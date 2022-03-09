The Best Workout Dresses for Every Kind of Activity

Activewear is more than just a trend, and while there’s nothing wrong with a dependable pair of leggings, a solid sports bra and a comfy tank, why not have a little more fun with your exercise apparel? Even though summer is still a ways away, temperatures will finally start to rise in the (somewhat) near future, so there’s never been a better time to step out of your comfort zone and try a particular activewear trend that we can’t get enough of: the exercise dress.
Workout dresses have been around for a while, but they used to be spotted primarily on tennis courts and golf courses. Now, the athletic dress trend is everywhere, with adorable workout frocks that are as functional as they are fashionable. Workout dresses are typically made of the same stretchy, comfy and sweat-wicking material as your other activewear, so you’re not sacrificing practicality for style.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
The best exercise dresses have built-in shorts, of course, and like any good piece of athleisure, they’re so versatile, and could seamlessly take you from a workout class to a lunch with pals to a day of errands. Pair them with classic white sneakers for a more traditional look, though you could always trade your workout shoes for a trendier shoe, like a loafer, ballet flat or boot, for an unexpected twist on the look. Exercise dresses are a good choice any time of the year, but they’re especially convenient once it warms up, when the mere thought of having to put on leggings feels like a heatstroke waiting to happen. They’re also ideal for traveling, since it’s just one item of clothing. Below, see all the best workout dresses that are sure to become staples in your activewear repertoire.
-
Alo Yoga Alosoft Courtside Tennis Dress
If you want a workout dress that you can’t even tell is made for exercising, you must try Alo Yoga’s adorable tennis-inspired version. It’s incredibly soft, with built-in shorts and a supportive bra, plus adjustable straps. The sweetheart necklace is just *chef’s kiss.*
-
EleVen by Venus Williams Walk The Line Dress In Bonnie Blue
Tennis champion Venus Williams is an indisputable expert when it comes to quality exercise dresses, and this a-line workout ensemble is a foolproof choice both on and off the court. It’s made of ribbed material that’s breathable, moisture-wicking and has four-way stretch. The bright blue shade is also a welcome alternative to traditional tennis whites.
-
Reebok x Victoria Beckham Rbk Vb Dress
For a classic aesthetic, consider this fashion-forward Reebok x Victoria Beckham tennis dress. It’s a body-skimming white dress with a square neckline and built-in shorts that peek through the hemline. It’s all (tennis) business in the front, with a fun cutout on the back.
-
Girlfriend Collective Lagoon Paloma Racerback Dress
This racerback exercise dress is made using recycled plastic bottles and spandex; it has a built-in unitard as well as mesh side pockets on the interior shorts. The compressive fabric has you covered for low- to medium-impact activities, whether you’re off to a hike or hitting a yoga studio.
-
Lululemon Court Crush Dress
Tennis traditionalists will adore this classic workout dress, which is specifically designed for playing on the court. The flattering frock, which has built-in shorts and a flouncy skirt, is still great for other activities too, and the high neckline is ideal for those who want extra support.
-
Reformation Farrah Ecomove Active Dress
Reformation’s chic activewear dress has a feminine a-line skirt and a fitted waist with preppy blue-and-red banding. It might look like it’s just a flirty summer frock, but it also has the built-in shorts and performance-worthy fabric needed for an exercise outfit.
-
Marysia Bianca Dress
Marysia is best known for resortwear, but they recently branched into activewear, too. This halter dress is best for those who don’t need a ton of support on top, or who plan on wearing this for low-impact workouts. It has delicate scalloped detailing as well as hidden built-in shorts, and is made of a quick-dry fabric so you don’t have to worry about breaking a sweat.
-
Halara In My Feels Everyday Half Zip 2-Piece Set Golf Dress Stay Ready
This preppy sleeveless workout dress has a half-zip neckline and practical side pockets. It comes with separate bike shorts to sport under the dress.
-
Carbon38 Dress in Cloud Compression
Think of this as the LBD of workout dresses. It’s a comfy, fitted black dress made out of soft, stretchy and compressive fabric, with built-in shorts and a high neck.
-
Aerie Maggie Ruffle Tennis Dress
This strappy nylon workout dress is made using a super lightweight and soft material, with a feminine ruffled skirt.
-
Athleta Om My Way Dress
This racerback dress is a minimalist’s dream; it’s perfect for low-impact workouts, with a flattering, simple silhouette.