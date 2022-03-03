The Classic White T-Shirts to Wear on Repeat

When it comes to wardrobe staples, there are few pieces of clothing quite as essential as the perfect white t-shirt. Finding the perfect short-sleeved white tee might seem like a simple enough task, but as anyone who has ever embarked on the search for that elusive topper will tell you, sometimes it’s easier said than done. After all, the white tee has a whole lot of work to do, considering how many sartorial situations the minimalist shirt needs to be equipped to handle.

The classic white tee is a casual basic, but it’s also quite possibly the most versatile item in any closet, and when you find one with the right lines, length and fit, the humble white tee becomes a sartorial powerhouse. The best white t-shirts are flattering and dependable, and add an effortless, crisp and put-together element to any outfit. They easily pair with anything from your favorite jeans and leather pants to a silk skirt and even bike shorts.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

The precise criteria for what makes a perfect white tee depends on one’s personal taste and needs, of course, including the fit, silhouette and fabric. Certain styles are appropriate for different occasions, but one you find the right tee, you’ll realize just how big a multitasker it is, whether you’re heading to the office, going to dinner or simply lounging at home. And, of course, it’s an absolutely crucial layering piece, and a key component of any worthy travel wardrobe. Below, see the most stylish, reliable and flattering white t-shirts you’ll wear time and time again.