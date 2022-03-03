The Classic White T-Shirts to Wear on Repeat

When it comes to wardrobe staples, there are few pieces of clothing quite as essential as the perfect white t-shirt. Finding the perfect short-sleeved white tee might seem like a simple enough task, but as anyone who has ever embarked on the search for that elusive topper will tell you, sometimes it’s easier said than done. After all, the white tee has a whole lot of work to do, considering how many sartorial situations the minimalist shirt needs to be equipped to handle.
The classic white tee is a casual basic, but it’s also quite possibly the most versatile item in any closet, and when you find one with the right lines, length and fit, the humble white tee becomes a sartorial powerhouse. The best white t-shirts are flattering and dependable, and add an effortless, crisp and put-together element to any outfit. They easily pair with anything from your favorite jeans and leather pants to a silk skirt and even bike shorts.
The precise criteria for what makes a perfect white tee depends on one’s personal taste and needs, of course, including the fit, silhouette and fabric. Certain styles are appropriate for different occasions, but one you find the right tee, you’ll realize just how big a multitasker it is, whether you’re heading to the office, going to dinner or simply lounging at home. And, of course, it’s an absolutely crucial layering piece, and a key component of any worthy travel wardrobe. Below, see the most stylish, reliable and flattering white t-shirts you’ll wear time and time again.
Mott and Bow Boxy Semi-Crop Noble
While you might see the word “boxy” and immediately take a hard pass, I’m going to take a controversial position here and just put it out there that this is one of my most flattering white tees. I turn to it over and over, especially during the summer when I want a cute t-shirt to pair with my favorite jeans. It is a looser fit, but with a slight crop that hits at such a flattering angle. It’s an A+ silhouette that is sure to be a mainstay in your wardrobe, and I love that it has a bit of structure.
Monrow Super Fine Jersey Fitted Crew Neck Tee
Monrow is one of my go-to brands when it comes to elevated basics, and their beloved crew neck tee is perfect when you want a more fitted topper. This lightweight style looks great tucked into jeans or skirts.
Splendid Everly Slub V-Neck Tee
If you want a deep v-neck tee, look no further than this ultra-soft, oversized Splendid top.
James Perse Vintage Boy Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
James Perse’s simple, incredibly soft crewneck t-shirt has a relaxed fit for an effortlessly cool look.
Rails Boxy Crew
Yup, another boxy fit that’s actually flattering! The key to wearing this particular silhouette is making sure it hits at the proper length; this one is also cropped (it won’t show any skin if you’re wearing high-waisted pants, though), with a classic crew neckline and wide sleeves.
Cos Slim-Fit Heavyweight T-Shirt
This crisp white cotton tee has a ribbed crew neck and slightly shrunken silhouette, for a more fitted and tailored look.
Michael Stars Lexy Tee
Michael Stars has you covered when it comes to a wearable baby tee. This slim-fitting white t-shirt has a high crew neckline and adorable cap sleeves.
Goodlife Clothing Supima Cropped Crew
Sometimes, you just need a true cropped white t-shirt. This soft and flattering top is a fun twist on a menswear-inspired tee.
For Days Organic Cotton Daily Tee
This comfy, straight-fitting crewneck is made of recycled cotton.
Kotn Essential Crew
Kotn uses 100 percent Egyptian cotton for their tees; this crew neck is a great mid-weight option, as it holds structure quite well, so there’s no need to worry about it stretching out and looking sloppy.
Aerie Distressed Basic Boyfriend T-Shirt
This oversized tee is slightly distressed for a lived-in, more casual aesthetic.