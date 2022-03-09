The Best Workout Dresses for Every Kind of Activity

Activewear is more than just a trend, and while there’s nothing wrong with a dependable pair of leggings, a solid sports bra and a comfy tank, why not have a little more fun with your exercise apparel? Even though summer is still a ways away, temperatures will finally start to rise in the (somewhat) near future, so there’s never been a better time to step out of your comfort zone and try a particular activewear trend that we can’t get enough of: the exercise dress.

Workout dresses have been around for a while, but they used to be spotted primarily on tennis courts and golf courses. Now, the athletic dress trend is everywhere, with adorable workout frocks that are as functional as they are fashionable. Workout dresses are typically made of the same stretchy, comfy and sweat-wicking material as your other activewear, so you’re not sacrificing practicality for style.

The best exercise dresses have built-in shorts, of course, and like any good piece of athleisure, they’re so versatile, and could seamlessly take you from a workout class to a lunch with pals to a day of errands. Pair them with classic white sneakers for a more traditional look, though you could always trade your workout shoes for a trendier shoe, like a loafer, ballet flat or boot, for an unexpected twist on the look. Exercise dresses are a good choice any time of the year, but they’re especially convenient once it warms up, when the mere thought of having to put on leggings feels like a heatstroke waiting to happen. They’re also ideal for traveling, since it’s just one item of clothing. Below, see all the best workout dresses that are sure to become staples in your activewear repertoire.