Kim Kardashian’s Skims Swim Has Arrived—Here’s What to Buy

Kim Kardashian’s Skims has built a dedicated following since it initially launched in 2018, and now the brand is expanding beyond shapewear and loungewear. This week, the reality television star and beauty mogul announced that Skims is branching out into swimwear, and today, Skims Swim is finally available to shop.

The collection is composed of 19 silhouettes in seven different colorways, and all of the pieces are meant to be mixed and matched. The drop includes an array of swim styles and cover-ups in different cuts as well as varying levels of coverage, with options like one-piece swimsuits, string bikinis, long-sleeved tops, boy shorts, sarongs and even a swim jumpsuit.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

“I’m so excited to be launching SKIMS Swim—I know our customers have been wanting this from us for such a long time,” Kardashian said in a statement. “We’ve really taken the time to make sure we’re offering the best solutions for our customers. Buying swimwear should be fun and easy, yet so many women feel daunted by it. I wanted to change that and make the process as simple as possible by providing a full Swim wardrobe—both for in and out of the water .”

“There is truly something here for everyone—whether you prefer a more covered up style or like something more revealing, the collection is designed to be layered and built upon,” Kardashian continued.

Like all Skims pieces, these “swim solutions” focus on comfortable, flattering fits, and the items are intended to be versatile and easily transition from day to night, whether you plan on spending your time lounging outside, at the beach or even at a pool party. Summer is mere months away, so the timing for Skims Swim couldn’t be better.

The size-inclusive line is available in sizes XXS to 4X, and ranges in price from $32 to $108. It’s *finally* available to shop today at Skims. Below, take a peek at our favorite styles from the new Skims Swim drop.