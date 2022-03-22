Jet Set: What to Pack for Your Next Spring Getaway

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is starting to open up again, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. From an eco-friendly shoulder bag and silk floral eye mask to essential black leggings and an adorable pajama set, here are the travel pieces we’re loving and coveting right now.
Alo Supernatural Deodorant
I’m picky with natural deodorant (I’ve tested tons over the past two years), but I’m already a big fan of Alo’s new clean deo. It comes in unscented and scented versions; I prefer the latter, which has an inoffensive, mild citrusy fragrance. It’s free of baking soda and aluminum, and contains vitamin c, tea tree, probiotics and hyaluronic acid. It comes in a rather petite container, which makes it perfect for travel.
Lilysilk Exquisite Lily Print Eye Mask
A quality sleeping eye mask is a non-negotiable for me when it comes to any kind of trip, whether it’s a long car ride or an international flight—you just never know when you might need to block out the world around you for a minute. This pretty floral mask is made of 100 percent silk, and the pattern is so lovely for spring.
Cuyana Oversized Recycled Sling Bag
This washable bag is perfect when you want something that’s touch smaller than a weekender, but bigger than your usual tote, or to use as your personal bag on flights. It has a secure zippered main compartment as well as smaller pockets, with enough room for all your overnight necessities. The long, wide strap is adjustable, and the bag also happens to be eco-friendly, as it’s made entirely of recycled plastic.
Splits59 Sprint High Waist Rigor 7/8 Leggings
A dependable, comfortable and flattering pair of simple black leggings are a crucial component of any travel wardrobe. These high-waisted leggings hit right at the ankle for the full length that’s necessary when traveling by plane, bus, train or really any form of public transportation, and the fabric is so soft.
Lake Pajamas Pima Ruffle Shorts Set in Daisy Gingham
You deserve a cute new pair of pajamas, and it doesn’t get much more adorable than this dreamy gingham set. They’re made of 100 percent pima cotton, with delicate straps and a feminine ruffled neckline.