Home Set: Comfy and Cozy Essentials

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else at home that are brightening up our days right now. From a lightweight dewy foundation and the comfiest rose-colored sweats to a chic puffer jacket and a rich face moisturizer, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.
Ilia True Skin Serum Foundation
I’m usually not a huge fan of foundation; I tend to prefer either a tinted moisturizer or just concealer, but Ilia’s newly reformulated True Skin Serum Foundation has quickly become my go-to whenever I want a little more coverage. I love the brand’s Super Serum Skin Tint, and this foundation is like a higher-coverage version of that. It’s super lightweight, buildable and now contains active ingredients like niacinamide and allatoin, which smooth uneven complexions and soothe irritation.
Noize Evita-X Short-Length Puffer
We’ve made it to March, but that doesn’t mean that we don’t still have quite a bit more cold weather to get through before spring finally makes its elusive appearance. This adorable little black puffer is perfect for this time of year; it’s quilted and just slightly cropped, and will actually keep you warm. It’s the best of fashion and functionality.
Orpheus Resurrection Bio-Shield Cream
I’m always looking for a good moisturizer that will hydrate without clogging my pores, and I’m very into this new cream from Orpheus. It’s super moisturizing but lightweight, goes on smooth and absorbs quickly, and gives a bit of a dewy glow. It’s filled with vegan bioactives that work to help your skin rebuild its natural barrier, as well as keep in that moisture and reduce inflammation and redness.
Goodlife Clothing TriDye Terry Venice Sweatpant
There is simply nothing better than curling up at home in your favorite sweats, especially when it’s cold, rainy and generally unpleasant outside. These cozy classic sweatpants are soft, comfy and come in the prettiest shade of dusty rose.
American Kitchen Cookware Single and Loving It Stainless Steel Cookware Set
It’s not easy finding quality cookware sets that work for small spaces, but this five-piece collection of stainless steel pots and pans is perfect for more petite kitchens. It includes a sauce pan, sauté pan and a frying pan, plus two covers.