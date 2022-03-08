Jet Set: The Minimalist Packing Guide

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is starting to open up again, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. From sophisticated neoprene pants and chic cat-eye shades to a basic white tee and stylish flats, here are the travel pieces we’re loving and coveting right now.
Vivaia Pointed-Toe Ballet Flats Aria 5°
Comfort is key when it comes to selecting the best shoes for your trip, but that doesn’t mean you have to give up style points. These comfy black pointed-toe flats have extra arch support and cushioning, plus they’re machine-washable. They’re also an eco-friendly choice, as they’re made out of recycled plastic water bottles.
Vuori Energy Tee
A dependable white tee is an absolute must-have in any good jet set wardrobe. This buttery soft top from Vuori is an ideal shirt for working out, but it’s also perfect for pairing with pretty much anything you’ve packed.
Splendid Rib Cotton Bra
This simple ribbed cotton bralette is so comfy for travel days.
Raen Nikol Cat-Eye Sunglasses
These chic black cat-eye shades add a sophisticated touch to any ensemble.
Commando Neoprene Flared Legging
While some people insist on bringing three pairs of jeans on any trip, consider swapping them out for an elegant pair of flared black pants. These high-rise neoprene leggings have all the sophistication of a sleek pair of trousers, but they’re infinitely more comfortable, and give a more polished air to any outfit.