Police Seeking Former MoMA Member Who Stabbed Two Workers

NYPD officials said they are looking for a 60-year-old male former member of the Museum of Modern Art who jumped over the reception desk at about 4:15 pm and stabbed two employees who had denied him access to see a film. Police said the man’s membership had been revoked Friday for repeat disturbances.

The victims were both 24-year-old workers, and both were taken to Bellevue hospital and are expected to recover, according to NYPD spokesperson John Miller. One worker was stabbed near the collarbone and the other in the lower back and back of the neck. According to the New York Post, one blood-covered woman joked “I’m going to get hazard pay!” as she was led into an ambulance.

The suspect has two disorderly conduct incidents on two other dates and was seeing fleeing the museum but was not apprehended, said police. “This appears to be an isolated, criminal incident,” said Fabien Levy, press secretary to New York Mayor Eric Adams. Adams also addressed the incident in a series of tweets, encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

I’ve been briefed on the incident at the @MuseumModernArt. We can report that the two victims are being taken care of at Bellevue Hospital and are expected to survive their injuries. We’re grateful for the quick work of our first responders. — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) March 12, 2022

The NYPD has released a photo of the suspect and are asking anyone who can identify him to contact the department at @NYPDTips on twitter or 800-577-TIPS.