for all your favorite workouts, whether you’re off to a Pilates session, a yoga class or a cardio moment. And yes, that includes a stroll down the street.
Tennis skirts are one of our favorite pieces of activewear because they’re so adorable off the court (and outside the workout studio), too. Even if you have absolutely zero exercise plans in the cards for the day, you can still wear your favorite tennis skirt with a simple tee or sweater, for a whole sport look. Spring is mere weeks away, which means that warmer temperatures are *finally* on the horizon, so why not welcome the new season with a fresh tennis skirt? Below, see the cutest tennis skirts to wear on and off the court.
-
Alo Yoga Varsity Tennis Skirt
Let’s start with a classic, crisp white tennis skirt, because you can’t go wrong with this traditional silhouette and colorway. It’s one of the most versatile options out there, since it goes with absolutely everything, whether you’re going to a tennis match or strolling around the city.
-
Athleta Ace Tennis Skort
This adorable buttercup yellow skort is super lightweight, with whimsical, subtle pleats and three pockets, including compartments specifically to hold onto tennis balls as you wind up for that serve.
-
PatBo Tarsila Tennis Skirt
Make a statement in this cheerful, printed tennis skirt, with its feminine ruffled hem and bright pattern.
-
Envt Gia Skort
If you want to test out the tennis skirt waters without entirely abandoning your beloved white apparel, try this cream-colored skort. It’s more of an a-line fit, and has a slit to make sure you have total range of motion, whether it’s on the court or strutting to lunch.
-
Lululemon Court Rival High-Rise Skirt Long
This floaty black skirt is as functional as it is fashionable, thanks to mesh panels for ventilation, sweat-wicking fabric and four-way stretch and shape retention, which make it optimal for any kind of cardio. It has a high-rise waist, which is always appreciated, and the flowing silhouette is so cute.
-
EleVen by Venus Williams Can't Stop Won't Stop Skirt In Island Green
If there’s anyone who knows a thing or two about fashionable and practical tennis apparel, it’s tennis champion Venus Williams. Her entire activewear line is great, but this fun green tennis skirt is up there with our current favorite looks. This sustainably-made skirt features ribbed, four-way stretch fabric that’s breathable, moisture-wicking and anti-microbial. The side skort slit is just *chef’s kiss.*
-
Reformation Riley Ecomove Active Skirt
Is it a workout skirt? Is it a mini to wear out on the town? We think this Reformation number is both; it’s high-waisted, stretchy and has built-in shorts, with petite side slits. We sure do love a multitasker, and this skirt will surely be one of your go-tos for any occasion.
-
Offline By Aerie Real Me Pleated Wrap Tennis Skirt
Embrace the earth tones in this super soft nylon pleated skirt, which has built-in shorts and a supportive waistband.
-
Marysia Steffi Skort in Blossom
This dreamy pink tennis skirt has delicate scallop detailing and a flattering wrap fit, plus technical attributes like durable, quick-dry fabric.
-
NikeCourt Victory Women's Tennis Skirt
Don’t forget about Nike’s classic tennis skirts. This flouncy style is high-waisted, stretchy and supportive, with built-in shorts and a floaty silhouette.
-
Frankies Bikinis Windy Tennis Skirt
This ultra-mini pleated tennis skirt has an unexpected v-shaped waistband and built-in shorts, of course.
-
Halara Everyday 2-in-1 Pleated Tennis Skirt-Airy
The schoolgirl skirt got a tennis-ready makeover with this stylish pleated skort, which comes in the loveliest shade of cornflower blue.
-
Addison Bay Court Skort
For a classic yet fun tennis skirt, try this crisp white silhouette from Addison Bay, which has a pleated hem and side pockets.
-
Beyond Yoga Spacedye Tie Breaker Circle Skirt
This pristine white athletic skirt is made of Beyond Yoga’s signature ultra-soft, breathable, sweat-wicking fabric. It’s comfortable and chic, and we like that it hits a touch longer on the leg than some of the shorter options out there.