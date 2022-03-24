Draper James’ Debut Shoe Collection Has Arrived—Here’s What to Shop

Spring is finally here, and what better way to welcome the warmer weather than with a little wardrobe refresh? It’s time to stow away those winter boots and put your best foot forward in more seasonal shoes, which is why the new Draper James launch couldn’t come at a better moment.

Reese Witherspoon’s preppy lifestyle brand is getting into the shoe game and launching its first-ever solo footwear collection. While Draper James has collaborated with other brands, including Keds and M. Gemi, on shoe drops in the past, this is the first time the brand has debuted a solo shoe collection.

“We’ve dabbled with shoe collaborations before and have seen a tremendous appetite for the effortless femininity and optimistic styling of our brand in the form of shoes,” Draper James’ head of design, Kathryn Sukey, told Observer. “The line is full of Draper James signatures: from gingham to chambray, pops of color, and beautiful feminine details including floral appliqués and bows.”

The new 37-piece Draper James shoe collection is composed of ballet flats, espadrilles, slingbacks, sandals, kitten heels, sneakers and evening shoes, all of which come in an array of Draper James’ go-to fabrics and patterns, including florals and prepster-approved checked prints, as well as solid shades of pink, tan, blue and yellow.

“This collection embodies the ‘look good, feel good, do good’ ethos of our brand, which is at the forefront of each new piece that we launch,” Sukey explained. “The classic feminine polish that Draper James is known for runs through every detail of our shoe and handbag designs. We’re thrilled to finally be able to offer our Draper James customer a complete, head-to-toe look.”

It’s a sizable collection, but just a few of the standouts include adorable blue gingham sneakers, pretty pink chunky-heeled sandals with an ankle strap and a whimsical bow, floral ballet flats and tan leather slides. The shoes range in price from $80 for the crossover sandal slides to $135 for a strappy floral-embellished open-toe kitten heel.

Along with the debut shoe collection, Draper James is also expanding their handbag category, with 16 new pieces including a summer-ready straw purse, roomy beach-appropriate totes and more petite faux leather zippered purses, which range in price from $60 to $120.

The new spring collection is now live to shop at Draper James. Below, take a peek at a few our favorite pieces from the launch.