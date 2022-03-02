The Chic Trench Coats That You’ll Wear Forever

Fashion trends come and go, but certain staples never go out of style. Take a classic trench coat, for example, which was first worn for practical military purposes around World War I, but has since far surpassed its initial use, and become a chic coat of choice for both men and women.
It’s not surprising that the trench coat has remained so popular for decades; it’s a key piece for transitional weather, especially during the spring and fall, though if you select a trench in a heavier fabric, you could easily wear it into colder temperatures. Like any good staple, trench coats are versatile and go with almost anything, whether you throw it on over your workout clothes, pair it with a lightweight summer dress or wear it with jeans and a t-shirt.
A trench coat dresses up any look, elevating even the sloppiest of ensembles into a more tailored and sophisticated outfit. While you can’t go wrong with a traditional tan trench coat à la Audrey Hepburn’s Holly Golightly in Breakfast at Tiffany’s, the trench coat has been updated and reimagined in different silhouettes, fabrics and colorways countless times over the years, ranging from silky jewel-toned trench coats and cropped styles to leather versions and classic wools.
There’s a trench coat out there for every kind of style and occasion, whether you’re in the market for a more formal look, an everyday jacket or a statement piece. They’re timeless and never go out of style, and you’re sure to reach for yours year after year. Below, see the best trench coats to shop right now.
-
& Other Stories Double Breasted Trench Coat
If you want a classic, reasonably-priced trench coat, look no further than this traditional cotton double breasted style, complete with a buckle belt and buttoned shoulders.
-
Buberry The Chelsea Trench Coat
You can’t talk trench coats without acknowledging the original Burberry style, which is just as chic and relevant today as when it first debuted during World War I. This double-breasted beige jacket has a slimmer, more tailored silhouette; it’s made of traditional cotton-gabardine fabric and lined with Burberry’s iconic check, and hits just above the knee. It’s an investment piece, yes, but it’s also timeless, and you’re sure to wear it forever.
-
Karen Millen Hammered Satin Woven Trench Coat
Make a statement in this glamorous take on the classic trench. This silky coral satin coat has a loose belt you can tie at the waist if you want to add more structure, and ups the drama with a nearly ankle-length hem.
-
Outerknown Baker Trench Coat
Outerknown’s stylish and versatile lightweight trench comes in two shades, including a deep olive green, with a double breasted front, belt and back vent.
-
Totême Belted Suede Trench Coat
We’re obsessed with the unexpected plush suede material of this elevated black trench, along with traditional details like buttoned cuffs and a cinched belt. It features a more casual button-less collar, for an almost sweater-jacket vibe.
-
The Fold Richmond Coat Cranberry Stretch Felt Wool
Up the drama in this high-fashion interpretation of the trench coat, in an eye-grabbing shade of cranberry red. It’s made of a water-repellant stretch wool, with flared sleeves and a cape-like collar.
-
Chloé Scalloped Wool-Gabardine Trench Coat
Gabriela Hearst’s Resort ’22 collection for Chloé included several reimagined classic silhouettes, like this feminine take on the trench, with white scalloped contrast detailing that complements the traditional wool-gabardine fabric, storm flaps, double breasted front and ankle-length hem.
-
Noize Joelle Mid-Length Vegan Leather
It’s time to acquaint yourself with the cropped trench. This vegan leather version has trench hallmarks like a double breasted front and classic tan colorway, but in a modern, updated silhouette and fun material.
-
Ted Baker Fabri Flood Length Fluid Drapey Trench Coat
This flowing brown coat has the belted waist, double breasted front and buttoned shoulders of a classic trench, though it also looks great sans belt, for a long peacoat vibe.
-
Frank and Oak The Kapok Trench Coat in Feather Grey
This knee-length kapok-cotton trench is wind-resistant and water-repellant, with a tie belt and raglan sleeves.
-
Bevza Nettle Trench Coat
Go for a unique sartorial look with this single breasted, straight silhouette, navy blue trench coat, which is sustainably made using 100 percent nettle.
-
Cos Belted Trench Coat
This elegant cotton trench is made of lightweight cotton, with an oversized collar, belted waist and storm flap, sans any front buttons. The draped back panel adds an unexpected, cape-like quality to the look.
-
Cuyana Silk Classic Trench
Cuyana’s luxe take on the classic trench includes a deep brown silk fabric, ribbon-like wrap belt and sassy side slits.
-
Express Belted Removable Sleeve Trench Coat
Express’ trench coat is another more affordably-priced option, and it also happens to feature removable sleeves, so it’s really like getting two jackets in one.
-
Bellemere Beige Collar Wool Coat
This ladylike wool coat has double front flap pockets, an adorable collar and single breasted front, with a tie belt and pretty black buttons.